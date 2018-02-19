The buck starts here
19 February 2018 06:15 (South Africa)
South Africa

GroundUp: Two years later, still no arrests for murder of Xolobeni activist

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa
  • 19 Feb 2018 12:47 (South Africa)
Photo: Xolobeni activist Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe was gunned down in 2016.

Bazooka Rhadebe was gunned down outside his house in 2016. By Thembela Ntongana for GROUNDUP.

First published by GroundUp

Almost two years since the murder of Xolobeni activist Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe, no-one has been arrested.

Rhadebe was shot eight times outside his house in Lurholweni township in Mbizana, Eastern Cape, on 22 March 2016. He was the chairman of the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) which has been fighting to prevent mining from being carried out in Xolobeni.

The assassination happened after a year of threats to those opposing the mine.

A month before Rhadebe’s death, on 11 February, ACC member Nonhle Mbuthuma handed a long statement to police warning that community members feared for their lives, and describing months of violence against opponents to the mine.

The Xolobeni community opposes plans by mining company Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources, a subsidiary of Australian mining company MRC, to mine titanium in their area.

On 11 April 2016 Colonel Sibongile Soci of SAPS Eastern Cape told GroundUp the investigation had been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks). And Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told GroundUp that the matter would be receiving “serious attention”.

Mbuthuma said then that it seemed the police were taking the matter seriously.

But, she told GroundUp this month, the investigation seemed to have ground to a halt. The Hawks were not communicating with Rhadebe’s family or with the ACC. She said the family was losing hope. “His family keeps asking us whether we have heard anything from the police and we tell them that we also get the same answer: that they are still investigating,” said Mbuthuma.

We feel like the case is deliberately blocked by certain people.”

The ACC had hired its own private forensic pathologist and its own investigator, said Mbuthuma. The investigator had gone to the crime scene and had found ballistic evidence which the police had missed. This had been handed over to the Hawks.

But the stolen car used during Rhadebe’s assassination had already been returned to the owners, she said.

The car that was used in the murder we know was hijacked from a tourist. But what we do not understand is why it was released two days later to the owners, without any forensics being done,” said Mbuthuma.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Feni told GroundUp that the case was still under investigation and no further information would be released at this stage. DM

Photo: Xolobeni activist Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe was gunned down in 2016.

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta (Original Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

Scorpio: Gupta Inc – crushed and on the run

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
BY EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT A view on a mural by Italian street art artist Andrea Ravo Mattoni of a famous painting 'Orphan Girl at the Cemetery' by French artist Eugene Delacroix at 'Le Mur' in Paris, France, 17 February 2018.

While you were sleeping: 19 February 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta and Duduzane Zuma (Muntu Vilakazi for Gallo Images)

Op-Ed: The Guptas can be extradited from the United Arab Emirates

By Anton Katz & Eshed Cohen
Photo: Newly elected President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament during an extraordinary sitting after the resignation of President Jacob Zuma, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL

Analysis: Turning vicious into a virtuous circle

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Then South African President Jacob Zuma (L) shares a joke with a family member during his traditional wedding to Tobeka Madiba, his fifth wife, in Nkandla, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Analysis: Life after Zuma is not all plain sailing for the ANC, particularly in KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Residence of South Africa-based Gupta Brothers in Dehradun. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand gives Z-security to Gupta brothers probed over graft in South Africa

By Hindustan Times
The-Zuma-years-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Zapiro: The best of the Zuma years

By Zapiro
duncan-statespying.jpg

Op-Ed: What Ramaphosa needs to do to fix state spying, Part One: Rica and lawful interception

By Jane Duncan

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.