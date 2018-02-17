SONA 2018: A moment of unity in more than just words

Even for the deepest cynics among us, it would be hard to dispute that something rather special was in the air at the 2018 State of the Nation Address. An annual occasion which has become a yearly site of conflict and disappointment was transformed for one night into something which felt different. Both inside and outside the National Assembly, Parliament seemed to hum with a new energy. By REBECCA DAVIS.

“What a change a week can make,” marvelled one foreign diplomat, exiting the National Assembly gallery after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address.

It was a sentiment being expressed in various forms all over Parliament’s precinct.

There was much about the 2018 SONA that felt different: most obviously, the mere fact that it went ahead without disruption from the EFF. That’s not to say that EFF MPs sat in their seats like well-behaved robots all of a sudden, however. Their longstanding and apparently mutually enjoyable feud with Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu is still on the go, manifested in shooting gestures from the EFF towards Zulu and reciprocal hand gestures of dismissal.

Ramaphosa’s mentions of a crackdown on corruption caused mocking cries of “Aaaaaaace” from the EFF caucus, in reference to ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and his supporters’ war cry. When the president said that the country’s law enforcement agencies should prosecute “any and all acts of corruption”, EFF MPs mimed handcuffs at their counterparts among the ANC ranks.

And when President Ramaphosa affirmed his commitment to the principle of land expropriation without compensation, EFF MPs stood up and danced in their seats. To the right, the MPs of the Freedom Front Plus sat stony-faced, taking detailed notes.

In other respects, the EFF gave Ramaphosa an easy ride. A line in his speech about deaths in the mining industry – “one mining fatality is one too many” – would have seemed certain to cause reminders from the Fighters about Marikana, the issue they have previously been determined that Ramaphosa should not forget as his legacy at Lonmin. On this occasion, they let it go.

Among the ranks of the DA, there was similar respect and forbearance shown the new president – beyond the odd heckle. Ramaphosa’s announcement that government would organise an investment conference prompted the cry: “Not another conference!”

The statement that “young South Africans will be moved to the centre of our economic agenda” produced the heckle: “Where’s your plan?”.

But there was also applause from all quarters for various aspects of Ramaphosa’s vision: his decision to slash the size of government departments; the announcement that the boards of state-owned entities would no longer be permitted to be involved in procurement; and, of course, the tough talk on corruption.

Invited guests to events like SONA, who sit in the gallery, are not generally permitted to participate in proceedings by making their feelings known. But when Ramaphosa finished quoting Hugh Masekela’s stirring song Thuma Mina (Send Me), the gallery guests could not be restrained from leaping to their feet with cheers.

Among those taking a gallery seat was Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe. Some distance away, former leaders Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk were separated only by Mbeki’s wife Zanele. They did not seem to talk.

Ramaphosa also issued a gentle but noticeable smackdown to De Klerk by referring to him as “former deputy president De Klerk” – a reminder that he only considers De Klerk’s post-apartheid position as a legitimate title.

With Ramaphosa’s speech over, the National Assembly cleared quickly. One of the very last ANC MPs to exit was Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who walked slowly, swinging her bag. Was she thinking of what could have been?

On the steps outside the National Assembly, Trevor Manuel – earlier this week spotted jogging with Ramaphosa – was one of the guests shaking hands and beaming. All over the precinct, ANC politicians were giving journalists a glowing precis of Ramaphosa’s speech.

ANC MP Enoch Godongwana, known to be one of those who pushed hardest for Zuma’s departure, described the address as “excellent, just excellent”. Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte called it “very inspiring”.

Several ANC figures seemed distinctly more relaxed and loquacious than usual: a result of – for once – having a “good story to tell”?

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, asked by Daily Maverick about the rumours that she stands to ascend to the Deputy President position, laughingly declined to comment. Her favourite part of Ramaphosa’s address? “Send me,” she said, quoting the Masekela song.

Opposition politicians seemed to be scrambling to articulate criticisms. COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota chose Ramaphosa’s handling of the land expropriation issue. “From whom will this land be taken? What have they done wrong?” he asked.

The DA’s Mmusi Maimane focused on the lack of detail about the forthcoming corruption crackdown: “Are we gonna have more summons?” he asked.

Maimane acknowledged to Daily Maverick, however, that it was nice to hear Ramaphosa’s “call for national unity”.

Then a policeman interrupted to ask for a photograph with Maimane, who obliged cheerily.

Perhaps that moment best summed up the night: law enforcement officers queuing for selfies, rather than dragging MPs out of the chamber. Long may it last. DM

Photo by Leila De Dougan.