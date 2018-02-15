For inspirational and aspirational people.
15 February 2018 17:15 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 15 February 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 15 Feb 2018 05:57 (South Africa)
BY EPA President Jacob Zuma addresses the media during a national television address in which he resigned, Pretoria, South Africa, 14 February 2018. President Zuma has been under intense pressure to resign amidst ongoing corruption and state capture allegations.

President Zuma resigns. President Zuma resigns. The president has finally bloody well resigned.

Thursday, 15 February 2018

“To have once been a criminal is no disgrace. To remain a criminal is the disgrace.” 
Malcolm X

 
 
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2018-02-14-trainspotter-hasta-la-vista-jz/#.WoT4yqiuxhE

STORY OF THE DAY

Trainspotter: Hasta la Vista, JZ

By RICHARD POPLAK

He gave zero fucks. History will give zero in return. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Zuma exits stage left

Just a few minutes before 11 pm saw the end of Jacob Zuma as president of the country. After days of uncertainty and political jostling, Zuma's resignation speech sounded at first as if he were preparing to battle it out in Parliament. In the end, he was pushed rather than jumped, but the result was the same. Somewhere in the burning fires of Zuma's aftermath will emerge the spineless minions, eager to pay tribute to their new leader. There is much work 

 

So now what happens?

Until Parliament can vote in a new president, Cyril Ramaphosa is by default the current leader of South Africa, assuming the responsibilities of the president. Everyone not attending Patricia de Lille's no-confidence motion will be paying close attention to the voting scheduled for today. Expect a new Cabinet. Expect new personalities to arise, and expect Malusi Gigaba to change his spots faster than Steve Hofmeyr can put on his two-tone khakis. All eyes now look towards Cape Town today.

 

Death of Morgan Tsvangirai

Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died in Johannesburg after battling cancer. The MDC-T leader has a long and storied history of being Robert Mugabe's number one critic. Tsvangirai was always on a trajectory towards usurping Mugabe and leading Zimbabwe, but it was sadly not to be. However, within the MDC-T now linger significant problems. Despite knowing he was terminally-ill, Tsvangirai accepted the nomination to lead his party into Zimbabwe's 2018 elections. With no clear succession plan, questions immediately arise.

 

US school shooter kills 17

A former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida has gone on a shooting rampage, killing 17 people. Armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, the gunman, one Nikolas Cruz, methodically shot through several magazines of ammunition. Cruz had been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons. He was later arrested in a nearby town without incident.

 
 — 

PICTURE OF THE DAY

BY EPA

President Jacob Zuma addresses the media during a national television address in which he resigned in Pretoria, South Africa, 14 February 2018. President Zuma has been under intense pressure to resign amid ongoing corruption and State Capture allegations.

 

IN NUMBERS

3,204

The number of days Jacob Zuma spent in office.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2003 global protests against the Iraq War began. Numbering between 8 and 30-million people, they become the largest peace protests in the world.

Ben Affleck is banned from the Hard Rock Cafe casino in Las Vegas for counting cards.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 24°, sunny
CPT: min: 18° max: 24°, cloudy
DBN: min: 20° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, rainy
KIM: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy
MHK: min: 18° max: 30°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 21° max: 35°, rainy
PMB: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy
PTA: min: 17° max: 27°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.85
Gold=$1,353.65
Platinum=$1,001.73
R/$=11.72
R/€=14.61
R/£=16.43
BTC/$=9,655
JSE All Share=57,399.55
DJIA=24,893.49
FTSE 100=7,213.97

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
In the dock, from left: Nazeem Howa, Ashu Chawla, and Varun Gupta. Photo Courtesy Litaletu Zidepa/(News24)

Explainer: The eight Gupta-linked suspects who appeared in court

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma during the 53nd ANC National Conference held in Mangaung, South Africa, 16 December 2012. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: South Africa’s long nightmare is over

By Stephen Grootes
File Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille. Photo: Leila Dougan

Newsflash: 'Die Hard' Patricia De Lille survives despite open ballot

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Outgoing ANC President Jacob Zuma sings on stage during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/Cornell Tukiri.

Trainspotter: Hasta la Vista, JZ

By Richard Poplak
Photo: A torn African National Congress (ANC) election poster, Soweto, South Africa, 20 April 2009.(reissued 11 February 2018). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK.

Jacob Zuma: Legacy of a tainted president

By Rebecca Davis
letterToTheEditor(1).jpeg

Open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa: Use your power to make reparation over Marikana

By Daily Maverick
Photo: ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and outgoing President Jacob Zuma (L) during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/Cornell Tukiri

Analysis: The night Zuma completed his transition into a has-been

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma addresses the media during a national television address in which he resigned, Pretoria, South Africa, 14 February 2018. President Zuma has been under intense pressure to resign amidst ongoing corruption and State Capture allegations. EPA-EFE/STR

President’s End: Jacob Zuma resigns in live speech to the nation

By Rebecca Davis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.