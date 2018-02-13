Don't encourage us
13 February 2018
Street Talk: Must Zuma buzz off? (Video)

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation

  • 13 Feb 2018 12:45 (South Africa)
Should he stay? Should he go? Should he be dragged to court and prosecuted? And will Cyril Ramaphosa do a better job? We hit the streets of Cape Town and asked ordinary people from all walks of life what to do about Jacob.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

