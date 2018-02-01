While you were sleeping: 1 February
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 01 Feb 2018 06:01 (South Africa)
FBI slams memo leak, renewable energy cuts loom for US, and Spurs snatch "ridiculous" goal against United.
Thursday, 1 February 2018
“The day and time itself:
Alice McDermott
STORY OF THE DAY
MultiChoice and ANN7: So many questions still left unanswered
By REBECCA DAVIS
On Wednesday, the Naspers-owned pay TV company MultiChoice announced that it would not be hosting ANN7 on its DSTV channel from August 2018, following an internal investigation into its relationship with the channel. The #GuptaLeaks emails had previously revealed large payments made to ANN7 during the period when MultiChoice was lobbying
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
FBI hit back at Russia memo release
Despite stating indifference to the Russia investigation, the Trump administration appeared to be trying very damned hard to undermine it. On Wednesday the White House announced that it would allow a selective section of a Congressional memo to be released that incriminates the FBI. The latter, in turn, noted that the memo contained heaps of unverified info and was a small portion of a much larger document. Playing secret document-chicken with the FBI, however, may well be the single most idiotic thing the president - any president - could do.
White House to dismantle renewable energy sector
A new report released by the Washington Post has revealed that the Trump administration will ask Congress to cut funding for clean energy by 72% this year. After Trump
Chicken market - manipulation emerges
Sysco and US Foods, two major American food distributors, have filed a lawsuit against significant players in the chicken market. They argue that producers limited hen supplies and deliberately altered output levels in an attempt to raise profits. Major chicken-producing companies, meanwhile, have vociferously denied the allegations, vowing to defend the charges "vigorously". With almost $30-billion at stake in the chicken market, you can be sure that feathers will fly one way or another.
Mourinho hits out at players for loss
Jose Mourinho has blamed his players' inability to follow instructions for their 2-0 loss to Tottenham. Spurs' Christian Eriksen scored just 11 seconds into the game at Wembley. Mourinho appeared visibly ill after the goal, with things only deteriorating from there onwards. An own goal by Phil Jones exacerbated United's first defeat in nine games. Expect an absence of red shirts at an office near you today.
IN NUMBERS
47%
The percentage increase in weight gain for premature babies who are massaged several times a day.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1895 the Fountains Valley Nature Reserve is opened by Paul Kruger. It is Africa's oldest nature reserve.
Usain Bolt was offered a position as a wide receiver in the NFL. He declined due to the hits football players take.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Stealing the Crust: How the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela were robbed of their inheritance
BY KEVIN BLOOM & SASHA WALES-SMITH
What’s the fuss? Our family has been living on 350 litres of water a day for three years
A column by SUNÉ PAYNE
Analysing the Analysis: Why co-operation across the political divide cannot work
A column by PAUL HOFFMAN
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 31°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 26°, sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 23°, rainy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
KIM: min: 20° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy
NLP: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 18° max: 22°, rainy
PTA: min: 18° max: 31°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$68.88
Gold=$1,339.92
Platinum=$1,001.02
R/$=11.88
R/€=14.76
R/£=16.86
BTC/$=10,020
JSE All Share=59,506.12
DJIA=26,057.96
FTSE 100=7,533.55
123
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.