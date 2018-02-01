Knowledge is the new black.
While you were sleeping: 1 February

  • 01 Feb 2018 06:01 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi The moon backdrops a flock of birds flies over the sky of Rome, Italy, 30 January 2018. On 31 January 2018, a Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon coincide to create a rare lunar event that hasn't been seen in more than 150 years.

FBI slams memo leak, renewable energy cuts loom for US, and Spurs snatch "ridiculous" goal against United.

Thursday, 1 February 2018

“The day and time itself: late afternoon in early February, was there a moment of the year better suited for despair?” 
Alice McDermott

 
 

On Wednesday, the Naspers-owned pay TV company MultiChoice announced that it would not be hosting ANN7 on its DSTV channel from August 2018, following an internal investigation into its relationship with the channel. The #GuptaLeaks emails had previously revealed large payments made to ANN7 during the period when MultiChoice was lobbying government to make a decision on digital migration to benefit the company. MultiChoice says its investigation revealed “mistakes” in the handling of ANN7, but “no corruption”. They are not releasing the “commercially sensitive” full investigation report – so inevitably, questions remain. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

FBI hit back at Russia memo release

Despite stating indifference to the Russia investigation, the Trump administration appeared to be trying very damned hard to undermine it. On Wednesday the White House announced that it would allow a selective section of a Congressional memo to be released that incriminates the FBI. The latter, in turn, noted that the memo contained heaps of unverified info and was a small portion of a much larger document. Playing secret document-chicken with the FBI, however, may well be the single most idiotic thing the president - any president - could do.

 

White House to dismantle renewable energy sector

A new report released by the Washington Post has revealed that the Trump administration will ask Congress to cut funding for clean energy by 72% this year. After Trump referred  to "beautiful, clean coal" during his State of the Union speech, the White House is making good on their promises of cutting down on renewables and reverting to fossil fuels. Under the proposed cuts, the $2.04-billion allocated for the Energy Department's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy would be reduced to $575.5-million.

 

Chicken market - manipulation emerges

Sysco and US Foods, two major American food distributors, have filed a lawsuit against significant players in the chicken market. They argue that producers limited hen supplies and deliberately altered output levels in an attempt to raise profits. Major chicken-producing companies, meanwhile, have vociferously denied the allegations, vowing to defend the charges "vigorously". With almost $30-billion at stake in the chicken market, you can be sure that feathers will fly one way or another.

 

Mourinho hits out at players for loss

Jose Mourinho has blamed his players' inability to follow instructions for their 2-0 loss to Tottenham. Spurs' Christian Eriksen scored just 11 seconds into the game at Wembley. Mourinho appeared visibly ill after the goal, with things only deteriorating from there onwards. An own goal by Phil Jones exacerbated United's first defeat in nine games. Expect an absence of red shirts at an office near you today.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

47%

The percentage increase in weight gain for premature babies who are massaged several times a day.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1895 the Fountains Valley Nature Reserve is opened by Paul Kruger. It is Africa's oldest nature reserve.

Usain Bolt was offered a position as a wide receiver in the NFL. He declined due to the hits football players take.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Good riddance, ANN7

A column by STEPHEN GROOTES

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 31°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 26°,  sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 23°, rainy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
KIM: min: 20° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy
NLP: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 18° max: 22°, rainy
PTA: min: 18° max: 31°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$68.88
Gold=$1,339.92
Platinum=$1,001.02
R/$=11.88
R/€=14.76
R/£=16.86
BTC/$=10,020
JSE All Share=59,506.12
DJIA=26,057.96
FTSE 100=7,533.55

123

Photo: Villages surrounding the Pilanesberg Platinum mine in the North West in South Africa have severe unemployment, lack of basic infrastructure and are without running water, despite being on one of the riches reserves of platinum in the World. The owners and tribal chief in the area are accused of stealing over R25-billion that was supposed to be spent on developing the surrounding area. Photo: Daniel Born

Stealing the Crust: How the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela were robbed of their inheritance

By Kevin Bloom & Sasha Wales-Smith
Photo: President Jacob Zuma and Bongi Ngema Zuma share a light moment with Naspers boss Koos Bekker after the session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2016 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2o16. (Photo: GCIS)

MultiChoice and ANN7: So many questions still left unanswered

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: An entrance to the ANN7 Television and The New Age newspaper offices, owned by the Gupta family, is seen in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko.

Op-Ed: As MultiChoice axes the Guptas’ ANN7, Naspers bends with the political winds

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins at the State Capture inquiry on Wednesday, 31 January 2018, Cape Town. (A screen grab from the SABC streaming video)

Parliamentary Notebook: Ben Martins’ ‘tea party’ meeting with ‘Indian family’, and the ‘powder puff’ Steinhoff hearings

By Marianne Merten
Photo: An Eskom coal fired power station near Johannesburg, 04 April 2015. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: Eskom – time to play the cards they have been dealt

By Dirk de Vos
File Photo: Protesters blocked a main road leading up to Overvaal school with debris and burning tyres. Photo: GroundUp

Op-Ed: Overvaal dispute – only our children lose

By Thabang Pooe
Photo: Hwange National Park. Photo: Don Pinnock

Unbanning US trophy imports: Trump jams a spanner in the works

By Don Pinnock
Photo: US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. At rear are US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US: President Trump gives an astonishing impression of a real president in his first State of the Union speech

By J Brooks Spector

