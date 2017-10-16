While you were sleeping: 16 October 2017
Mogadishu bombing devastates Somalia, Austrian youth set for leadership, and Hustler publisher offers major bounty for Trump's impeachment.
ANC Leadership Race: Court applications as politics by other means
By STEPHEN GROOTES
The road to the ANC’s December conference appears to be lined with court cases. Hardly a day goes by without the news that someone or other has lawyered up and taken someone else in the party to court on some technicality or other. In the end, these cases are usually about using legal means to limit someone else’s exercise of political power. So far, those who have taken the legal route have had some success, albeit at the expense of the political legitimacy of those in power, in various places, and in various ways. From a certain angle, the timing of all of these cases, and the answer to the question of “who benefits”, may have the consequence of making them look almost orchestrated to help Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Somalia bombing draws global criticism
World leaders have condemned Sunday's bombing of a popular junction and hotel in Mogadishu. At least 230 people were killed in the blast, and although al-Shabaab had not yet claimed responsibility, all blame is heading their way. The bombing was officially Somalia's worst in its history, rocking an already fragile government with even more uncertainty over security in the capital.
Kurz, 31, on track for Austrian leadership
Austria's Sebastian Kurz looked set on Sunday to become Europe's youngest leader. The conservative People's Party (OeVP) won 31.7% of the vote in Austria's election, requiring a coalition for Kurz to take power. Kurz helped his party ascend to victory by talking tough on immigration and cutting taxes. At 31, it's not entirely clear how many tax seasons Kurz has even experienced himself.
Passenger aircraft hit by drone
A Canadian passenger plane landed safely after striking a drone on Sunday. The Skyjet aircraft was approaching Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec when it hit a drone at 450m altitude. As in South Africa, flying drones anywhere near that altitude and in proximity to an airport is strictly illegal. Common idiots, however, are not prohibited from buying and flying drones.
Major bounty offered for Trump-impeaching info
Hustler kingpin Larry Flynt has offered $10-million for information that could help impeach President Donald Trump. Flynt ran a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Sunday. He explained in the ad that "impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative -- three more years of destabilising dysfunction -- is worse".
Op-Ed: NPA must act speedily and in the interests of justice to bring finality in Zuma case
BY THABO MBEKI FOUNDATION
New tuberculosis drugs are more effective and may be less toxic. Why are they still unavailable?
BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE
