While you were sleeping: 13 October 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 13 Oct 2017 06:04 (South Africa)
Weinstein and Amazon entertainment head focus of Sexual harassment claims, US & Israel leave UNESCO, and Trump snipes at Obamacare.
TGIF, 13 October 2017
"Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever."
Bill Murray
STORY OF THE DAY
Zuma Spy Tapes Judgment Day cometh: Will Shaun Abrahams finally honour his oath of office?
By Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO and Susan Comrie for AMABHUNGANE
Shaun Abrahams, head of the country’s beleaguered National Prosecution Authority will find himself in the spotlight on Friday when the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein hands down judgment in President Jacob Zuma and the NPA’s appeal against a High Court order for the reinstatement of 783 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against the President. It is clear from September representations made to the SCA that Abrahams is a worried man. Will he finally find his spine and honour his oath of office and the rule of law? By MARIANNE THAMM.
UK police join Weinstein investigation
Police in the United Kingdom have joined their New York counterparts in investigating Harvey Weinstein. As a fourth person emerges accusing Weinstein of rape, with a large list of sexual harassment and assault in the United States, Scotland Yard revealed that they were investigating charges brought by an actress living in Liverpool.
Trump snipes at Obamacare through executive order
His Obamacare repeal attempts in tatters, President Donald Trump moved in a different direction on Thursday. The president announced an executive order that would de-regulate aspects of the health insurance industry, allowing for low-cost, reduced-access packages. Although Trump praised the move as an effort to provide "great, great health care", critics warn that the deregulation also allows for insurers to refuse health care to people with pre-existing conditions.
US and Israel withdraw from Unesco
The United States and Israel announced on Thursday that they were withdrawing from Unesco, citing an anti-Israeli bias. Before the world blames Trump, this time the withdrawal follows a pattern of American displeasure with the cultural body's anti-Israel stance, with President Barack Obama withdrawing funding in 2011. The United States legally cannot pay membership fees to an organisation that recognises Palestinian statehood.
Amazon suspends entertainment chief
Amazon announced the suspension of its head of entertainment division, amidst accusations of sexual harassment. Roy Prince was suspended "effective immediately" following allegations of harassment by TV producer Isa Hacket, who oversaw "The Man in the High Castle". Prince allegedly made lewd suggestions to Hacket in a taxi en route to the San Diego Comic-Con.
IN NUMBERS
1927
The year in which Santa Claus was issued a pilot's licence in the United States.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. The City of Cape Town probably missed this memo.
Terry Pratchett forged his own sword from iron and meteorites purely for the occasion of the awarding of his knighthood.
