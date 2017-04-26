GroundUp: This is probably the list of artworks UCT has removed
The university claims there are errors in our list that we obtained from a reliable source, but refuses to provide corrections. By Natalie Pertsovsky for GROUNDUP.
Following a long deliberation process, the Artworks Task Team (ATT) of the University of Cape Town (UCT) published a report in February that indicates the pieces of art removed and covered up in the past year will remain off the walls indefinitely.
The report appears to refer to a list of 75 pieces of works that were removed, the names of which GroundUp has received from a confidential source (list included at the bottom of this article) as well as 19 pieces of art determined to be controversial by student representatives on the ATT in 2015. The two lists, which most probably overlap with regards to certain pieces of art, in combination with the 23 works that were destroyed during the Shackville protests in February 2016, leave a gaping hole in UCT’s sizeable collection of artwork as almost 100 pieces will be collecting dust in a storage closet for the foreseeable future.
In response to GroundUp’s request for confirmation of the list of 75 removed works, UCT said that, “the list of the 75 artworks provided by GroundUp is not entirely correct”. However, the university has refused to reveal the titles of the works that are incorrect.
The ATT was started in September 2015 to advise the university’s Works of Art Committee on policy for statues, plaques, and artworks.
In response to criticism of the Task Team in the media, the ATT responded with a “clarification” of its role, distinguishing itself from the Works of Art Committee whom it said is “the body responsible for the development of policy for artworks.”
In the February 2017 report, the ATT published a list of “short- and medium- to long-term recommendations (that) were developed based on the outcomes of the audit of artworks, statues and plaques”. The first short-term recommendation, to be implemented in one year, states:
“The University of Cape Town must keep artworks that were removed from the walls in storage pending a broader consultative process. This consultation may take the form of displays of some of the contested artworks, (in dedicated spaces such as the CAS Gallery), debates and discussions around specific artworks and/or themes. Seminars that may involve artists of 'contested' works may also be hosted by the WOAC and other departments in the university around different artworks and symbols.”
It is not clear if this “consultative process” has a time limit for how long the art will be kept in storage.
The report makes it apparent that some of the works were removed for safety reasons while others were removed for political reasons as “part of the transformation agenda” and calls on the Works of Art Committee to make clear the reason for removal.
“The Task Team (ATT) organised a joint meeting with the Works of Art Committee where it supported this initiative but advised that the motives for the removals should be made clear. For example, there needed to be public communication about whether the removals were only a measure for securing assets or if they were part of the transformation agenda. The lack of public communication by the Works of Art Committee incited widespread public speculation that removals amounted to censorship by the (ATT).”
One of the conclusions reached by the team discusses that although “there may not be a problem with individual artworks,” the overall effect of many works creates an unsafe, uncomfortable environment for certain people on campus.
“In our deliberations we found that while there may not be a problem with individual artworks, their cumulative effect, coupled with the lack of a considered curatorial policy, creates a negative feeling amongst some students and staff. We found that currently, UCT does not have a curatorial policy and would need to develop one that is transformation-sensitive.”
Artists of the removed and covered works, including Diane Victor, Edward Tsumele, and Breyten Breytenbach, have publicly spoken out against UCT’s supposed transformation process, which the aforementioned artists regard as censorship.
Photo: Breyten Breytenbach’s Hovering Dog has been removed from UCT’s library.
In an interview with LitNet in April 2016, Tsumele said: “It is 100% a case of censorship, ironically in a democracy whose Constitution allows for freedom of expression such as through art.”
When asked if South African art that is influenced from overseas trends can be viewed as a form of colonialism or neo-colonialism, Tsumele said: “Society should not attempt to dictate who should influence artists.” Further: “There should never be dictatorship with regard to how artists represent the human condition in their works; whether we agree or do not agree with such representation, it is none of our business as society.”
The report confirms the list of 19 works that were singled out by students on the team, though it does not name the pieces. In response to a query from GroundUp regarding the works, Elijah Moholola, Head Media Liason for UCT said: “(the works) were identified as part of the plan of the ATT to initiate discussions and debates around the contested artworks but such plans were affected by the protest action in February 2016.”
The ATT report states:
“The initial student representatives on the Task Team identified a list of 19 works in 2015 that were deemed to be controversial. Before recommendations could be made, however, the #FeesMustFall protests began, resulting in the closure of the University.”
It goes on to discuss the paintings that were destroyed during protests, without naming them:
“On 16 February 2016, 23 artworks were destroyed on Upper Campus during the Shackville Protests.”
A 2014 article criticising the over- representation of black bodies in negative and often degrading positions in artwork displayed across campus refers to a number of paintings and sculptures, including Willie Bester’s Saartjie Baartman and Diane Victor’s Pasiphae. Many of these were removed or covered up. These two artists are not on the list of 75 that GroundUp received, leading us to believe that the list of 75 is mostly separate from the 19 works. However, the reference to the “portrait of a naked white man, on his lap is a black woman” identifies Breytenbach’s Hovering Dog, which is, in fact, on the list of 75 artworks we received. This indicates that though UCT has said the 19 works identified were not removed because of protest disruption, works identified as part of the list of 19 may also be part of the 75 works that were indeed removed.
Photo: Willie Bester by enzo dal verme. Copied for fair use.
UCT has declined GroundUp’s request for the identification of the 75 pieces removed, for the identification of the 2015 list of 19 works discerned as “controversial,” and for the identification of the 23 pieces of art destroyed during the Shackville Protests.
In response to GroundUp’s question of whether or not the removal of these pieces of art goes against UCT’s ideals of freedom of expression, the university responded: “UCT continues to uphold freedom of expression as enshrined in the South African Constitution. The removal of the artworks is only a temporary measure while there is ongoing dialogue and debates over creating an institution that is inclusive and reflective of the diversity of the country.” DM
Table of artworks removed
If you find errors in the list below,
please alert GroundUp via
Artist
Title
1
Justin Anschutz
Split path
2
Richard Keresemose Baholo
Mandela receives honorary doctorate from UCT
3
Richard Keresemose Baholo
Stop the Killings
4
Esmeralda Brettany
Serialisation
5
Breyten Breytenbach
FG
6
Breyten Breytenbach
Hovering Dog
7
Breyten Breytenbach
SA Angel black/white
8
Robert Broadley
Flowers in a Vase
9
Robert Broadley
Portrait of an Old Man
10
Robert Broadley
Portrait of the artist, Nerine Desmond
11
Robert Broadley
Roses in a Jug
12
Robert Broadley
Roses in a Vase
13
Robert Broadley
Tree in Blossom
14
David Brown
Travelling icon; an artist’s workshop
15
Herbert Coetzee
Portrait of Sir Richard Luyt
16
Christo Coetzee
Untitled (Ping pong balls)
17
Steven Cohen
Five Heads
18
Philip Tennyson Cole
Portrait of an unknown associate
19
Mia Couvaras
Untitled
20
R Daniels
Perversion
21
R Daniels
Pumpkin Aand
22
R Daniels
The Dreamer
23
P de Katow
Portrait of Prof James Cameron
24
Lyndall Gente
World in a Grain of Sand
25
Constance Greaves
Portrait of an African Smoking a Pipe
26
Charles M Horsfall
Portrait of Mrs Evelyn Jagger
27
Pieter Hugo
Dayaba Usman with monkey, Abuja, Nigeria
28
Vusi Khumalo
Township scene
29
Isabella Kneymeyer
A Quick Streamer Sketch, Fish River Canyon
30
Isabella Kneymeyer
Streamer Cross Hatch, Study Luderitz, Namibia
31
Twinki Laubscher
Reclining angel with cat
32
Twinki Laubscher
Seated angel
33
Neville Lewis
Portrait of JC Smuts
34
James MacDonald
Triptych 1 (The Apostles)
35
Antonio Mancini
La Prighiera
36
Edward Mills
Portrait of Alfred Beit
37
W G Parker
Portrait of Sir John Buchanan
38
Henry Pegram
Alfred Beit
39
Michael Pettit
Siegfried’s journey down the Rhine
40
Joshua Reynolds (After)
Duchess of Devonshire
41
Joshua Reynolds (After)
Lady Compton
42
George Crossland Robinson
Portrait of Prof Renicus D Nanta
43
David Rossouw
Sunningdale
44
David Rossouw
Welgevonden
45
Edward Roworth
Portrait of Dr Thomas Benjamin Davie
46
Edward Roworth
Portrait of Prof Theo le Roux
47
Edward Roworth
Portrait of Prof William Ritchie
48
Rupert Shephard
Portrait of JP Duminy
49
Lucky Sibiya
Village Life
50
Pippa Skotnes
The wind in //Kabbo’s sails
51
Christopher Slack
Twenty-four hour service
52
W T Smith
Portrait of Henry Murray
53
Irma Stern
Ballerinas at Practice
54
Irma Stern
Portrait of a Ballerina
55
Irma Stern
Portrait of an African Man Blowing a Horn
56
Mikhael Subotsky
Untitled
57
Mikhael Subotsky
Voter X
58
Hareward Hayes Tresidder
Bowl of Flowers
59
Andrew Tshabangu
Bible and candle, Zola, Soweto
60
Andrew Tshabangu
Trance, Tzaneen
61
Karina Turok
Portrait of Mandela
62
Unknown, Continental School
Figure of a Standing Woman and a Study of an Arm
63
Unknown
Seated Woman and a Study of a Head in Profile and a Hand
64
Hubert von Herkommer
Sir Julius Charles Werhner
65
Robert Heard Whale
(Rev) J Russel
66
John Wheatley
Maidens at Play near Rock
67
John Wheatley
Portrait of Carl Frederick Kolbe
68
John Wheatley
Portrait of Dr E Barnard Fuller
69
John Wheatley
Portrait of JW Jagger
70
John Wheatley
Portrait of WF Fish
71
Sue Williamson
Aminia Cachalia
72
Sue Williamson
Cheryl Carolus
73
Sue Williamson
Helen Joseph
74
Sue Williamson
Mamphela Ramphele
75
Michael Wyeth
Blue Wall
Photo: Left: Willie Bester’s Saartjie Baartman sculpture on UCT. Right: Same sculpture after it was covered up. (Left photo by Flickr user Alan Cordle - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0; Right photo by GroundUp - CC BY-ND 4.0
