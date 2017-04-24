To infinity and beyond
24 April 2017 09:40 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 24 April 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 24 Apr 2017 06:13 (South Africa)
BY EPA/CARSTEN KOALL A man waves a flag during the gathering following the March for Science in Berlin, Germany, on 22 April 2017. Hundreds of thousands of people in more than 400 locations across the globe are taking part in the March for Science to recognise scientific progress, raise awareness of scientific discovery, and defend scientific integrity.

Macron to face off against Le Pen, first American observer dies in Ukraine, and Sharapova to make a return at Australia Open.

Monday, 24 April 2017

"The thorny question of violence is not just a matter of tactics. It is the defining question in the life and death of [social] movements."
Manuel Castells

 
 

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally ripped off his muzzle, pitching state capture, “the demon of corruption” and patronage as the main targets of his campaign for leadership of the ANC. Addressing a Chris Hani memorial lecture in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa repeated his criticism of President Jacob Zuma’s recent Cabinet reshuffle and came out in support of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. With Zuma and his preferred successor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma having had a free run of the field, the launch of Ramaphosa’s campaign opens the fight back campaign for control of the ANC. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

 
 
 

Macron to hold the centre against Le Pen

Centrist politician Emmanuel Macron will now face off against Marine Le Pen in a run-off election on 7 May. Macron won the first round of voting with 23.9% of votes, compared to 21.3% to Le Pen. Although Macron has been tipped as the clear favourite, American voters will tell you not to count your chickens until they've hatched.

 

American dies in Ukraine monitoring mission

The first casualty for the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe saw an American national killed while on a patrol in Eastern Ukraine. Drawing sharp criticism towards Moscow, the death also included two injuries: a German and a Czech national. The OSCE is the Ukraine war's only independent monitoring mission in-country.

 

Trump to insist on border wall in looming budget crisis

President Donald Trump is now facing an imminent government shut-down. The freeze on spending comes as a budget deadline looms and Trump pressed hard for the allocation of funds for a border wall along its perimeter with Mexico. Despite insisting that Mexico would pay for it, it appears as though American taxpayers will either foot the bill or see a spending freeze grip the government on Trump's 100th day in office.

 

Maria Sharapova makes a controversial return

This week sees Maria Sharapova return from a ban due to doping. Sharapova was given a wild card entry for the Australian Open for the first day she is eligible to play. Her ban has divided tennis champs on the issue, drawing criticism from the likes of Andy Murray and Carolina Wozniacki, but support from Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

130,503,621

The dollar loss of "Mars needs Moms", Disney's worst-ever performing movie.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is global Fashion Revolution day. Rather than bringing back bell-bottoms, this movement looks at the need for transparency in the supply chain of the fashion industry, among other issues.

Che Guevara hailed from an Irish family.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Betrayal of the promise

BY MCEBISI JONAS

 

OPINIONISTAS

We need to start preparing for a post-ANC world

A column by BONGINKOSI MADIKIZELA

 

Cyril, Gordhan et al, and their Gordian Knot

A column by OSCAR VAN HEERDEN

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 12° max: 25°, sunny
CPT: min: 17° max: 29°, sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 24°, rainy
EL: min: 18° max: 21°, rainy
JHB: min: 11° max: 23°, cloudy
KIM: min: 13° max: 26°, cloudy
NLP: min: 9° max: 24°, rainy
PMB: min: 8° max: 20°, cloudy
PE: min: 16° max: 22°, cloudy
PTA: min: 11° max: 24°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$51.96
Gold=$1,284.44
Platinum=$972.38
R/$=12.96
R/€=14.15
R/£=16.70
$/€=0.93
JSE All Share=52,194.59
DJIA=20,547.76
FTSE 100=7,114.55

 
  • South Africa

