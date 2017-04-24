While you were sleeping: 24 April 2017
Macron to face off against Le Pen, first American observer dies in Ukraine, and Sharapova to make a return at Australia Open.
"The thorny question of violence is not just a matter of tactics. It is the defining question in the life and death of [social] movements."
Manuel Castells
STORY OF THE DAY
#CR2017, We Have Liftoff: Ramaphosa takes aim at Zuma, state capture
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally ripped off his muzzle, pitching state capture, “the demon of corruption” and patronage as the main targets of his campaign for leadership of the ANC. Addressing a Chris Hani memorial lecture in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa repeated his criticism of President Jacob Zuma’s recent Cabinet reshuffle and came out in support of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. With Zuma and his preferred successor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma having had a free run of the field, the launch of Ramaphosa’s campaign opens the fight back campaign for control of the ANC. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.
Macron to hold the centre against Le Pen
Centrist politician Emmanuel Macron will now face off against Marine Le Pen in a run-off election on 7 May.
American dies in Ukraine monitoring mission
The first casualty for the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe saw an American national killed while on a patrol in Eastern Ukraine. Drawing sharp criticism towards Moscow, the death also included two injuries: a German and a Czech national. The OSCE is the Ukraine war's only independent monitoring mission in-country.
Trump to insist on border wall in looming budget crisis
President Donald Trump is now facing an imminent government
Maria Sharapova makes a controversial return
This week sees Maria Sharapova return from a ban due to doping. Sharapova was given a wild card entry for the Australian Open for the first day she is eligible to play. Her ban has divided tennis champs on the issue, drawing criticism from the likes of Andy Murray and Carolina Wozniacki, but support from Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is global Fashion Revolution day. Rather than bringing back bell-bottoms, this movement looks at the need for transparency in the supply chain of the fashion industry, among other issues.
Che Guevara hailed from an Irish family.
Athletics: Broadcasting bungle a disservice and insult to South Africa’s athletes
