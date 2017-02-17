We almost never make it up. Promise.
Video: Street Talk – Sugar Babes

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

Young women who proudly identify as sugar babies give glowing accounts of transactional sex with older dudes. Safe sex? Why spoil the fun! By STREET TALK.

