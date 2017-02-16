While you were sleeping: 16th February 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 16 Feb 2017 06:00 (South Africa)
Trump drops two-state solution, North Korean assassin to appear in court, and malaria vaccine shows promise.
Thursday, 16th February 2017
“All I ever really want to know is how other people are making it through life—where do they put their body, hour by hour, and how do they cope inside of it.”
Miranda July
STORY OF THE DAY
amaBhungane: Gupta-owned newspaper in line of fire of new Nielsen report
By Micah Reddy for AMABHUNGANE
Data gathered by global market research firm Nielsen strongly suggests that the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper benefits disproportionately from government advertising and that its main backers are provinces perceived as aligned with President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. Media lawyers have warned that such bias could violate both the Public Finance Management Act and media freedom provisions in the Constitution.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
President Donald Trump officially ended the administration's support for a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel, quipping: "I think the Palestinians have to get rid of some of that hate that they're taught from a very young age." Pictured alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was smiling like a cat with the cream, the US now theoretically endorses any solution that both sides prefer.
Suspected Korean assassin in court
A Malaysian court will see one suspected killer of Kim Jong-Nam, Kim Jong-Un's half-brother, appear today. Police are still on the search for the second attacker, but believe the 28-year-old suspect is a positive match based on airport camera surveillance footage. The assassination, involving toxic chemicals of some sort, is one of the highest profile killings of a North Korean in recent history.
Facebook joins job-hunting market
Facebook has opened up its platform to American and Canadian companies wishing to hire job seekers. The experimental expansion of Facebook has officially shown the social media giant's move to step on LinkedIn's turf. A new jobs-specific bookmark and the ability to apply for jobs on company pages are among the additions included in the new offering.
Researchers have announced that a vaccine that mimics a mosquito bite is showing signs of success. Testing on humans provided 100% protection in test conditions, but trials in Mali resulted in a reduced defence. The "PfSPZ" drug shows promise nonetheless, with its makers confident it can produce a working, reliable vaccine.
IN NUMBERS
74%
The amount of Japan's land mass that is forested.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1899 Iceland's first football club is formed.
Kalsarikännit is a Finnish word that translates to getting drunk at home, alone. In your underpants.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
SS Mendi: 100 years since the warriors of Africa sailed north to die
A column by REV LAWRENCE MDUDUZI NDLOVU
Weather
BFN: min: 19° max: 31°,cloudy
CPT: min: 17° max: 24°, AM rain
DBN: min: 22° max: 34°, cloudy - no tornado yet
EL: min: 21° max: 39°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 27°, rainy
KIM: min: 22° max: 33°, PM rain
NLP: min: 17° max: 23°, rainy
PMB: min: 18° max: 34°, rainy
PE: min: 20° max: 30°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max:
Financial Data
Oil=$55.70
Gold=$1,232.96
Platinum=$1,010.30
R/$=13.01
R/€=13.77
R/£=16.21
$/€=1.05
JSE All Share=52,485.16
DJIA=20,602.77
FTSE 100=7,304.65
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.