South Africa
Video – State Capture, Part I: The Rogue Unit
- Daily Maverick Chronicle
- South Africa
- 11 Jan 2017 01:28 (South Africa)
Over the last decade, various South African institutions have been compromised, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) the most vital among them. In this first episode of a unique animated series on state capture, Daily Maverick unpacks the complex game that has been played over the last eight years to gain control of the country's tax authority and, ultimately, its treasury. By BERNARD KOTZE for DAILY MAVERICK CHRONICLE.
- Daily Maverick Chronicle
- South Africa
Do Not Miss
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.