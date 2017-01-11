Who says the news has to be boring?
Video – State Capture, Part I: The Rogue Unit

Over the last decade, various South African institutions have been compromised, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) the most vital among them. In this first episode of a unique animated series on state capture, Daily Maverick unpacks the complex game that has been played over the last eight years to gain control of the country's tax authority and, ultimately, its treasury. By BERNARD KOTZE for DAILY MAVERICK CHRONICLE.

