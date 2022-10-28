Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

A new podcast tells the story of South Africa’s democratic meltdown, crypto regulations for South Africans are on the horizon and meet the real Ina Paarman in this week’s wrap.

Meet the Highwaymen stealing your democracy

As the ANC hurtles toward its 55th electoral conference in December of this year, it’s difficult to find anyone who gives a rat’s ass about the party, very much including most people in the party. The Highwaymen, however, are still determined to steal. So what comes next? A new podcast tells the story of South Africa’s democratic meltdown, and places it in the context of a global surge in illiberalism.

By Richard Poplak

democracy

Meet the Highwaymen stealing your democracy

As the ANC hurtles toward its 55th electoral conference in December of this year, it’s difficult to find anyone who gives a rat’s ass about the party, very much including most people in the party. The Highwaymen, however, are still determined to steal. So what comes next? A new podcast tells the story of South Africa’s democratic meltdown, and places it in the context of a global surge in illiberalism.

By Richard Poplak

The Cape Town mayor, the sanctioned oligarch and the limitations of municipal power

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’s call on the national government to bar a Russian oligarch raises questions about the limits of municipal power.

By Tim Cohen

Berdine Odendaal may have been more than Markus Jooste's alleged girlfriend. The Reserve Bank suspects she's living off Steinhoff riches

The South African Reserve Bank suspects the ‘lavish lifestyle’ of polo-playing socialite Berdine Odendaal is funded by illicit Steinhoff money channelled to her on the ‘oral instructions’ of her alleged lover, Markus Jooste. Jooste also seems to have financially gained from the arrangement.

By Pauli van Wyk

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste appears before several committees in Parliament on September 05, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Jooste made his first official public appearance, since his abrupt resignation in December over accounting irregularities at Steinhoff. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Berdine Odendaal may have been more than Markus Jooste's alleged girlfriend. The Reserve Bank suspects she's living off Steinhoff riches

The South African Reserve Bank suspects the ‘lavish lifestyle’ of polo-playing socialite Berdine Odendaal is funded by illicit Steinhoff money channelled to her on the ‘oral instructions’ of her alleged lover, Markus Jooste.

By Pauli van Wyk

Life on the streets — Gqeberha’s quiet but determined recycling squad

With South Africa’s economy staggering, and two in every five adults unemployed, ‘villages’ of homeless people are springing up in South Africa’s cities as increasing numbers of people find themselves on the street. In our series on homelessness, GroundUp looks at how they are managing to get by.

By Mkhuseli Sizani for GroundUp

Life on the streets — Gqeberha’s quiet but determined recycling squad

With South Africa’s economy staggering, and two in every five adults unemployed, ‘villages’ of homeless people are springing up in South Africa’s cities as increasing numbers of people find themselves on the street. In our series on homelessness, GroundUp looks at how they are managing to get by.

By Mkhuseli Sizani for GroundUp

How to mini-budget like a boss

What would happen if governments approached their finances as if they were corporations, and corporations published their specific spending and income projections for the year? I think it might help both to consider this speculative possibility.

By Tim Cohen

In search of the true story about CJ Langenhoven and my great-grandfather

Ou Tin’s father — Marthinus Paulus Bloemkolk — had been a teacher on a farm school in the Hoeko Valley where one of his pupils was an impressionable young boy who’d go on to make a name for himself as a writer.

By Anthony Akerman

Poet and Author CJ Langenhoven. Image: Brümmer Archive

In search of the true story about CJ Langenhoven and my great-grandfather

Ou Tin’s father — Marthinus Paulus Bloemkolk — had been a teacher on a farm school in the Hoeko Valley where one of his pupils was an impressionable young boy who’d go on to make a name for himself as a writer.

By Anthony Akerman

From coelacanths to crinoids: these 9 ‘living fossils’ haven’t changed in millions of years

Deep in the oceans dwell creatures that can evade many of the evolutionary drivers of life on land – and they remain seemingly unchanged through time.

By Alice Clement

From coelacanths to crinoids: these 9 ‘living fossils’ haven’t changed in millions of years

Deep in the oceans dwell creatures that can evade many of the evolutionary drivers of life on land – and they remain seemingly unchanged through time.

By Alice Clement

Crypto — ’tis the season to be regulated, but SA should find the right fit

Splashed across South African media last week was a decision by the Financial Services Conduct Authority to drag ‘crypto assets’ into its regulatory net and squeeze them into a box with ‘financial products’. Yes, well, the road is paved with good intentions, right?

By Steven Boykey Sidley

Meet the real Ina Paarman - She’s not just a name on a spice jar, you know

There are people who think Ina Paarman is a name on a spice jar but she’s a very real human. From cooking lessons in a converted garage in the 80s to a family business making nearly 200 products exported to more than 30 countries, Ina Paarman is a living legend and an inspiration to home cooks all over South Africa.

By Bianca Coleman

From Black Death to Covid-19, pandemics have always pushed people to honour death and celebrate life

Halloween, with its mix of the macabre and the playful, provides a moment to reflect on how closely life and death are interwoven – especially in the Covid-19 era.

By Nükhet Varlik

From Black Death to Covid-19, pandemics have always pushed people to honour death and celebrate life

Halloween, with its mix of the macabre and the playful, provides a moment to reflect on how closely life and death are interwoven – especially in the Covid-19 era.

By Nükhet Varlik

Subscribe here to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.

If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.

Support DM