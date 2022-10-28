A new podcast tells the story of South Africa’s democratic meltdown, crypto regulations for South Africans are on the horizon and meet the real Ina Paarman in this week’s wrap.
As the ANC hurtles toward its 55th electoral conference in December of this year, it’s difficult to find anyone who gives a rat’s ass about the party, very much including most people in the party. The Highwaymen, however, are still determined to steal. So what comes next? A new podcast tells the story of South Africa’s democratic meltdown, and places it in the context of a global surge in illiberalism.
By Richard Poplak
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’s call on the national government to bar a Russian oligarch raises questions about the limits of municipal power.
By Tim Cohen
The South African Reserve Bank suspects the ‘lavish lifestyle’ of polo-playing socialite Berdine Odendaal is funded by illicit Steinhoff money channelled to her on the ‘oral instructions’ of her alleged lover, Markus Jooste. Jooste also seems to have financially gained from the arrangement.
By Pauli van Wyk
With South Africa’s economy staggering, and two in every five adults unemployed, ‘villages’ of homeless people are springing up in South Africa’s cities as increasing numbers of people find themselves on the street. In our series on homelessness, GroundUp looks at how they are managing to get by.
By Mkhuseli Sizani for GroundUp
What would happen if governments approached their finances as if they were corporations, and corporations published their specific spending and income projections for the year? I think it might help both to consider this speculative possibility.
By Tim Cohen
Ou Tin’s father — Marthinus Paulus Bloemkolk — had been a teacher on a farm school in the Hoeko Valley where one of his pupils was an impressionable young boy who’d go on to make a name for himself as a writer.
By Anthony Akerman
Deep in the oceans dwell creatures that can evade many of the evolutionary drivers of life on land – and they remain seemingly unchanged through time.
By Alice Clement
Splashed across South African media last week was a decision by the Financial Services Conduct Authority to drag ‘crypto assets’ into its regulatory net and squeeze them into a box with ‘financial products’. Yes, well, the road is paved with good intentions, right?
By Steven Boykey Sidley
There are people who think Ina Paarman is a name on a spice jar but she’s a very real human. From cooking lessons in a converted garage in the 80s to a family business making nearly 200 products exported to more than 30 countries, Ina Paarman is a living legend and an inspiration to home cooks all over South Africa.
By Bianca Coleman
Halloween, with its mix of the macabre and the playful, provides a moment to reflect on how closely life and death are interwoven – especially in the Covid-19 era.
By Nükhet Varlik
