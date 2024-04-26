Defend Truth

Photos and reflections of SA’s 1994 election; a conversation with three anti-apartheid activists; and why we’re not in the mood to raise a glass this Freedom Day. 

A ‘beautiful, imperfect journey’ — a photographer recalls the ‘near miracle’ of SA’s 1994 election
From February to May 1994, I was commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission to cover its work and document the election process. It was the high watermark of my journey as a documentarian engaged intimately with the Struggle for freedom.

By Paul Weinberg
Errol April, farming, uMkhonto weSize

Umkhonto weSizwe soldier trades tireless activism for farming

Thirty years into democracy, Daily Maverick spoke to three anti-apartheid activists about how they found their way to the land from Umkhonto weSizwe, the United Democratic Front and the ANC-linked Marxist Worker Tendency. Part One focuses on Errol April.

By Marianne Merten

UDF activist Réjane Woodroffe left high finance for critical social upliftment

Some 15 years ago, Réjane Woodroffe permanently swapped the global investment sector, including US banker Merrill Lynch, for Nqileni in one of the remoter and poorest parts of the Eastern Cape’s former Transkei homeland.

By Marianne Merten

Corruption, crime, rolling blackouts, unemployment, poverty, inequality — anything to celebrate?

The reality for many South Africans is one of disillusionment as they cannot celebrate their freedom because the political elites have amassed wealth at the expense of the downtrodden majority.

By Vain Jarbandhan, Pregala Pillay and Luckmore Chivandire

Anti-apartheid activist Jack Lewis and pomegranate orchard managerialism

In 2010, Jack Lewis planted 1,400 pomegranate trees on just over three hectares in the Karoo dorpie Van Wyksdorp, some 3o-odd kilometres down a gravel road. The property was bought a year earlier; this after he had retrenched himself from Community Media.

By Marianne Merten

Commemorating the past to understand the present and imagine the future on Freedom Day

Finding each other and sharing a common understanding of our history remains elusive and this is a result of the extreme inequalities that continue into the present. On this score, we flirt with danger of unimaginable proportions.

By Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya

For the majority of South Africans, freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose

Forgive me if I am not in the mood to raise a glass this Freedom Day. Until every South African can enjoy the full spectrum of rights and freedoms promised by our Constitution, these celebrations ring hollow.

By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Empowering young people is at the heart of Ntsiki Khunju’s efforts to change the world

As a young woman with a passion for change as well as qualifications and professional experience in social work, child welfare and sexual and reproductive health rights, Ntsiki Khunju has a unique overview of what is important for youth advocacy in South Africa.

By Thom Pierce

