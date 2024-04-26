Photos and reflections of SA’s 1994 election; a conversation with three anti-apartheid activists; and why we’re not in the mood to raise a glass this Freedom Day.
Thirty years into democracy, Daily Maverick spoke to three anti-apartheid activists about how they found their way to the land from Umkhonto weSizwe, the United Democratic Front and the ANC-linked Marxist Worker Tendency. Part One focuses on Errol April.
By Marianne Merten
Some 15 years ago, Réjane Woodroffe permanently swapped the global investment sector, including US banker Merrill Lynch, for Nqileni in one of the remoter and poorest parts of the Eastern Cape’s former Transkei homeland.
By Marianne Merten
The reality for many South Africans is one of disillusionment as they cannot celebrate their freedom because the political elites have amassed wealth at the expense of the downtrodden majority.
By Vain Jarbandhan, Pregala Pillay and Luckmore Chivandire
In 2010, Jack Lewis planted 1,400 pomegranate trees on just over three hectares in the Karoo dorpie Van Wyksdorp, some 3o-odd kilometres down a gravel road. The property was bought a year earlier; this after he had retrenched himself from Community Media.
By Marianne Merten
Finding each other and sharing a common understanding of our history remains elusive and this is a result of the extreme inequalities that continue into the present. On this score, we flirt with danger of unimaginable proportions.
By Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya
Forgive me if I am not in the mood to raise a glass this Freedom Day. Until every South African can enjoy the full spectrum of rights and freedoms promised by our Constitution, these celebrations ring hollow.
By Omphemetse S Sibanda
As a young woman with a passion for change as well as qualifications and professional experience in social work, child welfare and sexual and reproductive health rights, Ntsiki Khunju has a unique overview of what is important for youth advocacy in South Africa.
By Thom Pierce
