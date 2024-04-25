For the vast majority of South Africans facing poverty, unemployment, rollng blackouts, crime and other societal problems, there is little to celebrate on Freedom Day. (Photos: Daily Maverick / Donna van der Watt / iStock)

In 1994, South Africa emerged from decades of oppressive apartheid rule, marked by racial segregation and discrimination. The transition to democracy was a momentous occasion, symbolising hope and promise for a nation torn apart by racial tensions. The end of apartheid was envisioned as a new dawn for South Africa, a time when all citizens, regardless of race, would have equal rights and opportunities, under the ANC-led government.

However, despite these lofty ideals, the reality for many South Africans as we mark Freedom Day on 27 April is one of disillusionment and frustration as they continue to grapple with persistent poverty, corruption, unemployment, and inequality, and crumbling infrastructure, among others.

Yes, data indicates that the ANC-led government has delivered basic services such as low-income housing, potable water, access to basic education, the biggest HIV antiretroviral roll-out in the world, etc. Yet poorer communities still live in abject poverty, hunger, desperation and have lost hope for a better life that was promised back in 1994.

In his inauguration speech on 10 May 1994, former President Nelson Mandela said “We have, at last, achieved our political emancipation. We pledge ourselves to liberate our people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation, suffering, gender and other discrimination… we enter in covenant that we shall build a society in which all South Africans, black and white, will be able to walk tall, without any fear in their hearts, assured in their inalienable right to human dignity — a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world.”

Despite South Africa achieving its hard-fought democracy, many citizens, especially those who live in poverty, cannot celebrate their freedom because the political elites have amassed wealth at the expense of the downtrodden majority.

Additionally, the dearth of current political leadership has much to be desired given that political role models are far and few in-between. In a 2008 article in the Review of African Political Economy titled “The ANC for Sale? Money, Morality & Business in South Africa” Roger Southall makes the point that, “since its acquisition of political office in 1994, the ANC is widely perceived to have lost its moral compass”.

Because of losing its “moral compass”, South Africa now finds itself in a poor growth trajectory where it faces unprecedented youth unemployment, staggering government debt, a power crisis, and rampant crime, as reflected in the last quarter’s crime statistics.

Endless corruption

The recently published survey on the perceptions of public sector corruption by Transparency International ranked South Africa 41, below the global average of 43, which is its lowest score over the last five years.

Despite the country celebrating 30 years of democracy, the celebrations will remain muted given the increasing levels of corruption as attested to during the State Capture years, the ongoing levels of impunity and disregard for the rule of law, and the judicial services’ slow rate of prosecuting those involved in unfettered corruption.

Despite having comprehensive anti-corruption laws and agencies in place, South Africa has long struggled with effective enforcement. This has allowed many current and former government officials to evade prosecution for their alleged misconduct.

This failure in enforcement has perpetuated a culture of impunity where those in positions of power often operate above the law, with little fear of facing consequences for their actions. Despite occasional high-profile investigations and prosecutions, the overall track record of holding perpetrators accountable remains disappointing.

As a result, corruption continues to thrive, with ordinary citizens bearing the brunt of its corrosive effects on governance, service delivery, and economic development.

A 2022 World Bank report ranked South Africa as the most unequal country in the world. This sobering statistic paints a clear picture of the staggering wealth disparities present within our society.

Read more in Daily Maverick: South Africa the world’s most unequal country – World Bank report

Furthermore, with an official unemployment rate of 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, as reported by Stats SA, the country has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. This means that millions of young South Africans are facing the harsh reality of joblessness, with little prospects for meaningful employment.

For these youths, liberation holds little significance when the promise of a brighter future remains elusive. Therefore, for them and for many South Africans suffering from the indignation of poverty, Freedom Day is not a celebration — it is a day for them to live in the hope of realising the “Tintswalo” miracle!

Without access to jobs, many find themselves trapped in a cycle of poverty and uncertainty, unable to fully participate in the economic prosperity of the nation they call home. As the country reflects on its journey towards democracy, it must also confront the reality that true freedom cannot be achieved until every citizen can secure a stable and fulfilling livelihood.

Spiraling crime

Additionally, the issue of high crime rates in South Africa further dampens the spirit of freedom for ordinary citizens. With crime levels soaring, the sense of security and freedom that should accompany liberation feels like a distant dream.

According to data from the World Population Review, South Africa ranked third in the world for its crime rate in 2023, with over 76 crimes committed for every 100,000 people. This statistic paints a troubling picture of the daily realities faced by many South Africans who constantly live in fear of becoming victims of crime. For them, the concept of independence loses its meaning when basic safety is not guaranteed.

Powerless

The electricity crisis has affected ordinary South Africans by disrupting their lives deeply. For ordinary South Africans, interrupted electricity supply disrupts their routines and hampers their ability to carry out daily tasks, from cooking meals to running essential appliances. The dream of true liberation remains distant for many who are left in the dark, both literally and figuratively, without access to reliable electricity.

The appointment of a new electricity minister has done little to address the problem. Ongoing rolling blackouts are disruptive for both businesses and households. Businesses are required to invest in their own backup power sources, resulting in the consumer ultimately bearing the cost.

Years of State Capture have rendered the power supply unstable and unsustainable in its current form. While politicians remain divided on where additional energy should be harnessed from, with one camp supporting gas and another solar, small businesses are struggling most with the effects of rolling blackouts, resulting in them either closing their businesses or reducing staff. An unstable supply of electricity, accompanied by political dithering, has led to foreign investors seeking other stable environments in which to invest.

Elections test

A recent poll by the multinational market research and consulting firm, Ipsos, predicts that South Africa’s political landscape will look different after the 2024 elections. Coalition at the national level of government in the upcoming elections could set the gains South Africa made on a backward footing, given the fact that coalition partners would have to negotiate policy matters among themselves before taking crucial national decisions. Coalition politics, based on the local government experience, could set South Africa into a deeper political mire.

Yes, South Africans can be proud of reaching 30 years of democracy and freedom. However, issues such as corruption erode the progress made. If the current government is serious about attracting foreign investment, it needs to ensure that those who have eroded the country’s gains, as attested to in the State Capture Report, are brought to book.

Moreover, the political will has to lie in the government of the day to build stable institutions that support democracy and foster clean governance across all sectors of society so that hard-fought freedoms can be celebrated. Until then we still live in hope! DM

Prof Vain Jarbandhan is the Director: Centre for Public Management and Governance at the University of Johannesburg.

Prof Pregala Pillay is a Professor at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.

Luckmore Chivandire is a Research and Administrative Assistant at the Anti-corruption Centre for Education and Research of Stellenbosch University.

They write in their personal capacities.