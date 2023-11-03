The global oil and gas survey company Searcher is gearing up to blast powerful sound waves into the Indian Ocean, directly adjacent to the last viable population of dugongs on Africa’s east coast.
By Tony Carnie
We take a critical look at the 2023 mini-budget, how to keep compassion in a time of war and disconnection, and what the Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is.
Trying to achieve growth via austerity — cuts to basic services and other critical areas of spending — is like trying to drive uphill with the handbrake on.
By Gilad Isaacs, Zimbali Mncube, Kelle Howson, Kamal Ramburuth, Liso Mdutyana, and Hamadziripi Tamukamoyo
‘Curiously, the chiming of the hour seemed to have put new heart into him. He was a lonely ghost uttering a truth nobody would ever hear. But so long as he uttered it, in some obscure way the continuity was not broken. It was not by making yourself heard but by staying sane that you carried on the human heritage.’ — Winston Smith/George Orwell, ‘1984’.
By Mark Heywood
Today it feels really good to be a South African because the Springboks beat all the top rugby nations in the world to become rugby world champions for the fourth time.
By Songezo Zibi
The Russian love affair would be consolidated in no fewer than 13 face-to-face meetings and phone calls between Ramaphosa and Putin over the five years of Ramaphosa’s presidency. Contrast this with just one visit to the US not related to the UN General Assembly sessions by Ramaphosa.
By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
From Brittany Smith in La traviata to Cape Town hosting the world’s greatest opera competition, South African voices are having a moment.
By Keith Bain
The direct cost to the country’s health system of this silent killer is R2.7bn. As eyes turn to the Minister of Finance delivering the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to National Assembly members, we’re pushing for a long-overdue increase in South Africa’s sugar tax on beverages.
By Karen Hofman and Susan Goldstein
Arnold Sibanda’s project aims to inspire, empower and support Black men and boys on their journey to become more positive members of society – and to redress tired stereotypes.
By Thom Pierce
‘These runs did more than just challenge our stamina; they nourished our spirits, reinforced our bond, and created unforgettable memories,’ explains Sulette Ferreira, as she reflects on gruelling trail running marathons with her son.
By Sulette Ferreira
Portugal discovered the world. Now the world is discovering Portugal. Like a child in a pastéis de nata shop, I devoured everything in sight and wished I could come back for seconds.
By Tony Jackman
