Maverick Citizen

REFLECTION

Against numbness: How to keep compassion in a time of war and disconnection

Against numbness: How to keep compassion in a time of war and disconnection
People protest against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza at a demonstration in Johannesburg on 28 October 2023. (Photo: Mark Heywood)
By Mark Heywood
02 Nov 2023
0

‘Curiously, the chiming of the hour seemed to have put new heart into him. He was a lonely ghost uttering a truth nobody would ever hear. But so long as he uttered it, in some obscure way the continuity was not broken. It was not by making yourself heard but by staying sane that you carried on the human heritage.’ — Winston Smith/George Orwell, ‘1984’.

As a child growing up in the 1970s and 1980s I always imagined that during World War 2, the whole world had literally been at war. 

I imagined that ordinary life must have ground to a halt over those six bloody years in which more than 50 million people were killed. Reading about the times, it’s obvious that while life continued, it was not normal life. The war, and the fear that accompanied it, was always at the forefront of people’s minds.

compassion war gaza

People protest against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza at a demonstration in Johannesburg on October 28th.
(Photo: Mark Heywood)

We live once again in a time of worldwide wars between states and against peoples. But since the 20th century, something fundamental has shifted in the human psyche, or rather some humans’ psyches. 

This time, many of those who do not find themselves in a direct arena of war, behave as if they have been innoculated against empathy, assisted to be desensitised, to lose empathy and even concern with the lives that are being lost.

What has helped us to this state?

It’s not easy to attribute it to any one thing, it’s an evolutionary process humans have been subject to by their masters and the machines they own; a drip, drip, drip that has changed the way we feel and act. It manifests itself as an othering of the poor, the atomisation of society into have-lots and have-nots, the fake deaths and wars we can watch or participate in on video games, an infodemic of misinformation and the tribalisation of compassion.

Israel-Palestine War: Latest news updates and in-depth analysis

We are being habituated to horror, acclimatised to the abnormal; encouraged to compartmentalise the contiguous, flip the channel, not ask deeper questions of ourselves. I feel as if we are now in George Orwell’s 1984, a society of perpetual wars between Oceania and those on the periphery. 

Never do the two worlds meet. It’s as if we occupy different planets. 

The genocide will be televised

I felt this acutely last Saturday night during the final of the Rugby World Cup. While tens of thousands gathered in a rugby stadium in France, and tens of millions watched and celebrated across the world, a genocide was being perpetrated in plain view. Flip the channel and you can watch the bombs over Gaza.

“Would you like some genocide with your rugby, sir?”

This is history: the first genocide we can watch live on TV. In this way we are all participants, which makes all of us complicit.

compassion war gaza

People protest against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza at a demonstration in Johannesburg on 28 October 2023. (Photo: Mark Heywood)

As I listened to the roar of the crowd in the Stade de France I thought of the roar of bombs raining down on Gaza. 

As I felt the joy of the game, I couldn’t obliterate the despair and fear that engulfed millions. 

Were any of the two million people who live in Gaza watching the rugby World Cup on Saturday night? I wondered. 

I doubt it.

Not least because around that time, the Israeli government cut access to the internet, electricity having already gone days before.

Many of you will think I’m a spoiler raising this issue. Sorry, but it has to be done because war and rugby, or war and sport, are both at the very core of our humanity, ways of connection to each other. We thought we had outlawed one, or at least regulated it. We were wrong.

The emotions that caused millions of Springbok fans to jump out of our seats, shout, scream, go quiet in suspense, fear defeat, are the same emotions that in one way or another should be being triggered by what is happening in Gaza. They flow from the same neurological circuits in our brains.

But one set of emotions is on fire. The other is dead. 

Why are we so passive and accepting?

compassion war gaza

People protest against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza at a demonstration in Johannesburg on 28 October 2023. (Photo: Mark Heywood)

Thankfully, an unprecedented number of people are standing up and protesting. They come from different races, faiths, classes. They take a stand in groups and as individuals. They are expressing their humanity. 

But many many more people are not.

Nearly 4,000 children have been killed so far, and many more to come. There aren’t words to express it. Pedicide? Infanticide? Genocide? Whatever it is, it’s a whole lot of horror.

Israel-Gaza war: Years of waiting, a miracle of four babies, one deadly strike | Middle East Eye

But it’s not just the children who deserve our pity. Adults are equally innocent. Young people in love. Dead. People with dreams, ambitions, desires. Dead. People who wanted to live. Dead.

Whole generations of whole families. Dead.

People in a cage, sitting ducks, unable to avoid the bullets or the bombs. Dying.

There are 230 hostages in Gaza’s tunnels and 6,600 hostages in Israeli jails. They all live with the same fear, every breathing minute.

On the West Bank settlers are being given carte blanche to act out hate, to launch brute attacks on people and villages. The police can shoot with impunity; 150 at least dead. Just for being Arab. “A new Nakba”, the original inhabitants of the land call it.

compassion war gaza

People protest against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza at a demonstration in Johannesburg on 28 October 2023. (Photo: Mark Heywood)

Understandably, nobody is counting the cost of non-human life. This might seem a mundane suggestion, but can you imagine the trauma of people’s pets? Cats and dogs ripped from their child-friends. 

And what about the sheer fear millions of people are living with? The trauma of a witness? The loss without emotional space to grieve? Dead people can’t speak for themselves, but diaries of the living, like this one carried in The Guardian in the UK, can transport us into the psychic line of fire, if not the temporal.

Consider the words of Ziad, a 35-year-old Palestinian living in Gaza as he tries to express his emotions in the 13th part of his diary:

“I am writing, but everything I write is a drop in the ocean. Like Manara, I feel only a part of me is expressing the pain I am going through, yet there are many left voiceless. I wish I could let out every emotion and experience and thought I have. I wish the walls could talk to share the fear we’re living in between them all night.

I wish the sky could talk to share everything it witnesses: people roaming the streets not knowing where to go or whether they will have food for the next day – or whether they will be alive.

I wish the mirrors could talk to share the tragedy on our faces that is adding so many years to our actual age. I wish someone could hug me and tell me it is over.”

Are you moved?

Culpable genocide

We can’t be unmoved by crimes against humanity. Or can we?
We can’t be bystanders to a genocide. But maybe we are?
We can’t be neutral. Neither can we get away with, “yes, buts… ”
We can’t take positions by omission.
We can’t ignore the suffering because it’s not our tribe.
We can’t abandon compassion and connection.
We can’t stay silent. DM

This article reflects the author’s own views and was written in his personal capacity.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
The RasNaber Springbok era was defined by many things, but above all else it was defined by courage
South Africa

The RasNaber Springbok era was defined by many things, but above all else it was defined by courage
Medical Day Zero - catastrophic budget cuts endanger Western Cape’s three academic hospitals
Maverick News

Medical Day Zero – catastrophic budget cuts endanger Western Cape’s three academic hospitals
The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Maverick News

The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour

TOP READS IN SECTION

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
Maverick News

Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Maverick News

The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.