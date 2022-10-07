Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

Daily Maverick produces a rousing anthem to raise awareness about climate change, a new study explains the ‘Mandela Effect’ and, how the first black Comrades winner broke the door down for others.

20Twenties: Eve of Destruction – Daily Maverick featuring Anneli Kamfer

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now. Please watch the video and let’s make sure that people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble and that this moment requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

By Branko Brkic

Small parties, big influence: What can be done about unstable coalition governments?

The instability of many coalition and minority governments formed at the local level after the 2021 municipal elections may well be replicated in the other spheres of government. Reducing the number of tiny parties represented in the various legislatures may help to limit such instability. But the drawbacks of such a move should be considered carefully.

By Pierre de Vos

How Putin’s trashing of international norms encourages rulers with malevolent ambitions

The recent sham referendums in four eastern provinces of Ukraine gives Vladimir Putin a pretext to annex them. But beyond this immediate outcome, Russia’s invasion is a punch in the solar plexus of the international norm of no territorial changes.

By J Brooks Spector

On the streets of a Karoo town – where drugs, drink and poverty await a lost generation

Prince Albert has a population of 14,671, with just more than 4,000 under the age of 14. Residents agree that the area faces major problems with its children and young people, relating to substance abuse such as drugs and alcohol, unemployment and poverty.

By Suné Payne

Residential solar power systems: Soaking up the sun is rewarding, but it isn’t all plain sailing

Going solar isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, particularly if the people living with you don’t understand the experimental nature of installing a grid-tied solar power system.

By Sukasha Singh

An Eastern Cape doctor’s engineering brainwave saved hundreds of lives during the pandemic

Dr Craig Parker created an oxygen device that was an important lifeline to patients in rural Eastern Cape at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is 2022 Rural Doctor of the Year.

By Biénne Huisman

Hasbro Inc.'s Monopoly logo is displayed on the cover of a game box at a Target Corp. store in Rosemont, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2011. Image: Tim Boyle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A new study seeks to explain the ‘Mandela Effect’ – the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories

People are puzzled when they learn they share the same false memories with others. That’s partly because they assume that what they remember and forget ought to be based only on personal experience.

By Deepasri Prasad and Wilma Bainbridge

The utility of doomsdayism and the credulousness of optimism

Doomsdayism has a profound history, starting of course with religions of many descriptions. It has such an urgent and powerful pull on your emotions: it’s a common meme in fiction and film.

By Tim Cohen

Why is there a heat wave in parts of SA when it’s not yet summer?

Coming just after winter, and on the back of the heat waves experienced throughout the Northern Hemisphere in July, people in Gauteng may be wondering why the current heat wave is occurring.

By Julia Evans

Not-so-secret gardens, hidden gems and edible delights

Hingham, Birds, Nature Company: three atypical culinary gems as different in mood and flavour as their needle-in-a-haystack nursery locations around Durban.

By Wanda Hennig

Sam Tshabalala

Comrades champion Sam Tshabalala broke down the door for others

Long before it was a cool fashion statement, Sam Tshabalala wore his cap backwards. It was a trademark look for the man from Zamdela, near Sasolburg, and one that became etched in South African sporting folklore on 31 May 1989.

By Craig Ray

