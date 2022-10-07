Dr Craig Parker created an oxygen device that was an important lifeline to patients in rural Eastern Cape at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is 2022 Rural Doctor of the Year.
By Biénne Huisman
Daily Maverick produces a rousing anthem to raise awareness about climate change, a new study explains the ‘Mandela Effect’ and, how the first black Comrades winner broke the door down for others.
Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now. Please watch the video and let’s make sure that people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble and that this moment requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.
By Branko Brkic
The instability of many coalition and minority governments formed at the local level after the 2021 municipal elections may well be replicated in the other spheres of government. Reducing the number of tiny parties represented in the various legislatures may help to limit such instability. But the drawbacks of such a move should be considered carefully.
By Pierre de Vos
The recent sham referendums in four eastern provinces of Ukraine gives Vladimir Putin a pretext to annex them. But beyond this immediate outcome, Russia’s invasion is a punch in the solar plexus of the international norm of no territorial changes.
By J Brooks Spector
Prince Albert has a population of 14,671, with just more than 4,000 under the age of 14. Residents agree that the area faces major problems with its children and young people, relating to substance abuse such as drugs and alcohol, unemployment and poverty.
By Suné Payne
Going solar isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, particularly if the people living with you don’t understand the experimental nature of installing a grid-tied solar power system.
By Sukasha Singh
People are puzzled when they learn they share the same false memories with others. That’s partly because they assume that what they remember and forget ought to be based only on personal experience.
By Deepasri Prasad and Wilma Bainbridge
Doomsdayism has a profound history, starting of course with religions of many descriptions. It has such an urgent and powerful pull on your emotions: it’s a common meme in fiction and film.
By Tim Cohen
Coming just after winter, and on the back of the heat waves experienced throughout the Northern Hemisphere in July, people in Gauteng may be wondering why the current heat wave is occurring.
By Julia Evans
Hingham, Birds, Nature Company: three atypical culinary gems as different in mood and flavour as their needle-in-a-haystack nursery locations around Durban.
By Wanda Hennig
Long before it was a cool fashion statement, Sam Tshabalala wore his cap backwards. It was a trademark look for the man from Zamdela, near Sasolburg, and one that became etched in South African sporting folklore on 31 May 1989.
By Craig Ray
