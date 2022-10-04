X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Become a Maverick Insider to get early bird access and discounted rates.

Sign Up Today
dm168_home_delivery
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Doctor’s engineering brainwave saves hundreds of lives...

DM168

COVID INNOVATION

Eastern Cape doctor’s engineering brainwave saved hundreds of lives during pandemic

The innovative OxERA is an all-in-one oxygen device using an oxygen accumulator, an anaesthetic mask and an adjustable mechanical peep valve. (Photo: Supplied)
By Biénne Huisman
04 Oct 2022
0

Dr Craig Parker created an oxygen device that was an important lifeline to patients in rural Eastern Cape at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is 2022 Rural Doctor of the Year.

Dr Craig Parker’s oxygen device – the OxERA – saved hundreds of lives during Covid-19, particularly in the rural Eastern Cape. Now, it has earned a global nod, being listed in the World Health Organization’s 2022 Compendium under “innovative health technologies for low resource settings”.

A brochure describes OxERA as an “all-in-one device using an oxygen accumulator bag, an anaesthetic mask and an adjustable mechanical peep valve (a spring-loaded valve against which the patient exhales) that is cost-effective and oxygen efficient”. The device requires an oxygen source, but uses less oxygen than traditional ventilators and is simpler to operate.

With a background spanning mechanical engineering and medicine, Parker pioneered the idea for OxERA in March 2020.

Building solutions

Practising as an anaesthetist at East London’s Frere Hospital, he says: “I had been in the UK visiting my grandmother for her 100th birthday. The UK was collapsing and imploding with Covid. I realised that if they were not coping, then goodness, we were in trouble. And I felt ventilators were not going to fix our problem. To have somebody ventilated, you need a ventilator. You also need an ICU-trained [intensive care unit] nurse and space in an ICU. You need ICU-trained doctors. So I came back and I put a call out on Facebook for anyone who wanted to join me to try [to] build a solution.”

Quickly, a group assembled in East London. “I called in some of my mining buddies. We had De Beers loan us two engineers at one point. A colleague at Frere was helping me with some of the ICU stuff – Dr Brendan Toy. We were tossing ideas around, building prototypes, testing them. I think it’s the hardest I’ve ever worked – like 18 hours a day.” Eventually, their hard work paid off. Parker and his colleagues successfully used the device, preventing lung collapse and saving lives. Up the coast at Madwaleni District Hospital, where oxygen had to be ferried in by bakkie over two hours via rutted roads from Mthatha, desperate doctors welcomed the device too.

Dr Craig Parker. (Photo: Supplied)

“It was challenging,” says Parker. “The device was still a prototype we were testing, but healthcare workers were desperate and finding them useful and they were saving lives. So we were just making them and donating them to those who asked.”

Daily realities

Zimbabwe was so much worse, says Parker. “Really, if you were anything beyond mildly ill there, it was a death sentence. They had no hope of big, bulk oxygen supplies that could support high-flow nasal oxygen solutions. They didn’t have equipment or the skills to ventilate patients. And so they used OxERA devices a lot, through an NGO there called Kufema.”

Born in Harare, Parker’s father died in the Zimbabwean civil war in 1974, when Parker was two years old. A teacher, he’d trained as a paramedic for the army. “He was killed in a medical evacuation. At night, the plane crashed on takeoff.”

In 1981, Parker’s mother moved to South Africa, where she took a job as a laboratory technician at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in Pietermaritzburg.

In 1993, Parker completed a BSc in mechanical engineering at UKZN, after which he worked in mines in South Africa and Zambia. For a while, Parker, his wife Catherine, a nurse, and their two children lived in the Zambian Copperbelt town of Chingola. His distaste for what he describes as the “rich getting richer” ethos of mining started to wear him down.

A ‘midlife crisis’ and a Leatherman

In 2011, at the age of 39, a “midlife crisis” saw Parker rethink his career. The following year, he enrolled in medical school at the University of the Witwatersrand. Practically, he says this felt “ridiculously impossible” – financially and time-wise. But with his wife’s support, he made changes.

“I was only able to graduate because the medical school actually paid my fees. Everything was maxed out.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Women in Health: ‘I don’t like seeing anybody treated unfairly,’ says new head of HIV Clinicians Society

A two-year internship at Frere Hospital followed. Then a year of community service at Victoria Hospital in Alice, in the rural Eastern Cape, where Parker “used [his] Leatherman to fix things as much as his stethoscope”. Back at Frere, he worked in paediatric surgery and then in anaesthetics.

Ubuntu in the Eastern Cape

On healthcare challenges in the Eastern Cape, he says: “It’s a very challenging province because it’s a province that for so long was neglected, for decades really. And then once democracy came, it sort of continued along that trend… And so we top the lists of poverty, of everything negative really. It’s quite difficult to reinvent that.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

He points out the galvanising effect of disaster. “But one thing is, it’s quite a homogenous province. So it’s mainly isiXhosa-speaking people and there’s a great sense of unity. [And] amongst that disaster and crisis, a sense of we’re all in it together. And I think that really shone through if you think of Covid. I guess ubuntu is probably stronger in the Eastern Cape than anywhere else. There were some people, the darker it got, the brighter those stars shone.”

Democratising healthcare technology

In December 2020, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the OxERA device for emergency use. It is being made and distributed by Gabler Medical in Cape Town and Umoya, a “social enterprise model” company; all profit is ploughed back into the project.

Parker says they want to set a precedent in democratising healthcare technology. “So our original plan was to create a design that was open source so that anyone could [3D] print their own unit. But that’s not how the medical device world works. We realised that there is regulation for a reason.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “A TB scientist’s remarkable journey from a Cameroon village to a Stellenbosch University research lab

“So we set up and registered a company called Umoya, a social enterprise… What it means is that your business is not set up for a traditional capitalist objective, but a social objective,” he explains.

“Usually, companies exist to create shareholder value. [With] our product, the profits go straight back into the company. We think this is a new, sustainable model for medical devices in the developing world because of the massively growing gap between fancy new stuff that’s revolutionising healthcare, but which is completely out of reach for the majority of people who need it.”

‘Rural Doctor of the Year’

Earlier this month at the Rural Health Conference in Oudtshoorn, Parker received the Rural Doctor of the Year Award for 2022, a title bestowed annually by RuDASA, the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa. RuDASA said: “Dr Parker’s leadership, knowledge, and understanding of engineering, clinical, and social fields was instrumental in the development of the OxERA product. He continues to provide leadership at Umoya, as they have been asked to assist with a number of other innovations to improve healthcare, specifically in resource-constrained environments.”

During the interview, Parker’s sentences have a self-deprecating bent. “Perhaps I am an average engineer, and an average doctor,” he says. “But this combination of skills is quite unique, and they were hugely beneficial during Covid.” DM168

For more detail on the device, see this video on the Discovery website.

This article was published by Spotlight, health journalism in the public interest.

This story appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

DM-01102022-001-1
Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted