More drugs discovered and 28 people arrested as police link murders in the Brazilian port of Paranaguá to a criminal war for control of the trade, with South Africa one of the destinations.
By Caryn Dolley
The connection between Durban and the rising body count in Brazil’s drug battles, safeguard your water amid Gauteng’s cholera outbreak, and the mystery behind South Africa’s rising number of centenarians – all in the weekly wrap.
By Caryn Dolley
Just over a month has passed since war broke out in Sudan’s capital Khartoum between rival military forces. Daily Maverick spoke to South Africans about their desperate flight from Sudan, across the Egyptian border, and back home.
By Michael Barthelemy
As health authorities scramble to combat the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has claimed 15 lives and infected dozens more, it’s vital that communities ensure their water is safe to drink.
By Naledi Sikhakhane
Ahead of her performance at The Gathering: Earth Edition, the artist formerly known as Zolani Mahola explains how she became an advocate for the protection and preservation of the environment.
By Onke Ngcuka
The thing about nostalgia is that it is just not what it used to be. And I mean that seriously. Nostalgia seems to have become much more intense and the results are unbelievable.
By Tim Cohen
When Marvellous Makhado was forced to abandon his dream of becoming a boilermaker and electrical engineer, he turned to a passion he’d always had – and YouTube – to forge a brand-new career.
By Rudzani Tshivhase
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.
Why do some people live longer, centenary, happier lives, whereas others become unhappy and sick? We speak to three South African centenarians.
By Iza Trengove
More than half a century before women were officially allowed to participate in the Comrades Marathon, Frances Hayward defied the odds and the norms of the day, to complete the 1923 race.
By Delaine Cools
Adrian Robertson, now chair of the Rooiberg Breede River Conservancy, admits that there have been several excursions and a few missteps along the way.
By Tony Carnie
More than a million e-scripts have been issued using the new digitisation process, which has now been implemented at 26 hospitals across South Africa as part of Netcare’s adoption of an electronic medical records system.
By Neesa Moodley
By Neesa Moodley
There must be something about the chill winter air that is driving my tastebuds towards garlic this week, but here we go again, with plenty of it in both of these recipes designed for the air fryer.
By Kit Heathcock
