Our Burning Planet

CARING FOR THE LAND

A conservation champion’s journey from teacher to baker to beermaker to ‘ecoboer’

A conservation champion’s journey from teacher to baker to beermaker to ‘ecoboer’
‘There used to be a million springbok here, as well as elephants,’ says Adrian Robinson, chairman of the Rooiberg-Breede River Conservancy. ‘Wouldn’t it be fantastic if we could make more space for wildlife again?’ he asks. (Photo: Tony Carnie)
By Tony Carnie
21 May 2023
0

Adrian Robertson, now chair of the Rooiberg Breede River Conservancy, admits that there have been several excursions and a few missteps along the way.

It had been a long day at the oven when Adrian Robinson experienced another Eureka moment.

Unwinding in the company of his elder brother, Phillip, the former geography teacher-turned-baker realised that he was thoroughly fed up with waking up daily at 2.30am to heat up ovens or knead mounds of flour.

“Let’s go farming!”, he declared, as one does, while seated in a hot tub after work and quaffing red wine.

That impulsive farming adventure began just over 20 years ago, when the brothers Robinson bought a 1,800-hectare piece of land near the town of Robertson, about 140km west of Cape Town.

conservation langeberg

The Langeberg mountains cast their shadows over the Breede River Valley, where at least 35 farmers are helping to conserve parts of the unique Succulent Karoo landscape that is rich in semi-desert plant life and part of a global biodiversity hotspot. (Photo: Tony Carnie)

Adrian, now chair of the Rooiberg Breede River Conservancy, admits that there have been several excursions and a few missteps along the way.

Initially focused on grapes, they later expanded into nectarines, plums, peaches, almonds and olives. In between, they also tapped some of the local mountain water to establish a new craft beer range under the banner of the Saggy Stone Brewing Company.

Adrian, currently recovering from a major motorbike smash that has left his left leg and pelvis festooned with surgical pins, has always dreamed of establishing a game reserve. But installing a 22km-long game fence turned out to be a mammoth task. Hoping to economise on fencing costs, he opted to do the job in-house, so it was more than 2½ years before the job was completed.

Eventually, with the fences up, he sourced and transported small herds of kudu, springbok, eland, wildebeest and plains zebra to the farm, a task that brought its own challenges.

conservation robinson

After stints as a baker and geography teacher, Adrian Robinson has turned his hand to farming, beer-making and eco-tourism. (Photo: Tony Carnie)

Ideally, says Robinson, he would like to expand the small reserve and would be happy to drop some of his boundary fences if he could reach a suitable agreement with several neighbours.

“There used to be a million springbok here, as well as elephants. Wouldn’t it be fantastic if we could make more space for wildlife again, especially in a water-scarce region where the indigenous wildlife and vegetation are adapted to such dry conditions?”

Battling the aliens

More recently, however, the focus for Adrian and 34 fellow members of the conservancy has been on removing the alien vegetation that has infested the tributaries of the Breede River.

With support from CapeNature and the WWF-South Africa conservation group, large stands of aliens (mainly blue gums) have been cleared from the riverbanks on his farm.

“We saw the results immediately. The river has been running for three months since the blue gums came down and the water table is not dropping as fast as it used to,” says Robinson.

And when he gets the bit between his teeth, Robinson doesn’t muck around, so he also decided to wage war against alien prickly pears on his farm.

conservation mdoko

Conservation manager Sandile Mdoko admires the rich variety of succulents, dwarf trees and renosterveld shrubs in the Vrolijkheid Nature Reserve in the Little Karoo. Known as Robertson Karoo vegetation, there are few grasses in this arid area, which has extremely high summer temperatures. (Photo: Tony Carnie)

Armed with a large sword he fashioned himself at the farm forge, he slashed it around with gusto.

“Big mistake!” he recalls, as several months later there were even more prickly pears sprouting from the fragments he had lopped down.

In a further conservation drive, he is trying to cut down on the volume of synthetic pesticides on the farm to improve the soil health and biodiversity of the land. Several environmental awareness courses have been held for his staff to encourage water conservation and discourage practices such as killing every snake on sight.

Other conservancy members, such as the Botha family of Voerspood Boerdery, have also been closely involved in clearing alien vegetation from the nearby Noree River and then replanting streambanks with riverine species grown at a new indigenous nursery.

Gareth Boothway, the WWF land care stewardship coordinator who has been supporting the conservation work of Robinson and other farmers in the Rooiberg-Breede River area, says land care initiatives in this area depend ultimately on voluntary support from landowners.

Recognising that further agricultural expansion on scarce arable land poses a threat to the unique indigenous vegetation and biodiversity of the valley, farmers are encouraged to avoid further degradation of high-priority sections of the Succulent Karoo Biome.

According to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, there are more than 6,500 plant species within the Succulent Karoo, but less than 10% of this globally-unique biome is protected within nature reserves.

conservation robinson

After stints as a baker and geography teacher, Adrian Robinson has turned his hand to farming, beer-making and eco-tourism. (Photo: Tony Carnie)

This is why it is so critical to encourage private landowners to conserve these specially adapted plants, especially the critically rare species that fall outside formal conservation areas.

“We use CapeNature’s spatial biodiversity plans to identify which portions of really high-priority land should be excluded from development, as well as those areas with less biodiversity that can be used for agricultural expansion,” says Boothway.

Farmers are also encouraged to sign land and water stewardship agreements with either CapeNature or WWF.

“Some landowners are reluctant to sign long-term agreements with the state, but are more amenable to shorter-term agreements which are less restrictive.”

While several agreements have been signed over recent years, Boothway acknowledges that the uptake has been slow among landowners.

“Building relationships and trust is a long-term game and we are fortunate to have local conservation champions like Adrian who are passionate about protecting the landscape, but who also understand the economics and daily challenges of farming.” DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
South Africa

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
DM168

Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
Journey into the hearts of darkness – the ANC, Eskom and the past
DM168

Journey into the hearts of darkness – the ANC, Eskom and the past
ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
Business Maverick

ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries

TOP READS IN SECTION

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
South Africa

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
Maverick News

Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.