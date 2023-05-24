Sport

RACE AGAINST THE TIMES

Frances Hayward — a Comrades Marathon barrier breaker more than 50 years before women allowed to enter

Frances Hayward — a Comrades Marathon barrier breaker more than 50 years before women allowed to enter
Frances Hayward. Photo: Supplied by the Comrades Marathon Association).
By Delaine Cools
24 May 2023
0

More than half a century before women were officially allowed to participate in the Comrades Marathon, Frances Hayward, a pioneering Englishwoman, defied the odds and the norms of the day, to complete the 1923 race.

It may be only 48 years since women were allowed to officially run the Comrades Marathon but female trailblazers have been part and parcel of the world’s greatest footrace since its origins.

Today, 24 May 2023, marks a centenary of women’s participation in The Ultimate Human Race. Frances Hayward (no relation to five-time Comrades winner Wally Hayward) was the first woman to have unofficially completed the Comrades Marathon in 1923, during a time when the race was only open to white men.

Frances Elizabeth Hayward was born on the 14 August 1891 in Wiltshire, England. Her father was part of a fairly affluent woollen mill-owning family and she grew up in a large English home and received a good education.

From a young age, Frances showed a desire for independence, strong character and fortitude. At the age of 20, she worked as a church embroideress at the County Home in Stafford.

While being an embroideress during the early 1900s was a respectable job for a woman, working at the country home would have been considered scandalous for her station as it was a home designed to reform women who had served time in prison and had no family support or work experience.

Frances Hayward, Comrades Marathon

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Frances Hayward (above), becoming the first female to run and complete, the Comrades Marathon. (Photo: Supplied by the Comrades Marathon Association).

Bold move

In a very bold move, on 3 January, 1914, she departed from Southampton for Cape Town on the SS Galician — a vessel of the Union Castle Mail Steamship Company.

During this period it was highly unusual for a woman to travel alone, yet she was undeterred and the excitement of the colonies drew her to South Africa.

She found herself restless in Cape Town and wanted to travel and see more of South Africa. In September 1921 and now qualified as a clerk, she boarded a steamer headed for Natal and travelled alone to Durban. 

She got a position as a typist and, living free of the usual restrictions her class would have held her to in England, enjoyed living a single, independent life.

At the age of 30, the intrigue of the Comrades Marathon had caught her attention and she sent a letter to Vic Clapham and applied to run in the 1923 race.

Her entry left Clapham and the Athletics Association in a state of confusion as they had never had a woman applying to enter any male athletics events before. After considerable debate they refused to accept her entry. She sent an immediate response to the association and Vic that she was undaunted by their decision and would therefore run unofficially.

On only the third running of the race in 1923, she lined up outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall with the 68 men who were competing that year.

Trailblazer

Dressed in a dark green gym suit and leather-soled plimsolls, she started her journey along the road to Durban. Despite the general consensus that the distance would be too great for a woman, she was well supported by her fellow competitors and spectators alike.

Frances crossed the line in 11:35:00, in what would have been 28th position in a field of 30 finishers that year. 

The Natal Witness reported “Miss Hayward made a steady pace, dropping to a walk on the hills, and, at Thornybush, was last but one, a good mile behind the others. She looked cheerful and fit, having previously announced her intention of making Drummond by 11am.

“Miss Frances Hayward, got to Drummond in 11:14, not far astern of her intended schedule.” The article ended with “another signal of women’s emancipation from the thraldom of good-natured disdain in which mere man has held her.”

Gerda Steyn, Comrades Marathon

From Frances Hayward to Gerda Steyn (pictured winning in 2019) women have carved a wonderful history in the Comrades Marathon. (Photo: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

She had achieved what she set out to do — to be the first woman to attempt the race; and “to shock everybody.”

She stated: “I should have been content if I had beaten just one man!” She beat two who finished and 38 who dropped out.

Her run was not officially recognised due to the rejection of her entry, and she received no silver medal (as all finishers were awarded silver during the 1920s), but the citizens of Durban were so impressed by her performance that they pooled together and presented her with a silver tea set and silver rose bowl as congratulations. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
South Africa

South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month
Business Maverick

Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.