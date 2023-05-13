In its recently upgraded banknotes, the South African Reserve Bank has shockingly misspelt a word.
By Tinyiko Maluleke
There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA, crucial lessons from the deadly 2022 Durban floods and we indulge in air fryer chocolate treats – all in this weekend’s wrap.
R1.2-million — that’s how much it will cost to book a 10-person table to share with EFF President Julius Malema when the party hosts its 10th birthday celebration at a gala dinner at Emperors Palace in July.
By Velani Ludidi
What happens when you filch a song you don’t quite understand? You end up serenading a bush that would these days probably be bewaxed and vajazzled.
By Marianne Thamm
Have you perhaps wondered why Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is back in the US facing fraud charges in a matter of weeks, while South Africa has found it impossible to get the Gupta brothers back to SA in years?
By Tim Cohen
Durban’s recovery from the April 2022 floods highlights the uncertainties coastal cities face and gives insight into how they can prepare for a sustainable and resilient future.
By Leonie Joubert
Veteran activist Zackie Achmat recently put his hand up as an independent candidate for the 2024 general elections. His goal is simple: to bring Parliament back to the people.
By Suné Payne
The new generation of AI is blowing people’s minds with its uncanny abilities. This is only the beginning. Are we ready for something much smarter, and can we keep it on our side?
By Don Bayley
Even in these most difficult and dangerous of times there are people who persevere to reach their dreams. We know that there are tens of thousands more like them.
By Mark Heywood
Change and inclusivity are sweeping through sports codes – and fans are packing stadiums and tuning in on their televisions. Even on-field camera people are under pressure to change their shooting angles.
By Yanga Sibembe
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.
If you believe that food can be fried in air, you may as well believe in Santa and the Tooth Fairy. But we can make chocolate treats in the air fryer, and many more sweet things besides.
By Tony Jackman
King Charles III’s coronation took place on 6 May 2023 in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Put your knowledge to the test and see how well you know the royal details.
