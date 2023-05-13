Defend Truth

There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA, crucial lessons from the deadly 2022 Durban floods and we indulge in air fryer chocolate treats – all in this weekend’s wrap. 

Would you pay R1.2m to sit with EFF leader Julius Malema?

R1.2-million — that’s how much it will cost to book a 10-person table to share with EFF President Julius Malema when the party hosts its 10th birthday celebration at a gala dinner at Emperors Palace in July.

By Velani Ludidi

eff malema

The SA Reserve Bank has committed a serious linguistic crime on new banknotes

In its recently upgraded banknotes, the South African Reserve Bank has shockingly misspelt a word. 

By Tinyiko Maluleke

David Kramer’s new musical – making right with music

What happens when you filch a song you don’t quite understand? You end up serenading a bush that would these days probably be bewaxed and vajazzled.

By Marianne Thamm

There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA

Have you perhaps wondered why Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is back in the US facing fraud charges in a matter of weeks, while South Africa has found it impossible to get the Gupta brothers back to SA in years?

By Tim Cohen

A Perfect Storm: How the deadly 2022 Durban floods hold crucial lessons for the future of the city and others like it

Durban’s recovery from the April 2022 floods highlights the uncertainties coastal cities face and gives insight into how they can prepare for a sustainable and resilient future.

By Leonie Joubert

Expect some changes if activist Zackie Achmat gets a seat in Parliament next year

Veteran activist Zackie Achmat recently put his hand up as an independent candidate for the 2024 general elections. His goal is simple: to bring Parliament back to the people.

By Suné Payne

When Adam and Eve create an AI God machine, will it be heaven or hell?

The new generation of AI is blowing people’s minds with its uncanny abilities. This is only the beginning. Are we ready for something much smarter, and can we keep it on our side?

By Don Bayley

Keeping the lights of hope on — harnessing the real power of South Africa’s people

Even in these most difficult and dangerous of times there are people who persevere to reach their dreams. We know that there are tens of thousands more like them. 

By Mark Heywood

The revolution of breaking down stereotypes of women playing sports will be televised

Change and inclusivity are sweeping through sports codes – and fans are packing stadiums and tuning in on their televisions. Even on-field camera people are under pressure to change their shooting angles.

By Yanga Sibembe

Stand Up! Business

The amazing Berkshire duo, real intelligence, and the chances of a food crisis. And bad jokes.

Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.

The air fryer, the Sweet Tooth and the Tooth Fairy

If you believe that food can be fried in air, you may as well believe in Santa and the Tooth Fairy. But we can make chocolate treats in the air fryer, and many more sweet things besides.

By Tony Jackman

Put your royal knowledge to the test with our coronation quiz

King Charles III’s coronation took place on 6 May 2023 in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Put your knowledge to the test and see how well you know the royal details.

