The fact that an air fryer is called an air fryer is the most frustrating and annoying thing about these appliances. Quite simply, they’re not. Nothing can be fried in air. It is a scientific impossibility. Calling an air fryer an air fryer is the perfect contemporary example of marketing trouncing common sense and plain old-fashioned accuracy.

But the name has stuck and will remain in the parlance indefinitely, so there’s no point in arguing about it. Consequently, we need to understand that, often, when we say “air fry”, what we really mean is “bake”, “grill” or even “roast”. In the case of cakes, muffins and so on, we mean bake.

While we’re on our air fryer learning curve, there are many things we need to understand about these strange creatures that have inhabited our kitchen countertops. When it comes to baking, there are yet more things that we need to know. Here, then, are my…

10 baking tips for the air fryer