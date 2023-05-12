TGIFOOD

AIRFRYDAY’S SWEET TOOTH

What’s cooking today: Scones, and chocolate fondant

What’s cooking today: Scones, and chocolate fondant
Tony Jackman’s scones cooked in an air fryer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
12 May 2023
0

Scones in an air fryer? Chocolate fondants, or chocolate lava cakes as they’re called in some regions? It’s a yes, to both of them.

Cakes, chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon buns, brownies, doughnuts, even chocolate fondants; all can be cooked in an air fryer. Today we bring you a happy pair of recipes for the sweet tooth — chocolate fondant, and everybody’s favourite: scones, jam and cream. The jam and cream are not cooked in the air fryer, obviously, but the scones and chocolate fondants are.

Scones in your air fryer

Tony Jackman’s scones cooked in an air fryer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

250 g self-raising flour

24 g butter

40 g sugar

2 egg

120 ml milk

Method

Work the butter into the flour with your fingers until the mixture becomes crumbly.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix to form a ball. Add more flour if the mixture is too wet, or a little milk if too dry.

On a floured work surface, pat the dough down with your palms. Lightly roll it out. Divide into four and loosely (with a very light touch) roll them into balls, then flatten them slightly with your palm. Place each ball into a greased foil muffin tin like those in the photo.

Brush the tops with milk. 

Air fry at 200℃ for 7 minutes. Serve with strawberry or other berry jam and whipped cream.

Chocolate fondants in your air fryer

Tony Jackman’s chocolate fondants cooked in an air fryer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

100 g butter

100 g 78% cocoa solids or higher dark chocolate

2 large egg plus 2 egg yolks

120 g castor sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

100 g self-raising flour

Cocoa powder and butter for preparing and dusting ramekins

Method

Brush the insides of ramekins with butter, and refrigerate for 5 minutes.

Break up the chocolate into a metal bowl with 50 g cold butter, in pieces. 

Place the bowl over a pan of mildly boiling water.

When the butter and chocolate have melted, remove the bowl from the heat and stir to combine.

Stir in vanilla essence.

Put the egg, egg yolk and sugar in a bowl and whisk until pale and creamy.

Pour the chocolate and butter mixture into the whisked eggs and sugar and fold with a wooden spoon or spatula.

Sieve the flour and fold it into the batter.

Remove the ramekins (see note below) from the fridge and dust with cocoa powder. Shake out the excess.

Heat the air fryer to 190°C for five minutes. Divide the batter equally between the ramekins. 

Bake for 6 to 7 minutes.

Remove them from the air fryer and run a butter knife around the inside of the ramekins before turning them out.

Serve immediately.

Note that I used ramekins, but with hindsight, foil muffin tins would have been preferable. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options