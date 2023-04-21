The new Biomedical Research Institute on the Tygerberg campus of Stellenbosch University ‘was a 10-year dream costing R1.2-billion’ to address the major health challenges of Africa.
By Elsabé Brits
Jacob Zuma’s rogue spies resurface at the Public Protector inquiry, we explain the load shedding stages and look at why octopuses are having a cultural moment – all in this weekend’s wrap.
The role of the State Security Agency and its off-the-books ‘rogue’ Special Operations Unit has again surfaced at Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Section 194 impeachment inquiry.
By Marianne Thamm
“It takes a giant to protect a giant.” Meet Emmanuel Olabode, who is leading on the ground efforts to save the remaining elephants in Omo Forest – one of the last patches of pristine rainforest left in Nigeria.
By Onke Ngcuka
Emmanuel Olabode, a ranger in the tropical forests of Nigeria’s Omo Forest Reserve, has been protecting elephants and other wildlife for almost a decade. His wins include ending elephant poaching in the region amid a dwindling population across the country. He has also been able to reeducate former poachers and hunters towards becoming rangers.
By Onke Ngcuka
South Africa was once again pushed to Stage 6 load shedding on 12 April and has been there ever since, with some Stage 5 and Stage 4 thrown into the mix. But what exactly are stages 6, 5 and 4, and all the other stages, for that matter?
By Victoria O’Regan
As this case centred on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine shows, it is not in the interest of anti-vaxxers to have their claims subjected to the discipline of a court process requiring the production of evidence, not conjecture.
By Pierre de Vos
As employees increasingly drive the ‘Great Resignation’ trend in search of more money and better work-life balance, companies are paying through the nose for expensive recruitment processes.
By Neesa Moodley
By leveraging AI’s capabilities, prompt engineering has the potential to unlock creative solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges, across domains such as healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy.
By Clinton Rautenbach and Kevin Durrheim
Another netball-related mural was unveiled in Cape Town on Wednesday to celebrate the fast-approaching Netball World Cup in the city.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
A small cave in the Cradle of Humankind was dated years ago to 4.5 million years – far older than any paleo sites in the area. New multidisciplinary science has now shown it is much younger than previously thought.
By Elsabé Brits
The topic of octopus intelligence has been heating up for years, and it recently reached boiling point following a proposal to start farming these creatures. How intelligent are cephalopods really? And what’s caused all the fuss?
By Tevya Turok Shapiro
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news.
Bev Butkow’s practice is the result of a process that trusts in the intelligence of the hands and embraces the meditative, intuitive rhythm of weaving.
By David Mann
With the imminent end of the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, four of South Africa’s Muslim food writers have shared their custard dessert recipes.
By TGIFood Contributors
