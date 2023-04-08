It would be desirable for a compromise to be reached to make limited funding available to Busisiwe Mkhwebane to allow her to pay a much smaller and cheaper legal team to represent her.
By Pierre de Vos
This week, Donald Trump became a mere mortal when he had to face the US justice system. Elephants are destroying the bushveld’s ancient baobabs. And the pope became the first high profile victim of fake AI-generated imagery.
By J Brooks Spector
Evidence is mounting that elephants are killing ancient baobab trees in our regional parks, and saplings are increasingly hard to find. What’s driving the loss?
By Janine Stephen
How much money have people who have bet against Elon Musk lost over the years? We actually can approximate the answer, because the US markets have now become more transparent about short selling, so you can calculate how much short sellers are losing or winning.
By Tim Cohen
Before news of his hospitalisation for a respiratory infection this week, an image of Pope Francis wearing a Balenciaga-style white puffer jacket was posted to Reddit and Twitter. It turned out to be an AI-generated fake.
By Carol Richardson
World-renowned South African runner Wayde van Niekerk was in ominously outstanding form in the recently concluded three-day South African Athletics Championships in Potchefstroom.
By Yanga Sibembe
The madcap legends of diamond prospecting on West Coast far outweigh the value of the stones themselves.
By Chris Marais
Do you wish you were thriving? Some of us feel we are only surviving. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when we’re surrounded by bad news; or comparing one’s life to friends’ social media posts creates the impression that everyone else is living their best life while for you happiness is elusive.
By Iza Trengove
About one in three people worldwide play games in some shape or form. While much of the industry is focused on the US, Japan and China, there is still huge potential for software development that is not bound by region.
By Emma Ruiters
The jibes and rib-ticklers, quips and backhanded comments fly fast and furious in Alan Committie’s 25th solo stand-up show – the pace and the ceaseless sense of imminent mania are precisely the escape, the reframing of reality through a comic lens we need right now.
By Keith Bain
‘When you have love, you have hope,’ says Asemahle Sentiwe, a tutor at the nonprofit Imibala Trust. The organisation has been giving hope to South African children in need for more than two decades, in the form of school uniforms, training programmes and a safe space in which to learn.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
It’s said to be the original ‘Dutch courage’ – a drink once associated with medicine, misery, and a mother’s ruin.
By Georgina Crouth
