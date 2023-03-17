Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

A new contender for the DA leadership, quelling questions about the future of AI and who can own big cats in South Africa.

What “Sputla” Ramo­kgopa’s tenure as Tshwane mayor says about how he will handle our power crisis

Community members and leaders in the City of Tshwane, where our new Electricity Minister Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramo­kgopa was mayor, are not all excited about his appointment.

By Peter Mothiba

Quelling questionable quandaries with GPT-4

It can pass a US bar exam; it can pass advanced high school History and Maths tests better than 80% of entrants. It can even create working websites from drawings on a piece of paper. So how should we feel about it?

By Tim Cohen

Who is Lungile Phenyane? She is in the running for all top DA leadership posts

Lungile Phenyane is listed to contest all the DA’s top positions, yet no one seems to know much about her. What is evident is her appetite to lead in the DA’s structures.

By Queenin Masuabi

Everyone thought a notorious rapist died in prison. New evidence suggests it was a ruse to escape

Extraordinary evidence raises doubts about the claim that Thabo Bester died in a fire at Mangaung Prison in May 2022.

By Marecia Damons and Daniel Steyn for GroundUp

Stand Up! Business

Who can own big cats in South Africa

It is legal and seems terrifyingly simple to keep a tiger as a pet in some South African provinces. Here is a short summary of the rules and how they allegedly facilitate illegal trade.

By Tevya Turok Shapiro

Why you should care about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Iain Cunningham, the co-head of multi-asset growth at asset manager Ninety One, cautions that the failure of SVB is a consequence of something much bigger — and we might be facing the start, rather than the end, of a broader cycle of delinquency, default and bankruptcy.

By Neesa Moodley

An awful truth about South Africa under President Ramaphosa — this is as good as it gets

So desperate for change and leadership, we are delusional if we think President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to be any different.

By Tony Shapshak

Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people

Trailblazer Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, sat down with Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood and explained how spirituality is at the centre of his foundation and how it drives him and his team.

By Zukiswa Pikoli

Rugby targets its existential crisis with further trials to lower tackle heights

South Africa is set to be a trial ground for global body World Rugby to experiment with tackle height laws aimed at lowering the point of contact to waist height or lower.

By Craig Ray

The art of drag — celebrating a joyful, exuberant life against a backdrop of discrimination

Drag is an overtly queer art form that forms a pivotal role in Pride celebrations. But as drag continues to increase in popularity, it is also becoming the site of intense politicisation from those demonising the art form.

By Alinaswe Lusengo

The fascinating history of vindaloo

Vindaloo, or vindalho? Is it Indian, or is it British? Or did it have its roots in neither of those countries, but in Portugal? Or perhaps Madeira? And was it even a curry at all to begin with?

By Tony Jackman

The hotel ‘village’ in Cape Town that guards its architect’s legacy

Dorp Hotel, high up in Schotsche Kloof, took two years to build, but like all great works, it had played in the mind of its creator over most of her lifetime, over numerous houses she had renovated, rebuilt, designed; old barns, suburban villas, tumbledown ruins. Her gift to the Mother City: Dorp Hotel, and her extraordinary roast chicken.

By Lin Sampson

