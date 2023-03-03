Dear fans of ‘The South Africa Show’, we have now reached Stage 10 Mbalusion — welcome to the real ‘Upside Down’.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
The game-changer for South Africa’s energy crisis, Real Royalty behaving badly and how to spot fake honey – read all about it in the Weekend Wrap.
Where a Communist Party no longer adheres to the ethics of communism, it is important to find a way of realising those ethics, of helping others who experience pain and oppression, from outside the party. This is the case in South Africa because the SACP has betrayed its own constituency.
By Raymond Suttner
Bola Ahmed Tinubu eked out a victory to be declared Nigeria’ president-elect on Wednesday but the opposition parties committed a strategic blunder.
By Phillip van Niekerk
Should you invest in Microsoft? Well, here is an opportunity to consult the experts. And by experts, I don’t mean the feeble and error-prone humans. I mean the infallible new investment adviser, ChatGPT.
By Tim Cohen
If there is one minuscule advantage to fiscus-draining monarchies it is that they spare us a subscription to entertainment platforms. Forget Real Housewives or The Crown, “Real Royalty” is where it all gets really down and dirty.
By Marianne Thamm
The chief innovation officer for SA Harvest, Ali Conn, hopes there will come a time when there will be no need for an organisation such as this.
By Takudzwa Pongweni
The Cape Town E-Prix pulled in the crowds as the Mother City put on its best for a global audience, and it did not disappoint.
By Sarah Hoek
Memory gaps are the terror of the ageing brain. Is it the beginning of dementia or Alzheimer’s? Or is it time for mushrooms?
By Don Pinnock
James Phillips would have turned 64 last month. Although Shot Down references crimes perpetrated by the Apartheid security forces, I could not help wondering if he would have performed the song with equal doses of anguish and despair today.
By Chris Du Plessis
Would we be happy if we paid for a can of pickled artichokes and opened it up to find potatoes? Ordinary people buy fake honey every day, and are prepared to pay a steep price for it, while the time-honoured art of beekeeping is under threat as a direct result of avaricious ill intent. And bad people get rich.
By Tony Jackman
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
