People often talk about the difficulty of turning a supertanker around, but how difficult is it? Turns out, pretty damn difficult.
By Tim Cohen
A President (and party) on the ropes, turning around an economic supertanker and why it’s time to declare a rhino emergency.
Can a president who came to power with a stated agenda of reform, and promised to ‘renew’ the ANC, really stay in office with such a finding against him?
By Stephen Grootes
Can a president who came to power with a stated agenda of reform, and promised to ‘renew’ the ANC, really stay in office with such a finding against him?
By Stephen Grootes
Busisiwe Mkhwebane could not have found a more quintessential, ordinary citizen than Freddie Nyathela, the first witness to testify on her behalf at her Section 194 impeachment inquiry.
By Marianne Thamm
In this episode, the investigation swerves into South Africa’s Eastern Cape province — home of Struggle heroes like Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki and the Sisulus. But here the focus is on one of the most powerful politicians of the democratic era — Gwede Mantashe.
By Richard Poplak and Dianna Neille
People often talk about the difficulty of turning a supertanker around, but how difficult is it? Turns out, pretty damn difficult.
By Tim Cohen
People often talk about the difficulty of turning a supertanker around, but how difficult is it? Turns out, pretty damn difficult.
By Tim Cohen
The Ukrainian president’s key wartime speeches are to be published in a book. His ability to weave a narrative bigger than any one life or nation has shaped the way we have understood this war.
By Jessica Genauer
The park’s last rhino may already be alive. It’s time to declare an emergency.
By Don Pinnock
Boeta Gammie is a bit like that Portuguese white wine everyone used to quaff at summertime lunch tables: singing, dancing, shepherding, snake-catching and traffic-fining – sometimes all at once.
By Julienne Du Toit
The world looking “strange and unreliable” over an extended period of time has been bad for a particular genre of book. Namely, the genre of Big History.
By Ben Williams
On a cold July night at Joburg’s Soccer City in 2010, Luis Suarez broke African hearts with a blatant handball and his antics afterwards. Now, there is talk of revenge.
By Oliver Kay
The blood of our fathers lights the road we’re on — moving out of the darkness to a place in the sun. These are the words that usher in the conclusion of I’m Coming Home, the last song on Thunder and Rain, the new album by veteran South African rocker Steve Louw.
By Thomas Erlewine
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.