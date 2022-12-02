Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

A President (and party) on the ropes, turning around an economic supertanker and why it’s time to declare a rhino emergency.

Damage: With Ramaphosa in a fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options

Can a president who came to power with a stated agenda of reform, and promised to ‘renew’ the ANC, really stay in office with such a finding against him?

By Stephen Grootes

Good Mkhwebane/Bad Mkhwebane – Mpofu strings narrative of the Public Protector as a people’s Joan of Arc

Busisiwe Mkhwebane could not have found a more quintessential, ordinary citizen than Freddie Nyathela, the first witness to testify on her behalf at her Section 194 impeachment inquiry.

By Marianne Thamm

The Highwaymen EP6 C

The Highwaymen Episode 5: Episode 6: Gwede Mantashe’s island of angels

In this episode, the investigation swerves into South Africa’s Eastern Cape province — home of Struggle heroes like Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki and the Sisulus. But here the focus is on one of the most powerful politicians of the democratic era — Gwede Mantashe.

By Richard Poplak and Dianna Neille

The delicate art of turning an economic supertanker

People often talk about the difficulty of turning a supertanker around, but how difficult is it? Turns out, pretty damn difficult.

By Tim Cohen

A struggle between normality and madness – why Volodymyr Zelensky’s speeches have captured the world’s attention

The Ukrainian president’s key wartime speeches are to be published in a book. His ability to weave a narrative bigger than any one life or nation has shaped the way we have understood this war.

By Jessica Genauer

Kruger National Park’s rhinos are headed for extinction, we must declare emergency

The park’s last rhino may already be alive. It’s time to declare an emergency.

By Don Pinnock

The singing, dancing, snake-catching speed cop of Calvinia

Boeta Gammie is a bit like that Portuguese white wine everyone used to quaff at summertime lunch tables: singing, dancing, shepherding, snake-catching and traffic-fining – sometimes all at once.

By Julienne Du Toit

Big History is in the bin, brace yourself for Big Charisma

The world looking “strange and unreliable” over an extended period of time has been bad for a particular genre of book. Namely, the genre of Big History.

By Ben Williams

Seeing red on Luis Suarez handball, 12 years on — ‘The whole of Ghana hates him and we want revenge’

On a cold July night at Joburg’s Soccer City in 2010, Luis Suarez broke African hearts with a blatant handball and his antics afterwards. Now, there is talk of revenge.

By Oliver Kay

Steve Louw’s ‘Thunder and Rain’ — balancing light and darkness

The blood of our fathers lights the road we’re on — moving out of the darkness to a place in the sun. These are the words that usher in the conclusion of I’m Coming Home, the last song on Thunder and Rain, the new album by veteran South African rocker Steve Louw.

By Thomas Erlewine

