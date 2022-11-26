Fixing a broken political system, how Janusz Waluś revealed his collaborators and big tech’s midlife crisis — all in this weekend’s wrap.
Cutting bureaucratic centralisation and fixing education are key to better public elected representatives, public services and political parties, Daily Maverick’s The Gathering 2022 heard.
By Marianne Merten
The assassination by Janusz Waluś of beloved SACP leader Chris Hani in 1993 catapulted Nelson Mandela and the ANC to the forefront of settlement negotiations. It was a political murder that changed the trajectory of South African history.
By Marianne Thamm
Just like in 2017, women are largely absent from nominations for the party’s top six. However, they could still cause an upset from the floor at the leadership conference.
By Queenin Masuabi
Just like in 2017, women are largely absent from nominations for the party’s top six. However, they could still cause an upset from the floor at the leadership conference.
By Queenin Masuabi
Continuing with the Elias “Ace” Magashule saga, we delve into the alleged political murder of Noby Ngombane, a key administrator in the attempted clean-up of the Free State during the early zeroes.
By Richard Poplak and Dianna Neille
There can be nothing more terrifying for a poacher than to hear an off-leash pack of baying hounds bearing down on him.
By Don Pinnock
African sides have had a number of heartbreaks in World Cups. Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal are the best-performing African countries in the showpiece’s history and have an opportunity to go one better in Qatar.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
A project like this has never been done before. Built in part as a research project by a university team, the houses use architectural ideas not previously used in government housing.
By Marecia Damons
A project like this has never been done before. Built in part as a research project by a university team, the houses use architectural ideas not previously used in government housing.
By Marecia Damons
The tech space seems to be dominated by executives wildly searching for a new moonshot, but this time with more money and outright craziness than before.
By Tim Cohen
Once the long drought that had crippled the western frontier of the Northern Cape for more than six years had been relieved, it was time to go in search of the ‘Golden Fleece of the Karoo’, in the Calvinia Museum.
By Chris Marais
How do you merge the powerful Amapiano style of the sounds of the kasi – a combination of deep house, throbbing basslines and jazzy lounge music – with the hard-rapping expletive-laden style of Afrikaans innovator, Jack Parow?
By Craig Jarvis
Winners abounded at the annual Eat Out restaurant awards, and Gauteng got a half-decent look-in this time. But the room suddenly fell silent when a strange restaurant name was announced. Then, later on, it won the restaurant of the year award. Huh?
By Tony Jackman
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.