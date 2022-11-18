Defend Truth

South African police catch an Israeli crime boss, Rassie plays a dangerous game with rugby officials, and why all the rain in SA? All in the Weekend Wrap.

Bomb blasts in Israel and assault rifles in South Africa – how the cops busted the ‘most wanted Israeli gang boss’ in Joburg

In August reports surfaced that a suspected Israeli crime head, based in South Africa, was arrested in his home country. Now cops have detained an alleged Israeli gang boss in Gauteng. This all points to deep Israeli crime group activities in this country.

By Caryn Dolley

What the world is learning from South Africa’s nascent Just Energy Transition Investment Plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been praised by global leaders for South Africa’s efforts to prevent and avert the worst effects of human-induced climate change as part of its Just Energy Transition Investment Plan.

By Ethan van Diemen in Sharm el-Sheikh

The ignominious and era-defining collapse of FTX and Lehman compared

This past week, crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court. In 2008, investment bank Lehman filed for bankruptcy. How do we compare these two seminal financial events? Can we even?

By Tim Cohen

Wondering why it’s raining so much? A rare La Niña gripping SA the likely answer

As heavy rains sweep the country again, it appears South Africa is in the grips of a rare weather phenomenon that scientists believe has been triggered – surprisingly – by global warming.

By Shaun Smillie

End of the road for Stalingrad tactics?

The Constitutional Court judgment on Slapp suits paves the way

By Pierre de Vos

Creatine may have a long list of health benefits – and it’s not just for athletes and bodybuilders

Creatine is among the most well-researched and most popular nutritional supplements for exercise and athletic performance, but recent research suggests there’s so much more to it for the general population.

By Malibongwe Tyilo

The Highwaymen – EPISODE 4: Out in Their Coats

For many years, the Free State functioned as the personal fiefdom of one of South Africa’s most prominent – and most dangerous – politicians: former drama nerd, “internal exile” and Secretary General of the African National Congress, Elias “Ace” Magashule.

By Richard Poplak and Diana Neille

Rassie’s dangerous game with officials is hardening attitudes towards the Boks

Rassie Erasmus continues to publicly criticise match officials despite just returning from a 10-month touchline ban. Why is he doing it?

By Craig Ray

Breathing easier: How Madwaleni Hospital started producing its own oxygen

During the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic oxygen was a lifesaving consumable, but in many remote rural areas of the Eastern Cape, logistical challenges made distribution difficult. A group of doctors and engineers developed an oxygen generator at Madwaleni Hospital.

By Luvuyo Mehlwana for Spotlight

How the Ultimate Fighting Championship went from being banned to the world’s biggest pay-per-view event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has grown substantially since its inception, going from a business on the verge of bankruptcy to raking in $1bn a year.

By Keanan Hemmonsbey

The Gothic peculiarities and curious secrets of Route 63

There’s more to the Karoo than Route 62. Take Route 63 for a change, for a ramble along a lesser-known Karoo road that brings a brooding mélange of dark treasures, Gothic thrills and strange secrets. There’s even a bizarre bazaar.

 

By Tony Jackman

