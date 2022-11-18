South African police catch an Israeli crime boss, Rassie plays a dangerous game with rugby officials, and why all the rain in SA? All in the Weekend Wrap.
In August reports surfaced that a suspected Israeli crime head, based in South Africa, was arrested in his home country. Now cops have detained an alleged Israeli gang boss in Gauteng. This all points to deep Israeli crime group activities in this country.
By Caryn Dolley
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been praised by global leaders for South Africa’s efforts to prevent and avert the worst effects of human-induced climate change as part of its Just Energy Transition Investment Plan.
By Ethan van Diemen in Sharm el-Sheikh
This past week, crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court. In 2008, investment bank Lehman filed for bankruptcy. How do we compare these two seminal financial events? Can we even?
By Tim Cohen
As heavy rains sweep the country again, it appears South Africa is in the grips of a rare weather phenomenon that scientists believe has been triggered – surprisingly – by global warming.
By Shaun Smillie
There may be ways to curtail the practice whereby well-resourced political actors implicated in corruption and other unlawful or unethical behaviour make use of the ‘Stalingrad strategy’ to delay or even completely avoid accountability for their actions.
By Pierre de Vos
Creatine is among the most well-researched and most popular nutritional supplements for exercise and athletic performance, but recent research suggests there’s so much more to it for the general population.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
For many years, the Free State functioned as the personal fiefdom of one of South Africa’s most prominent – and most dangerous – politicians: former drama nerd, “internal exile” and Secretary General of the African National Congress, Elias “Ace” Magashule.
By Richard Poplak and Diana Neille
Rassie Erasmus continues to publicly criticise match officials despite just returning from a 10-month touchline ban. Why is he doing it?
By Craig Ray
During the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic oxygen was a lifesaving consumable, but in many remote rural areas of the Eastern Cape, logistical challenges made distribution difficult. A group of doctors and engineers developed an oxygen generator at Madwaleni Hospital.
By Luvuyo Mehlwana for Spotlight
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has grown substantially since its inception, going from a business on the verge of bankruptcy to raking in $1bn a year.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
There’s more to the Karoo than Route 62. Take Route 63 for a change, for a ramble along a lesser-known Karoo road that brings a brooding mélange of dark treasures, Gothic thrills and strange secrets. There’s even a bizarre bazaar.
By Tony Jackman
