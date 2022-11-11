Defend Truth

A race relations report reveals the hold of interest groups on Stellenbosch University, resources to understand the climate crisis and how the ‘Big Lie’ lost in the US.

Donors, alumni and interest groups have been holding Stellenbosch University hostage. A new report on race relations lays it bare

By Rebecca Davis

South Africa has a R1.5-trillion plan for decarbonising in the next five years. Here's how it will work

In a nutshell, the plan focuses on decarbonising and developing three key sectors: electricity, new-energy vehicles and green hydrogen. It will cost about R1.5-trillion.

By Onke Ngcuka

US election deniers who campaigned on ‘Stop the Steal’ lost across the country

The ‘Big Lie’ lost where it mattered the most.

By Bloomberg

'The Highwaymen' - Episode 3: Politics of the Bullet

The third episode of Daily Maverick’s hit podcast ‘The Highwaymen’ reminds us that democratic South Africa’s second act is being forged with the gun. Why is the county so unwilling to acknowledge this fact?

Would you pay R1.2m to sit next to the President at a gala dinner?

The prices have just been announced for the annual business haircut associated with the ANC’s December elective conference.

By Tim Cohen

Understand the climate crisis with these YouTube channels, podcasts and free online resources

If you’re strapped for time or energy to engage with detailed written articles, try these instead and get quickly clued up on the science around our climate crisis.

By Tevya Turok Shapiro

Whatever happened to HIV/Aids activist Zackie Achmat?

Zackie Achmat’s voice was one of the loudest when it came to protesting against former president Thabo Mbeki’s Aids denialism in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He now lives in downtown Cape Town and fights State Capture — and broken trains.

By Sean Christie

Coffee conversations: “We've already merged HIV and TB care in clinics and hospitals, yet here in South Africa we have separate conferences for each disease.” (Photo: Jay Caboz)

Dreams soar for ‘little girls of colour’ after pilots Moreetsi and Vundla command historic flight from Joburg to Cape Town

Annabel Vundla remembers the uplifting words of Nelson Mandela, from when she was his pilot. Last week, she and Refilwe Moreetsi became the first black women to command a commercial flight.

By Anna Southwell

Should electric cars be used in a country with an energy crisis as serious as South Africa’s?

Thinking about swapping your petrol-driven car for an electric vehicle to reduce your carbon footprint? It’s not as simple as a one-for-one exchange.

By Julia Evans

Charlie Lakin, the Yorkshire chef born to forage and cook

Charlie Lakin is passionate; wears his heart on his sleeve with food, family, diners he digs and those he doesn’t. Also foraging and his spiritual connection to nature. So what does living the dream look like for this Michelin-rated chef from Yorkshire?

By Wanda Hennig

In Maputo National Park you can see both elephants and whales — and wonder what they would talk about

Home to both elephants and whales, the new park was proclaimed last year after Mozambique merged the Maputo Special Reserve with the Ponta do Ouro Marine Reserve. The park is a stunning bush and beach combo with a rich history and a brand new eco-lodge.

By Bridget Hilton-Barber

