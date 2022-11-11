A race relations report reveals the hold of interest groups on Stellenbosch University, resources to understand the climate crisis and how the ‘Big Lie’ lost in the US.
In a nutshell, the plan focuses on decarbonising and developing three key sectors: electricity, new-energy vehicles and green hydrogen. It will cost about R1.5-trillion.
By Onke Ngcuka
By Onke Ngcuka
By Bloomberg
The third episode of Daily Maverick’s hit podcast ‘The Highwaymen’ reminds us that democratic South Africa’s second act is being forged with the gun. Why is the county so unwilling to acknowledge this fact?
By Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
The prices have just been announced for the annual business haircut associated with the ANC’s December elective conference.
By Tim Cohen
If you’re strapped for time or energy to engage with detailed written articles, try these instead and get quickly clued up on the science around our climate crisis.
By Tevya Turok Shapiro
By Tim Cohen
Zackie Achmat’s voice was one of the loudest when it came to protesting against former president Thabo Mbeki’s Aids denialism in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He now lives in downtown Cape Town and fights State Capture — and broken trains.
By Sean Christie
By Sean Christie
Annabel Vundla remembers the uplifting words of Nelson Mandela, from when she was his pilot. Last week, she and Refilwe Moreetsi became the first black women to command a commercial flight.
By Anna Southwell
Thinking about swapping your petrol-driven car for an electric vehicle to reduce your carbon footprint? It’s not as simple as a one-for-one exchange.
By Julia Evans
By Julia Evans
Charlie Lakin is passionate; wears his heart on his sleeve with food, family, diners he digs and those he doesn’t. Also foraging and his spiritual connection to nature. So what does living the dream look like for this Michelin-rated chef from Yorkshire?
By Wanda Hennig
Home to both elephants and whales, the new park was proclaimed last year after Mozambique merged the Maputo Special Reserve with the Ponta do Ouro Marine Reserve. The park is a stunning bush and beach combo with a rich history and a brand new eco-lodge.
By Bridget Hilton-Barber
By Bridget Hilton-Barber
