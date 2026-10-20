Youth employment belongs in the growth conversation
YES CEO, Ravi Naidoo, highlights the need to view youth employment as a key driver of economic growth rather than solely a social responsibility initiative. Structured workplace experience enables young people to gain practical skills, business knowledge, and industry exposure that strengthen productivity, innovation, and long-term economic competitiveness.
Against the backdrop of high youth unemployment and the rapid evolution of AI, Naidoo advocates for policies and partnerships that expand work opportunities for young people, support business-led job creation, and maximise the return on South Africa’s investment in education. He emphasises that integrating more young people into the economy is essential to unlocking sustainable growth and shared prosperity.
Meet the 2026 YES Top 35 Under 35: Impact-Makers
35 profiles
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Employees
Anele Sinethemba Fairhope Sibamba
Commodity Buyer, Discovery Limited
Anele Sibamba turns a first opportunity into a procurement career
When Anele Sibamba received a call about a Youth Employment Service (YES) programme opportunity in 2023, she had a Diploma in Transportation Management and was completing an Advanced Diploma at the University of Johannesburg without financial aid. What she did not have was work experience, as most roles she applied for wanted exactly that.
YES gave her the opening she needed. Anele joined Barron as an Aftersale Clerk, gaining hands-on experience in logistics operations, reverse supply chains, and customer service. It was her first real exposure to the corporate and warehousing environment and helped her see where she wanted to take her career.
“The YES programme did not just give me experience, it gave me direction, confidence, and a foundation to build a purposeful career,” she says.
After YES, Anele moved to McDonald’s South Africa in a supply chain and procurement internship, supporting sourcing and operations across more than 400 restaurants. She worked with suppliers and helped keep stock available across a large network. Her next move took her to Discovery Limited, where she now works as a Commodity Buyer.
At Discovery, Anele supports group procurement across six business units, mainly within the marketing portfolio. She runs sourcing processes, engages suppliers, checks contract compliance, and contributes to cost-saving initiatives. Her work also includes sourcing for corporate social investment projects and supporting the inclusion of SMMEs and B-BBEE suppliers.
Alongside her career progression, Anele completed a BCom Honours in Supply Chain Management and was recognised as a Top Academic Achiever. She was also selected for programmes including the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport International Mentorship Masterclass, Clover Luminary mentorship programme, AWS She Builds, and McKinsey Forward.
Anele now uses her experience to mentor young women at university and guide those entering the workplace. She is also able to support her family and be an example to her younger sister. From struggling to enter the job market, she has built a career in procurement while helping others find their own way in.
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Entrepreneurs
Aphiwokuhle Moyo
Founder & Director, Behindthelens
Aphiwokuhle Moyo grows a creative business around storytelling and skills
Aphiwokuhle Moyo had already started building a career around photography and storytelling before joining YES. Through Behindthelens SA, she photographed weddings, traditional ceremonies, birthdays, and corporate events, while using her marketing and content creation skills to grow the business.
Aphiwokuhle also began sharing what she knew through photography and videography workshops for young people in her community. The sessions introduced participants to camera work, content creation, and the basics of working in digital media.
Her YES opportunity came through JCDecaux South Africa, with a placement at the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She joined as an Intern and Emerging Arts Manager. The experience gave her more structure and strengthened her approach to clients, deadlines, teamwork, and professional responsibilities.
“The programme also helped me develop confidence in my abilities and decision-making,” she says.
Since completing YES in 2023, Aphiwokuhle has continued to grow Behindthelens SA. The business now offers photography and videography for a wider range of events, as well as canvases and custom photo albums. She has also continued to develop workshops to provide young creatives with practical skills and a clearer view of opportunities in the industry.
Not having a dedicated studio has been one of her biggest challenges. Aphiwokuhle has worked around it by collaborating with local businesses and venue owners for shoots, workshops, and training sessions. She has also reinvested business income into equipment as the company has grown.
Behindthelens SA currently employs between four and seven people across its projects and workshops. They work as assistants, facilitators, and creatives, gaining experience in photography, videography, client work, and event coverage while earning an income.
Aphiwokuhle also sees value in documenting the kinds of events that often carry strong family and cultural meaning. Weddings, traditional ceremonies, and community gatherings remain a big part of the work, alongside the workshops she runs for young creatives.
From a single camera and a passion for storytelling, Aphiwokuhle has built a business that now creates work and opportunities for others. She plans to keep growing both sides of it, so more young creatives in her community get the kind of practical start that helped shape her own path into the industry.
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Employees
Ayanda Samantha Tinyane
PR & Brand Coordinator, BAIC South Africa
Ayanda Tinyane builds a career in automotive marketing
Before joining YES, Ayanda Tinyane was taking on occasional photography and makeup work while trying to find stable employment. The job market was difficult, but she already knew she wanted to work in the automotive industry.
Her first corporate opportunity came through the YES programme. Sponsored by Volkswagen Group Africa and hosted by Volkswagen-Audi South Africa, Ayanda joined as a Junior Brand Dealer Consultant - Marketing Intern. The role gave her hands-on exposure to automotive marketing and a workplace where she could learn from experienced colleagues.
“It marked my introduction to the corporate world and the automotive industry, something I had always been passionate about,” she says.
Ayanda made the most of that start. She became one of the first YES interns to publish an article on Audi South Africa’s website, covering the Show of Hands corporate social responsibility initiative. She also contributed articles to Volkswagen South Africa’s Fanfare Magazine. Her work included helping maintain Corporate Identity standards across 36 Audi dealerships.
She has since moved to BAIC South Africa, where she works as a PR & Brand Coordinator. Ayanda supports marketing activity across more than 50 dealers, manages marketing claims and media fleet operations, works with suppliers and agencies, and helps coordinate major events. She was also closely involved in planning and executing the BAIC B30 launch in less than two months.
The move has given Ayanda broader experience in PR, dealer marketing, stakeholder management, and brand communications. She says the confidence she began building during YES has helped her speak up, take initiative, and work more comfortably with experienced colleagues and external partners.
Outside her full-time role, Ayanda helps clients improve their CVs and LinkedIn profiles, and also offers profile photography and makeup services. It brings together skills she had before YES with the professional experience she has built since, while helping other people present themselves more confidently when looking for work.
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Entrepreneurs
Atang Justice Ramabele
Founder, Morumotsho Charcoal Production
Atang Justice Ramabele turns invasive wattle into rural opportunity
Moving between Matatiele in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng throughout his childhood taught Atang Ramabele to adapt quickly. His early career followed an equally varied path, from IT and Cisco networking studies to part-time stocktaking work and Microsoft server training.
A return to Matatiele in 2018 eventually changed his direction. During a 2019 internship with Environmental and Rural Solutions, Atang worked on projects clearing invasive wattle and saw how the biomass could be turned into charcoal. He also helped supervise 50 people across five teams. The experience showed him that an environmental problem could also create work in rural communities, and in 2020 he established Morumotsho Charcoal Production.
His business journey later became part of his YES experience. Sponsored by Ford South Africa, Atang participated in the programme through The Hill Trading Industry T/A Morumotsho Charcoal Production, where he served as a Kiln Operator and Herbicide Applicator. He says YES helped him gain further work experience, strengthen his technical skills, and develop qualities such as decision-making, adaptability, and diligence.
Today, Morumotsho clears alien and invasive black and silver wattle, using the biomass to produce green artisanal charcoal. The business also offers ecosystem services linked to clearing invaded land. Atang says YES helped him build networks, explore new ways of working, and diversify the business’s revenue streams.
Since completing the programme, he has continued developing his business skills through several entrepreneurship and sustainability programmes. These include the Avocado Vision Green Business Acumen Training Incubator, Fetola’s Circular Economy Accelerator in 2023, and the Land Accelerator Africa Top 100 programme in 2024. In 2025, he also completed an International Training Centre of the ILO (International Labour Organization) programme focused on just energy transition.
Morumotsho currently employs between eight and 10 people and has created income opportunities in rural communities around Matatiele. For Atang, the business links environmental restoration with local employment, giving invasive wattle a second use while creating economic activity in the area.
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Employees
Banthatile Tselana
Junior Business Analyst, Discovery Limited
Banthatile Tselana turns an entry point in IT into a business analysis career
Before joining YES, Banthatile Tselana had already learned to create opportunities where she could. She worked as an Impact Facilitator at Sunshine Cinema, using film and community discussions to engage people on issues including education, parenthood, and gender-based violence. While looking for formal employment, she also started a small baking business with her mother, selling baked goods at a bus stop each morning.
Her move into the corporate world came through YES. Sponosred by Siemens Healthcare and hosted by Siemens Healthineers, Banthatile joined as a Junior IT Professional and worked in a customer-facing environment where she handled queries and supported operational processes. The experience gave her a stronger understanding of how teams, systems, and service delivery fit together.
Her work during the programme earned her a Customer Service Ownership award and a Trainee of the Year certificate. Banthatile says YES also taught her to take greater ownership of her performance and become more deliberate about the direction of her career.
After YES, she decided to move into business analysis. Breaking into the field without direct experience proved difficult, so she completed short courses and accepted the opportunity to start again as an intern. “I realised that long term growth required building the right foundation rather than forcing immediate progression,” she says. She joined Discovery Limited as a Business Analyst Intern and was promoted to Junior Business Analyst within 10 months.
Today, Banthatile works in Discovery Health’s Admin and Billing team. She manages queries involving policy and member information, uses tools including PL/SQL, Jira, Confluence, and Paradigm, and works with senior analysts and developers on system and data changes. She is also involved in tax certificate template management for members.
Her influence extends beyond her day job. Banthatile shares career, technology, and personal branding content on LinkedIn to support graduates, early-career professionals, and jobseekers. She has spoken at a Comms Struck webinar, was selected as a brand ambassador for The Next Move Chair, and is currently ranked by Favikon among the top 10 female LinkedIn creators in South Africa.
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Entrepreneurs
Bonga Madlala
Founder, Kick Fix Shoe Laundry
Bonga Madlala grows from YES analyst to fintech leader and entrepreneur
Bonga Madlala began his professional career through the YES programme in January 2020. Sponsored and hosted by Monocle Solutions, he joined as a Business Analyst and spent the year learning how to work in a structured corporate environment, engage with clients, and take responsibility for his work.
The opportunity became much more than a year of experience. Monocle Solutions retained Bonga when he completed YES, and he continued building his career at the firm. He progressed from Analyst to Consultant, Manager, and eventually Senior Manager, developing his experience in consulting, client management, and business strategy along the way.
Bonga says YES also gave him the confidence to think beyond employment. That became important when a recurring frustration sparked an idea of his own. Living in the East Rand, he was travelling to Sandton whenever he wanted his shoes professionally cleaned. Seeing a gap for the same service closer to home, he launched Kick Fix Shoe Laundry.
The business now has two profitable branches in Farrarmere and Northmead in Benoni. Bonga built the operation around professional shoe cleaning and care, with plans to grow the brand further across Gauteng and eventually South Africa. The two branches currently employ four people.
His corporate career has continued alongside the business. In December 2025, Bonga left Monocle Solutions to join global financial technology company FIS as an Engagement Manager. He now oversees the implementation of a commercial lending solution, working on complex projects and client relationships in the fintech sector.
Running a business while maintaining a demanding corporate career has required Bonga to build reliable teams and become disciplined about how he uses his time. For his employees, Kick Fix provides a stable source of income close to home. For Bonga, it has also proved that an idea born from an everyday inconvenience can grow into a business with two branches and ambitions well beyond the East Rand.
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Employees
Chevon Fabian Mia
Regional Order Management Lead, Epiroc South Africa
Chevon Mia turns a YES internship into a management career.
Chevon Mia was still a student at Rhodes University when he began building the work ethic that would later shape his career. He worked as a waiter and bartender, coached soccer, and served as a house leader in his university residence. Coming from Johannesburg, he had worked hard to reach university through a bursary.
His first major step into the corporate world came through the YES programme. Sponsored and hosted by Epiroc South Africa, Chevon joined as a SHEQ Intern. The opportunity gave him practical experience in a working environment and a clearer sense of what would be expected of him professionally.
“It gave me a lot of knowledge of what to expect in the working world and how to manoeuvre,” he says.
Chevon stayed with Epiroc after completing YES. He moved from his internship into a learnership, then became a Customer Care Representative before progressing into his current role as Regional Order Management Lead.
In his current role, Chevon handles large capital orders, including capturing them on company systems and making corrections or amendments as needed. Project work and month-end reporting are also part of the role, which has brought him into contact with different teams and businesses across the mining sector.
Moving into management was not always easy. Chevon recalls that some colleagues who had been with the company much longer initially found it difficult to report to him. He chose to address it directly, and says the working relationship improved after they spoke openly about it.
Becoming a manager is one of the milestones Chevon is most proud of. He now runs projects, has people reporting to him, and also acts as a mentor. Alongside his role at Epiroc, he runs a baking business in his spare time. Since joining the company as a YES intern, he has built a career that now includes leadership, responsibility, and the opportunity to help others develop at work.
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Employees with Side Hustles / Dual Pursuits
Dineo Ndaba
- Primary Role
- Digital Communications Coordinator, youth@WORK
- Venture / Side Hustle
- Founder, Intelli-Assistant (digital strategy & visual identity for SMMEs)
Dineo Ndaba builds a career connecting young people to opportunity
Before joining YES, Dineo Ndaba was unemployed and looking for a way back into the workplace. She already had more than six months of administrative experience from an earlier internship and was applying for opportunities through SA Youth while continuing to build her skills.
Her next opportunity came through the YES programme. Sponsored by CoCre8 Technology Solutions and hosted by youth@WORK, Dineo joined in an administrative support role. Five months later, she began assisting with facilitation as part of the youth recruitment journey, which brought her into direct contact with young people entering the programme.
“The experience gave me a major mindset shift,” she says.
Dineo’s responsibilities continued to grow. She joined the social media team as a Digital Communications Coordinator, combining administrative experience with youth engagement, communication, and content creation. Her contribution during the programme led to a permanent contract upon the end of her YES placement.
Today, Dineo works at youth@WORK as a Digital Communication & Marketing Coordinator. She plans and facilitates youth engagement sessions, manages WhatsApp groups, creates and schedules social media content, runs surveys, tracks responses, and supports programme reporting. She also coordinates Think Tank Thursday sessions and works with guest speakers and other stakeholders.
Her work has also opened another avenue. Through a partner opportunity, Dineo stepped into digital marketing mentorship, helping YES youth and alumni build practical digital skills and explore work as freelancers or digital specialists.
The change has been both personal and professional. Dineo describes herself as naturally shy and introverted, but says facilitation and regular engagement have helped her become more confident speaking to different audiences. Her work now centres on helping young people access information, skills, and opportunities that can improve their employability.
Outside her full-time role, Dineo also offers digital support services and runs a beauty service providing eyelash extensions.
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Employees
Kate Mirrandah Malale
Specialist Solutions Analyst, Absa
Kate Malale turns uncertainty into a career in data
Losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic forced Kate Malale to rethink where her career was heading. She had studied Surveying Engineering at university, but the setback pushed her towards an interest she had long wanted to pursue: technology and programming.
Kate then enrolled in Zaio’s Full Stack Java Development programme, where she built practical software development skills. Her next step was the YES programme. Sponsored by Sanofi-Aventis South Africa and hosted by Naspers, she joined as a Data Analyst and began working more closely with data, systems, and analytics.
YES gave Kate her first structured exposure to a professional environment. She gained experience in data, systems and analytics, while developing practical skills in SQL, Python and business intelligence tools. The programme also helped rebuild her confidence after unemployment and gave her a clearer sense of direction.
“It strengthened my resilience and gave me a clear sense of direction and purpose,” she says.
Since YES, Kate has continued to build her career across data analysis, data quality and solutions roles, including positions at Prosus and Naspers and later ABSA. Today, she works at ABSA as a Solutions Specialist Analyst. Her work includes managing large datasets, maintaining dashboards, validating data, and supporting data pipelines and system integration. She also works with business teams, developers, and data engineers to turn business requirements into technical solutions.
Her progress has brought recognition. In 2024, Kate received ABSA’s Innovation Instigator Award, and her work and career story have been featured by BusinessTech, ITWeb Africa, SAFM, and YFM.
Outside her main role, she still uses her surveying background to take on small projects involving measurements, site assessments, and basic land-related support. Her move into technology has given Kate greater stability and financial independence, while allowing her to support her family. It has also shown her that a career can take a different direction without leaving earlier skills behind.
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Employees
Edzani Mudau
Operations Associate, Alchemy Health Technologies
Edzani Mudau turns opportunity into healthcare innovation
Before joining the YES programme, Edzani Mudau was still trying to work out where he belonged. He had gained experience in logistics, starting as a picker before progressing to trainer and team leader, but he wanted a career with more room to grow.
That opportunity came through YES. Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson MedTech and placed at Alchemy Health Technologies as an administrator, Edzani entered a professional environment that gave him greater structure and direction. He says the experience strengthened his confidence, discipline and sense of responsibility while exposing him to workplace communication and problem-solving.
“YES didn’t just give me a job. It gave me direction, growth, and the confidence to keep building my career,” he says.
Edzani was retained by Alchemy Health Technologies immediately after completing his YES placement. From an operational and customer-facing position, his responsibilities expanded to include data management, contact centre operations, and system support. He also completed Microsoft Business Applications Specialisation training and passed multiple international certification exams.
Today, he is an Operations Associate working across healthcare and ICT. He manages healthcare practitioner and facility data, oversees a four-person contact centre team (including himself), and contributes to the development and customisation of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems for the South African market.
One of his biggest milestones came in 2025, when he presented an EMR solution he helped develop at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town. The solution was also piloted at a cardiology practice in Durban, giving him practical experience of implementing healthcare technology. He was also recognised among the Top 70 in the 2025 YES Top 35 Under 35 competition.
Edzani is now helping to build and support systems for managing healthcare information. Since joining YES, he has moved from an administrative role to a specialised role spanning healthcare and technology. It is a career direction he was still searching for when he joined the programme.
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Employees
Katleho Selwadi
Growth Marketing Manager, Altron Document Solutions
Katleho Selwadi turns early uncertainty into growth marketing leadership
When Katleho Selwadi joined YES, she had already graduated but was unsure how to turn her skills into a clear career path. She describes herself at the time as introverted and reluctant to talk about what she could do, even though she knew she was willing to work hard.
Her YES opportunity was sponsored by Ascendis Management Service, with a placement at Ascendis Health where she worked in marketing administration. The programme introduced her to the everyday realities of corporate life, from workplace conduct and collaboration to navigating different workplace dynamics and teams.
“It has given me the confidence to go for what I want,” she says.
Since YES, Katleho has worked across media, advertising, and technology, using each move to learn more about the kind of career she wanted. In media, she helped launch four artists. She also led the onboarding of a new system within an advertising division and, in technology, worked on strengthening a company’s digital presence, brand positioning, and industry recognition. Another role involved supporting the digital marketing strategies of four business units.
Katleho is now Growth Marketing Manager at Altron Document Solutions. Her work centres on using data to identify growth opportunities and running digital marketing activities that support customer acquisition, engagement, and revenue. She works across sales, product, and technology teams and oversees areas including performance marketing, marketing automation, analytics, and demand generation.
As her responsibilities grew, Katleho also had to deal with imposter syndrome and become more comfortable speaking up about her work. She says that continuous learning, asking questions, and turning to mentors for guidance helped her build confidence.
She has also learnt to contribute more confidently in meetings and larger forums rather than holding back her views. At Altron, she works in a business that uses technology to address practical challenges and supports initiatives that help learners and employees’ children pursue tertiary education, with some graduates later moving into employment.
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Entrepreneurs
Khensani Baloyi
Founder, Khensi’s Bakery
Khensani Baloyi takes her bakery from home kitchen to three locations
Khensani Baloyi studied Logistics Management at the University of Johannesburg, but finding work after graduating was difficult. She had always enjoyed baking, so she began selling cakes and other baked goods from home. That became Khensi’s Bakery, with Khensani handling everything from orders and stock to baking and dealing with customers.
Her next step came through the YES programme. Sponsored and hosted by Viking BCT, Khensani worked in cleaning and stock packing. The role provided her with structured workplace experience and strengthened her communication, teamwork, discipline, and time management skills.
“Instead of remaining idle, I chose to create my own opportunity by turning my passion for baking into a business,” she says.
After completing YES, Khensani returned her focus to the bakery. She says the programme helped her run it more effectively, particularly in managing stock, customer orders, and day-to-day operations. Those changes supported the next stage of the business’s growth.
Khensi’s Bakery has since expanded beyond its home-based beginnings and now operates in Midrand, Naturena, and Protea Glen. The business produces cakes, scones, and other baked goods, while also taking custom orders for birthdays and other celebrations. Khensani has continued to draw on her logistics background to plan orders, manage stock, and organise operations as demand has grown.
The business has become an important source of income for her family and provides customers in the three areas with affordable baked goods. Khensani also sees its growth as a way of showing other young people, particularly women, that starting small can still lead to something sustainable.
Her journey has brought together three parts of her experience: academic training in logistics, the workplace discipline she developed through YES, and the business she started when formal employment was hard to find.
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Entrepreneurs
Kim Gouws
Co-Founder & Head of Operations and Seller Growth, Kloset Klub
Kim Gouws turns a YES placement into a fashion-tech business
Kim Gouws had already spent years studying fashion before she entered the YES programme. She completed a Diploma in Fashion, followed by a BA and BA Honours in Fashion. She was also building experience in digital media and content creation, but was still looking for a way to turn her interest in fashion and sustainability into practical work.
YES gave her that opportunity. Sponsored by SAS Institute and hosted by WISI-Oi, Kim worked in marketing and digital community management inside a small startup environment. The role quickly exposed her to more than campaigns and content. She became involved in the systems, processes, and day-to-day work needed to keep a young business moving.
“The YES programme opened a door that changed everything for me,” she says.
Kim stayed after completing her placement and became part of building the business itself. WISI-Oi evolved into Kloset Klub, a digital marketplace for preloved fashion, and Kim progressed from her YES role to Co-Founder and Head of Operations and Seller Growth.
Today, she oversees the platform’s operations, seller growth, and the processes behind the marketplace, while working closely with the CEO to turn ideas into practical plans. Kloset Klub has generated more than R511,000 in lifetime sales, grown to over 320 active sellers, and has close to 3,000 live listings, with around 1,800 people using the platform each month.
Kloset Klub has picked up recognition along the way. It was named Best Female Tech Startup in Africa at AfricArena 2023 and selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator Black Founders Programme 2024/2025. Kim has also represented the company at the G20 MSME Digital Innovation Challenge in Cape Town and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in 2026.
The platform gives sellers a way to earn money from clothing they no longer wear and keeps more of those items in circulation rather than sending them to landfill. The business has also created jobs of its own. What started for Kim as a YES placement is now the company she helps run every day.
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Employees with Side Hustles / Dual Pursuits
Lerato Ntloane
- Primary Role
- Facilitator, Click Learning
- Venture / Side Hustle
- Financial management advisor and record-keeping consultant for township micro-enterprises
Lerato Ntloane turns digital learning into opportunity
Lerato Ntloane grew up in a household where education offered a way to improve her family’s circumstances. As the first child in her family to complete matric, she set an example for her siblings before going on to study Financial Management.
Her first step into the workplace came through an internship at a local school, where she worked as a financial officer and took responsibility for financial records. She later completed a Higher Certificate in Accounting Sciences and began helping micro businesses with basic financial management and record-keeping.
Lerato’s career took a different direction when she joined the YES programme as a facilitator, sponsored by a wireless infrastructure operating in South Africa and hosted by Click Foundation Trust. Working in a computer lab introduced her to digital learning and gave her the professional experience she had struggled to secure after studying.
“The YES programme bridged the gap between education and employment for me,” she says.
Lerato was retained after completing the programme and now works as a computer lab facilitator at Click Learning. She guides learners through lessons, helps with technical challenges, maintains the lab, and works with educators and colleagues to keep learning activities on track. Her role has also grown beyond her own lab. She has helped other schools launch computer labs, gaining experience in coordination, basic technical setup, and supporting digital learning environments.
Working with learners every day has also taught Lerato how differently people approach technology. Some need more guidance than others, particularly where access to computers at home is limited. Helping them become more comfortable in the lab has become an important part of her role.
Alongside her education work, Lerato continues to use her finance background to support micro businesses with their income, expenses, cash flow, and record-keeping. Her path has spanned finance, education, and technology, but the thread running through it is practical support that helps others build their own skills and confidence.
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Employees
Lesego Queen Moepi
Risk Analyst, Nedbank Group Limited
Lesego Moepi builds a banking career around risk and community impact
Lesego Moepi grew up in Marapyane in Mpumalanga, one of 11 children in a family where community and responsibility were part of everyday life. She excelled academically and went on to complete a BCom Honours in Economics at the University of the Witwatersrand and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education at the University of Pretoria.
Her university years also included student leadership and community development work. In 2019, Wits recognised her as an Emerging Leader. After graduating, Lesego moved between internships while volunteering with programmes focused on education and economic empowerment. She also established the LQ Moepi Foundation NPC.
One of the many applications she submitted was for the YES programme at Nedbank. Sponsored and hosted by Nedbank, Lesego joined as a Risk Analyst. The placement gave her practical exposure to banking and introduced her to operational and enterprise-wide risk management.
For Lesego, YES also changed how she saw herself at work. She says the programme strengthened her confidence, broadened her understanding of the economy, and renewed her commitment to community development.
She was retained after completing the programme and now works permanently as a Risk Analyst at Nedbank Group. Within Enterprise Wide Risk Management, she helps identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate risks across the businesses she supports. Her work also involves analysing risk, reporting to stakeholders, and contributing recommendations that can inform business decisions.
Lesego has continued studying alongside her career. She completed a six-month University of Johannesburg programme in Basics of Data, Programming and Application in Business and was selected for Nedbank’s N-Circle Mentorship Programme. She has also received recognition badges from managers and colleagues for the quality and consistency of her work.
Her career has also given Lesego greater financial stability and the ability to support her family. Outside Nedbank, she remains involved in education and economic empowerment through the community work she started before joining YES.
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Employees
Lorraine Malete
Project Manager, LRMG
Lorraine Malete turns a career change into project management
Lorraine Malete began her career with a qualification in Hospitality, but health reasons prevented her from continuing in the field. She entered the job market just after COVID-19, when many hospitality businesses were still recovering, and found herself unsure about what should come next.
Lorraine decided to change direction. She completed a traineeship in Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity and earned certifications, although moving into technology with a non-technical background was not easy. She says confidence was one of her biggest challenges.
Her opportunity through YES was sponsored by Amazon Web Services South Africa (PTY) LTD, with a placement at Reliance Cloud as an AWS Solutions Architect Intern. The role gave Lorraine her first real exposure to a corporate technology environment and allowed her to develop project management skills alongside her technical work.
“The YES programme didn’t just help me find a job, it helped me build confidence, direction, and the courage to think bigger,” she says.
After completing YES, Lorraine was offered a permanent position as a Project Manager at the company where she had completed her internship. When the company later closed, she used the experience she had gained to secure a new opportunity.
Lorraine is now a Project Coordinator at LRMG, working on learning and development programmes. She develops project plans and statements of work, coordinates timelines, works with programme managers and external stakeholders, and helps keep projects on track. Her responsibilities have also expanded into operations and proposal development.
The programmes she supports focus on areas including leadership development, skills improvement, and organisational performance. Lorraine sees her role in delivering them as a way of contributing to stronger teams and workplaces.
Alongside her full-time work, she is developing an MVP for Mama Root, a digital platform intended to support women through conception, pregnancy, and early childhood. Lorraine says that building it alongside her full-time role has required discipline and initiative, and that it reflects her longer-term goal of creating something of her own.
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Employees
Lungile Ngcobo
Archivist, Sales & Media at David Krut Workshop and Media Officer at Occupying The Gallery
Lungile Ngcobo builds a career around art, memory and storytelling
Photography gave Lungile Ngcobo her first way into the creative world. She studied Studio Photography and began building experience through photography, arts education, and visual storytelling. Her experience has included freelance photography assistance for GQ Magazine and Lampost, as well as supporting photography programmes and students at the Market Photo Workshop.
Lungile joined the YES programme as a Photographer at YUM Pizza Hut. The experience gave her practical workplace exposure and helped her build confidence, discipline, and the ability to work with diverse people and teams. It also gave her greater financial independence and room to continue developing her creative practice.
“The YES programme showed me that creative careers are valuable and sustainable,” she says.
Since YES, Lungile has continued building a career across photography, arts administration, and contemporary art. She now works at David Krut Publishing as an Archivist, Media, and Sales professional. Her role includes exhibition preparation, archiving, media coordination, printmaking projects, and artist support, bringing her into regular contact with artists, printers, framers, and galleries.
The work has also influenced her own artistic direction. Lungile has expanded beyond photography into printmaking, mixed media, and installation, while continuing her postgraduate studies in Fine Arts. Through Occupying the Gallery, a collaborative platform focused on mentorship, community, and contemporary art practice, she has taken part in exhibitions, residencies, and major art fairs.
One of her artworks, The Maternal, received recognition through the Sanlam Group and Youth Content Collective initiative and was later acquired by the Iziko Museums of South Africa. She has also presented work through Occupying the Gallery at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.
Alongside her professional role, Lungile continues freelance photography, social media, and graphic design work. Her career now gives her a way to support other artists, contribute to South African creative spaces, and show younger creatives around her that art can become a serious profession.
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Employees
Makhauta Tsemane
Marketing Professional & BBA Graduate
Makhauta Tsemane builds a marketing career across African markets
Makhauta Tsemane’s interest in marketing began before she finished her studies. While completing her Marketing Management qualification at IIE Rosebank College, she worked as a Sales Assistant during two registration periods. After graduating, she joined Momentum Metropolitan Holdings as a Marketing Intern, where she gained her first proper exposure to brand and campaign work.
One of her standout projects at Momentum was managing the rebranding of signage at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Later, however, Makhauta spent six months unemployed before joining the YES programme. Sponsored and hosted by Alpla Packaging South Africa, she came in as a BEE Administrator.
“Joining the YES programme was a turning point that revitalised my confidence after six months of unemployment,” she says.
The role took her outside marketing and into work that required close collaboration with HR, Finance, and Procurement. Makhauta says the experience taught her to adapt, build relationships across teams, and become more confident in a corporate environment. Seeing women in leadership also encouraged her to think differently about her own career prospects.
After YES, Makhauta worked in sales and customer service before moving back into marketing. At Capsicum Culinary Studio, she coordinated Work Integrated Learning placements and helped students prepare for the workplace. Seeing most of them go on to secure permanent jobs became one of the achievements she is most proud of.
Makhauta now works at Chilli Media as a Junior Marketer and Social Media Manager. She creates social media strategies and content for automotive brands including Nissan, Mitsubishi, GWM, Omoda, and Jaecoo across Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, and Malawi. Working across several markets has also taught her to adjust messaging for different audiences.
She also freelances as a Social Media Manager, managing content, scheduling, and community engagement for a regular client. That work has increased the client’s sales while giving Makhauta another space to keep developing her digital marketing skills.
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Employees
Mpho Patane
Transformation Specialist, Johnson & Johnson Medical
Mpho Patane goes from YES participant to leading the programme
Mpho Patane grew up in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, raised by his mother and grandmother. After completing a BA and Honours degree in Psychology at Wits University, Mpho joined Sage as a Transformation Intern from 2022 to 2023, gaining early experience in B-BBEE and diversity.
When that internship ended without a permanent role, Mpho spent 11 months unemployed. During that time, he continued developing his skills through free online Excel and project management courses.
The next opportunity came through YES at Johnson & Johnson MedTech, where Mpho joined as a Transformation Intern. Getting to work was demanding. He was living in Munsieville and commuting to Midrand, leaving home at 5:30am for a journey that could take up to two hours.
The role quickly became more than an entry point. Mpho managed cross-functional projects, worked with internal and external stakeholders, and spoke at a company town hall on inclusion. He also requested a coffee meeting with the General Manager to better understand the organisation’s priorities and identify where he could add more value.
“This experience made me more confident, resilient, and comfortable in initiating difficult conversations,” Mpho says.
After completing YES in February 2025, Mpho received a two-year contract extension with increased responsibilities and remuneration. In May that year, the General Manager asked him to serve as Executive Assistant and Office Manager for a year, providing exposure to Leadership Team meetings and insight into how senior leaders approached decision-making and problem-solving.
On 1 May 2026, Mpho became a permanent Transformation Specialist at Johnson & Johnson Medical. The role includes helping to develop the B-BBEE strategy, managing YES and learnership programmes, supporting skills development, and contributing to employment equity initiatives.
Mpho now leads the same YES programme that once provided his entry into the organisation. He supports interns and YES youth participants, holding monthly check-ins to understand their progress and identify where additional support may be needed.
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Employees
Mpho Precious Lukhele
HR Administrator, Afrika Tikkun Services (Nestlé Nespresso / All4Youth)
Mpho Patane goes from YES participant to leading the programme
Mpho Patane grew up in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, raised by his mother and grandmother. After completing a BA and Honours degree in Psychology at Wits University, Mpho joined Sage as a Transformation Intern from 2022 to 2023, gaining early experience in B-BBEE and diversity.
When that internship ended without a permanent role, Mpho spent 11 months unemployed. During that time, he continued developing his skills through free online Excel and project management courses.
The next opportunity came through YES at Johnson & Johnson MedTech, where Mpho joined as a Transformation Intern. Getting to work was demanding. He was living in Munsieville and commuting to Midrand, leaving home at 5:30am for a journey that could take up to two hours.
The role quickly became more than an entry point. Mpho managed cross-functional projects, worked with internal and external stakeholders, and spoke at a company town hall on inclusion. He also requested a coffee meeting with the General Manager to better understand the organisation’s priorities and identify where he could add more value.
“This experience made me more confident, resilient, and comfortable in initiating difficult conversations,” Mpho says.
After completing YES in February 2025, Mpho received a two-year contract extension with increased responsibilities and remuneration. In May that year, the General Manager asked him to serve as Executive Assistant and Office Manager for a year, providing exposure to Leadership Team meetings and insight into how senior leaders approached decision-making and problem-solving.
On 1 May 2026, Mpho became a permanent Transformation Specialist at Johnson & Johnson Medical. The role includes helping to develop the B-BBEE strategy, managing YES and learnership programmes, supporting skills development, and contributing to employment equity initiatives.
Mpho now leads the same YES programme that once provided his entry into the organisation. He supports interns and YES youth participants, holding monthly check-ins to understand their progress and identify where additional support may be needed.
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Entrepreneurs
Mpho Sekati
Founder, Abuti Spinach
Mpho Sekati takes agricultural experience into agri-tech
Mpho Sekati grew up in Tembisa with an interest in agriculture, technology, and problem-solving. Before YES, he spent time learning about farming through hands-on experience, self-directed research, and community initiatives that exposed him to some of the challenges faced by small-scale farmers.
His first structured industry experience came through the YES programme. Sponsored by Toyota South Africa and hosted by AFRIGRI, Mpho worked as an Agricultural Community Gardener Assistant. The placement gave him a closer look at farming operations and the practical issues farmers face, from access to information to efficiency and sustainable production.
“It also shifted my mindset from seeking opportunities to actively creating them,” he says.
After the programme, Mpho focused on building his expertise in technology, data, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing while participating in entrepreneurship and innovation programmes. He took part in initiatives including the Green Innovators Pitch, TotalEnergies' Startupper of the Year Challenge, and North-West University's Pitch Your Business competition. He also had the opportunity to study in the United States, where he gained exposure to global approaches to innovation and technology-driven problem-solving. These experiences strengthened his belief that locally relevant technology could help address agricultural challenges at scale.
Mpho now runs Abuti Spinach full-time. The agri-tech platform uses artificial intelligence, geospatial data, and agricultural insights to help small-scale farmers make decisions about planting, crop management, and resource use. More than 30 farmers have already joined the platform.
One early test involved a micro farmer who achieved positive results without using pesticides or fertilisers. For Mpho, the results showed that farmers could reduce input costs while still improving how they work.
As founder of Abuti Spinach, Mpho has participated in several innovation and entrepreneurship programmes, including the Green Innovators Pitch, TotalEnergies' Startupper of the Year Challenge, and North-West University's Pitch Your Business competition. These opportunities helped him refine his business model, strengthen his pitching skills, and build networks within the innovation and agricultural sectors.
Running Abuti Spinach as a solo founder has meant handling product development, farmer engagement, and strategy, while also seeking funding and encouraging farmers to try unfamiliar technology. The business does not yet employ staff, but Mpho is focused on growing a platform that can support more farmers and contribute to stronger rural livelihoods and food security.
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Entrepreneurs
Musa Mhelembe
- Primary Role
- Chief Executive Officer, The Ubusha Foundation
- Venture / Focus
- Hydroponic commercial farming initiative (George Mudau Imbewu Yethu) and socio-economic community projects
Musa Mhelembe brings corporate experience into community work
Musa Mhelembe ad already spent time in both corporate and community settings before joining YES. He worked as a Marketing Coordinator at FNB and as a Marketing Assistant at Dopez Décor Home, while years of volunteering had also led him to The Ubusha Foundation, where he was already taking on a leadership role.
He had also served as a City of Johannesburg Committee Member for Economic Development and as a UN ECOSOC Youth Member. What Musa wanted next was deeper exposure to corporate banking and client service.
That came through the YES programme at Nedbank Group Limited. Sponsored and hosted by Nedbank Group Limited, Musa joined as a Commercial Banking Service Manager, working with client queries, after-sales service, operational risk, and internal processes. The experience gave him a more structured understanding of quality, compliance, and accountability.
“YES bridged the gap between my foundation work at Ubusha and corporate reality,” he says.
After YES, Musa continued to lead The Ubusha Foundation as Founder and Director. The nonprofit works with children, women, and young people through community outreach, psychosocial support, education, advocacy, and economic empowerment initiatives.
One of Musa’s proudest achievements has been securing funding from the German Embassy for the foundation’s Imbewu Yethu project. The funding supported a hydroponic farming initiative in rural Limpopo that trained 20 young girls in sustainable agriculture and introduced what he describes as the first system of its kind in the area. Musa led the proposal, stakeholder engagement, and implementation, and was responsible for ensuring measurable outcomes.
The foundation now employs between eight and 10 people and also works with volunteers who gain practical experience in project management, community outreach, and advocacy. Musa says the discipline he developed at Nedbank now shapes how he manages Ubusha, from risk and reporting to funder relationships.
For Musa, the work remains rooted in the gaps he first saw as a young volunteer. Ubusha gives him a way to build programmes around those needs while creating opportunities for others to take part.
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Employees
Nosiphiwe Tyhaliti
Analytical Chemist & QC Technician, Faircape
Nosiphiwe Tyhaliti moves from administration into laboratory science
Nosiphiwe Tyhaliti completed her Diploma in 2019 and Advanced Diploma in 2020, but finding work after graduation proved difficult. Most opportunities wanted experience, while her own workplace exposure was limited to in-service training.
In 2021, Nosiphiwe joined the YES programme. Her placement was sponsored by Rymco t/a Anchor Yeast division of Lallemand In her application, she describes working at NKA East in Cape Town as a Clerk Administrator, handling client queries and calls, assisting with yeast sales, and working with stock control.
For Nosiphiwe, it was her first formal work experience and a chance to become comfortable in a structured workplace. She developed her communication, customer service, teamwork, and administrative skills while learning how to manage responsibilities and work with different people.
“The YES Programme bridged the gap between my academic knowledge and practical work experience,” she says.
After completing YES in 2022, Nosiphiwe moved into the laboratory environment when she joined Faircape as a Lab Assistant. She was later promoted to Lab Technician, taking on greater responsibility and building her analytical and problem-solving skills.
Nosiphiwe is now a Lab Analyst at Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories, where she works in the pharmaceutical sector. Her day-to-day work involves testing materials and products at different stages of production, recording the results, and preparing reagents for laboratory testing. She also helps keep laboratory equipment in working order and follows the procedures required for accurate, reliable results.
The role has also helped Nosiphiwe decide where she wants to take her career next. Her exposure to pharmaceutical analysis and quality control has developed into an interest in formulation science and research and development.
Nosiphiwe does not manage a team, but works closely with colleagues across departments. The accuracy of her work contributes to the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products before they reach consumers, giving her a direct role in the standards behind products used by communities.
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Entrepreneurs
Obey Majole
Founder & Lead Developer, Fove
Obey Majole takes software skills into entrepreneurship
Before joining the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme, Obey Majole graduated in 2021 with a qualification in Intelligent Industrial Systems. While his studies gave him a strong technical foundation, he had not yet gained formal workplace experience, making the transition into the world a significant milestone in his career.
Sponsored and hosted by Apex RTS Software, the opportunity allowed Obey to apply his technical knowledge in a professional environment, contributing to live web development and IT support projects while learning essential business and client-facing skills.
“YES taught me how to run a business,” he says.
Beyond technical experience, the programme exposed Obey to the realities of working in a fast-paced technology environment, helping him build confidence, strengthen his problem-solving abilities, and gain a clearer vision for his future career. One of the most notable achievements during this time was the development of an internal automation tools that streamlined repetitive client onboarding tasks. The tool was adopted across the company and saved around 20 development hours per month. The success of the project contributed to his progression from Junior Software Developer to Senior Engineer.
Inspired by the skills and business knowledge gained through YES, Obey has also began building FOVE, a technology business providing web development, multimedia design, IT support, professional email hosting, and a range of digital services. He credits the programme with helping him understand key business fundamentals, including invoicing, client communication, and service-level agreements, all of which became useful when dealing with his own clients.
Like many entrepreneurs, Obey faced challenges in the early stages of building his business. Initially he undercharged projects to secure work but soon realised that sustainable growth required a stronger understanding of the value of his services provided. Through research and experience, he refined his pricing model and positioned the business long-term growth.
Today, Obey continues to grow FOVE while building a reputation for delivering practical technology solutions to small businesses. One bakery client told him that its new website generated 15 catering orders in two months, helping the business retain staff during a quieter period. FOVE does not yet employ staff but Obey is focused on growing the company and eventually creating jobs.
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Entrepreneurs
Pebetse Magolego
Founder, PebSy Pty Ltd
Pebetse Magolego turns digital skills into a growing rural business
Before joining the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme, Pebetse Magolego had already built a strong foundation in community development. After completing her Financial Management N6 qualification, she spent three years working as a facilitator at LoveLife Trust, where she delivered life skills and health education programmes aimed at empowering young people.
Her next career milestone came through the YES programme. Sponsored by Johnson Matthey, the opportunity gave her valuable workplace experience, strengthened her professional skills and broadened her understanding of how to turn ambition into action. and hosted by Edunova, Pebetse joined as an ITE Administrator in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo.
“YES gave me the foundation for everything I’m doing now with PebSy,” she says.
Inspired to create opportunities for herself and others, Pebetse launched PebSy in 2023, a business specialising in epoxy flooring solutions. What started as an entrepreneurial vision has grown into a business serving homes and businesses while addressing a gap in the local market. One of her early achievements was securing a R50,000 grant from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), which enabled her to invest in equipment and materials to build the business. Since then, PebSy has generated more than R75,000 in turnover, demonstrating the demand for its services and the potential for sustainable growth.
Beyond financial success, Pebetse is most proud of the opportunities the business has created for others. Today, the business employs between four and seven local young people, providing income and hands-on experience in epoxy application.
For Pebetse, entrepreneurship is about more than running a successful business. It is about creating pathways to employment, contributing to local economic growth, and proving that young people from rural communities can build thriving enterprises when given access to opportunity. Her journey from community facilitator to business owner reflects the lasting impact of the YES programme and the power of investing in youth potential.
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Employees with Side Hustles / Dual Pursuits
Remoneilwe Diale
- Primary Role
- Head of Programmes and Events, NEXEC
- Venture / Side Hustle
- Founder & Creative Director, Eleven Eleven Events
Remoneilwe Diale turns a love of décor into an events business
After high school, Remoneilwe Diale had hoped to study copywriting, but the cost put that plan out of reach. Instead, she volunteered with Lady of Peace Community Foundation, known as LOPECO, where she created posters, managed social media, wrote copy, and helped oversee programmes focused on peacebuilding and community development.
Sponsored by Babcock Africa Services, with no formal work experience and a limited professional network, Remoneilwe joined the YES programme at Ditebego Entreprises & Development as a Gender Focal Person. The year gave her experience of working in a team, meeting deadlines, and taking responsibility for her work. She says it also helped her become more confident and disciplined.
“The YES programme was a turning point in my life because it came at the perfect moment,” she says.
Her interest in events was already taking shape. Inspired by her mother’s love of décor and creating beautiful spaces, Remoneilwe started Eleven Eleven Events in late 2023. After completing YES in 2024, she formally registered the business and began applying more of what she had learnt to running it.
Eleven Eleven Events specialises in décor and event styling for celebrations including birthdays, baby showers, and lobola events. Remoneilwe works closely with clients to turn their ideas into carefully styled occasions. The business first found its footing through family events before growing to serve other clients.
Running the company has pushed Remoneilwe to become more confident about calling herself a business owner. She says conversations with other entrepreneurs helped her work through early imposter syndrome and stop seeing the size of her business as a reason to hold back.
Her work has also expanded beyond Eleven Eleven Events. Remoneilwe is Head of Programs & Events at the youth-led National Executive Economic Collective and has started a Diploma in Event Management at Boston. Her business does not currently employ staff, but its growth has allowed her to build something of her own while creating memorable events for families and clients.
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Employees
Renee Nenzhelele
Customer & Donor Analyst, Artist Proof Studio
Renee Nenzhelele builds a career across marketing, data and donor strategy
Renee Nenzhelele knew she wanted a career that combined creativity with strategy. She studied for a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing at IIE Rosebank College and gained early workplace experience as an Office Administrator at Bonolo Health Clinic.
Renee later completed a BCom Honours in Business Science at the University of the Witwatersrand, focusing on marketing analytics. She had the qualifications, but still needed the workplace experience to go with them.
Sponsored by Youth Employment Service (YES), Renee joined the YES programme at youth@WORK as a Marketing Intern. The experience gave her a chance to apply what she had studied while learning how to communicate with colleagues and stakeholders, take initiative, and work with greater confidence.
“YES put me in rooms I had never been in before and showed me I could hold my own,” she says.
After completing the programme in April 2025, Renee secured a permanent role at Artist Proof Studio as a Customer and Donor Analyst. She researches local and international funders, identifies potential donors and corporate partners, supports funding proposals, and analyses donor and partner data to help guide fundraising decisions.
Her role has already taken her into major projects. Renee helped coordinate the Investec Art Exhibition in Cape Town, supported an event for Dr Rutendo at SwissCham, and led marketing for Artist Proof Studio’s 35th anniversary. She is also the youngest employee at the organisation.
Renee has continued studying alongside her work. She is completing a Master of Applied Data Science at the University of Johannesburg and has also pursued certifications in Agile Project Management, Scrum, and CAPM.
Her work at Artist Proof Studio helps sustain programmes for artists, students, and creative practitioners, including people from underserved communities. For Renee, the shift from graduate to analyst has brought both professional confidence and a way to use data and partnerships in support of South Africa’s arts sector.
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Entrepreneurs
S'negugu Nomahlubi Hadebe
Founder, Imbewu Farmers
S'negugu Nomahlubi Hadebe grows opportunity through agriculture
Growing up in a rural family, S'negugu Nomahlubi Hadebe developed an early appreciation for the role agriculture can play in supporting livelihoods, strengthening communities, and creating economic opportunity. However, after graduating in 2019, her path into the working world was not straightforward, as she navigated a series of internships and short-term contracts during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her career gained momentum through the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson MedTech and hosted by Reach for a Dream Foundation, provided valuable workplace experience and helped build the confidence and professional skills that would later support her entrepreneurial ambitions.
"Before the programme, I lacked confidence in taking leadership roles and doubted my ability to build something of my own," she says.
The experience encouraged S’negugu to think beyond employment and explore how she could create opportunities for others. In 2022, she co-established Imbewu Farmers, an initiative focused on sustainable agriculture, food security, and empowering emerging farmers, young people, and women through agricultural participation and entrepreneurship.
As the organisation grew, technology became an important part of its vision. S'negugu played a key role in developing the Imbewu Farmers app, designed to connect farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs with information, opportunities, markets, and support services that can help them grow and succeed.
Her leadership and commitment to driving agricultural innovation and inclusive economic participation earned national recognition in 2023, when she was named one of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans.
Today, Imbewu Farmers employs between four and seven people and continues to create meaningful opportunities for communities through agriculture. Participants gain practical farming experience, exposure to entrepreneurship, and skills that can support long-term economic participation. By helping young people and women view agriculture as a viable pathway to employment and enterprise development, S'negugu is contributing to stronger, more resilient rural communities.
Her journey from navigating an uncertain job market to co-founding a growing agricultural initiative demonstrates the long-term impact that access to opportunity, skills development, and entrepreneurial support can have in unlocking potential and creating lasting change.
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Entrepreneurs
Takalani Ronald Matshusa
Founder & Creative Director, Viable Media & Matshusa Media
Takalani Matshusa builds a full-time career in creative media
Before joining the Youth Employment Service (YES) programmer, Takalani Matshusa was already laying the foundations for a career in the creative industry. Through his own creative studio, he worked across photography, videography, and graphic design, building practical experience while managing client projects and developing his entrepreneurial skills.
His professional journey gained momentum through the YES programme. Sponsored by Sanlam Life Insurance Limited and placed at Youth Content Collective (YCC), Takalani gained valuable experience working in a more structured multimedia environment. The opportunity helped him strengthen his technical capabilities, refine his professional approach, and develop the discipline required to grow a sustainable creative business.
“The programme gave me the stability and confidence I needed to grow my career and take my creative work to the next level,” he says.
That stability provided through YES proved to be a turning point. Takalani used his income from the programme to invest in professional equipment and gradually build a fully equipped studio, creating the foundation for the next phase of his career.
Following the programme, he focused on growing Matshusa Media Projects into a full-time business. Today, the company provides photography and videography services for events, personal shoots, corporate projects, and marketing campaigns, while also offering graphic design, printing, and website development services to individuals, brands, and organisations.
His growth as an entrepreneur has been matched by several notable career achievements. Takalani has worked with media personality DJ Sbu, creating content and supporting social media platforms, and has worked as a photographer and videographer at the South African Voice Over Awards. These opportunities have strengthened his industry profile and broadened his experience in delivering high-quality work in fast-paced environments.
One of the most significant outcomes of his YES journey has been the impact of the business he has built. Matshusa Media Projects currently employs between four and seven people, creating opportunities for young creatives to gain hands-on experience in photography, videography, graphic design, printing, and website development while earning an income.
His journey demonstrates how access to meaningful work experience, combined with entrepreneurial drive, can help young people transform their talents into growing businesses and lasting impact.
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Employees with Side Hustles / Dual Pursuits
Thando Nkabinde
- Primary Role
- Auto Electrician & Trade Specialist (458 Performance / corporate trade)
- Venture / Side Hustle
- Founder, TrustVolt Electrical Services (solar installation and electrical contracting)
Thando Nkabinde turns electrical experience into a business of his own
Before joining YES, Thando Nkabinde had already spent several years in the workplace, although not yet in the field where he wanted to build a career. He worked at Seattle Coffee Company for five years, where he progressed to lead barista, and also worked part-time at Grind Coffee Company. He later gained experience as a fieldwork operations officer at Statistics South Africa.
His move into electrical work came through YES. Sponsored by BMW Group South Africa and placed at 458 Performance, Thando worked as an Auto Electrician. The programme gave him practical exposure to electrical maintenance, installations, safety procedures, and fault-finding, while also helping him become more confident working under pressure.
“The YES programme played a major role in building my confidence and encouraging me to think beyond employment and toward entrepreneurship,” he says.
After YES, Thando continued building his technical experience across commercial, industrial, and renewable energy projects. Across his electrical work, one of his major projects involved helping wire an entire FNB bank installation from scratch, including cable trays, lighting and plug circuits, and the main distribution board. He has also worked on solar projects involving DC distribution boards, battery cabinet bus bars, and solar panel installations.
In December 2025, Thando started Trustvolt Electrical Services. The business provides electrical installation, maintenance, fault-finding, and renewable energy support for residential, commercial, and small industrial clients. He also handles maintenance call-outs and troubleshooting.
Starting the business has brought its own challenges. Thando says access to funding, tools, transport, and a steady flow of projects can be difficult, while younger businesses also have to earn the trust of clients. He has responded by continuing to learn from experienced professionals and focusing on the quality of his work.
Trustvolt Electrical Services does not yet employ staff. Thando’s longer-term aim is to grow the business, create jobs, and contribute to skills development and renewable energy work in South Africa.
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Employees with Side Hustles / Dual Pursuits
Thapelo Tlailana
- Primary Role
- Social Impact Analyst, Tshikululu Social Investments
- Venture / Side Hustle
- Creator & Founder, RÉCIR (mobile circular-economy waste-reclaiming platform)
Thapelo Tlailana turns an administrative internship into a career in social investment
Thapelo Tlailana grew up in Marulaneng Ga Mphahlele, Limpopo, before studying Public Management and Governance at the University of Johannesburg. He graduated in 2022 after focusing his studies on governance and social systems.
That opportunity came through YES at Tshikululu Social Investments, which also sponsored and hosted his placement. Thapelo joined in 2023 as an Administrative Intern, gaining hands-on experience in corporate social investment and development work.
“The YES programme acted as the essential bridge between my graduation from the University of Johannesburg and my current role in the CSI sector,” he says.
Thapelo stayed with Tshikululu after completing the programme and moved into a permanent role. He is now a Social Investments Analyst, working with corporate social investment portfolios and helping clients turn funding into measurable development outcomes. His work includes stakeholder management, financial and governance due diligence, and monitoring, evaluation, and learning.
He has also taken on the role of Monitoring and Evaluation Database Coordinator, using Power BI to support data quality assurance, reporting, and portfolio performance. His work includes portfolios for Valterra Platinum and the South Deep Education and Community Trusts.
Alongside his professional progression, Thapelo completed a BA Honours in Public Management and Governance in 2024 and is pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration at UNISA. He was nominated for a CEO Award in 2024 and received the 2026 CIPC IP Youth Award for Innovation for work on digital solutions for the circular economy and waste management.
That innovation also connects with his entrepreneurial work through Tswelopele Synergy Solutions, where he is developing digital platforms and other ventures alongside his full-time career.
Through his role at Tshikululu, Thapelo works with social investment portfolios focused on food security, education, and livelihoods, while also helping strengthen SMMEs and NGOs. The work has taken him from an administrative entry point into a career focused on how social investment is governed, measured, and put to work in communities.
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Employees
Thato MaryAnn Mamabolo
Cloud Engineer, Alpha Insure
Thato Mamabolo builds a career in cloud engineering
Thato Mamabolo’s interest in technology started at school. With women still underrepresented in the field, she was selected by her school to take part in a girls in technology programme at the University of Pretoria. The experience gave her an early look at the industry and helped confirm that technology was where she wanted to build her career.
After completing her qualification, Thato moved into junior roles before joining the YES programme. Sponsored by Amazon Web Services South Africa (PTY) LTD and hosted by Disraptor, she worked as a Graduate Cloud and DevOps Engineer. It was during the programme that she discovered a stronger interest in cloud computing.
“This experience shaped my career direction,” she says.
YES also gave Thato practical exposure to the workplace and helped her become more confident in professional settings. The programme’s short courses covered areas such as soft skills, professional conduct, and workplace expectations, while her technical work gave her a foundation to keep building on.
Since then, Thato has continued developing her skills in cloud engineering. She has earned two AWS certifications and gained exposure to product management and business analysis. Today, she works as a Cloud Engineer at Alpha Insure, where she builds and maintains cloud environments and supports the migration of systems to AWS and Azure. Her responsibilities include monitoring, backups, disaster recovery, and working with full-stack developers to align cloud solutions with business needs.
Being a young woman in technology has brought its own challenges. Thato is currently the only woman in her organisation’s IT team and says she has sometimes felt less trusted with complex work. She has responded by continuing to learn, taking on certifications and short courses, and consistently delivering high-quality work.
At Alpha Insure, her technical work supports the reliable systems behind the company’s insurance services. She also encourages more young people, particularly women, to consider careers in technology. Outside work, Thato runs a creative side hustle producing customised items, marketing material, gift hampers, and corporate gifts.
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Employees with Side Hustles / Dual Pursuits
Tiffany Hoods
- Primary Role
- Training & Quality Assurance Facilitator, Telesure Investment Holdings
- Venture / Side Hustle
- Independent youth coach, facilitator, and community mentor
Tiffany Hoods grows from YES consultant to a learning and development facilitator
Tiffany Hoods entered the workplace early. After matriculating at 17, she spent a few months at Fashion World, where she learnt the basics of customer service and sales. She later moved into insurance, working for six months at A&G (Sure Strat) as a Brokerage Underwriter and gaining experience in underwriting support, risk assessment, and broker communication.
Her next step came through YES. Sponsored by Telesure Investment Holdings and placed on the Telesure YES Programme, Tiffany joined as a consultant. The experience brought her into a structured corporate environment and taught her about accountability, professional behaviour, and the expectations that come with working in a large business.
Receiving her first salary was significant too. Tiffany opened a savings account and began taking greater responsibility for her finances.
“My experience through the YES Program played a critical role in preparing me for both the challenges and the benefits of working life,” she says.
Tiffany stayed at Telesure after YES. She worked in customer maintenance and retention for Telesure Australia before moving into claims and later Proactive Outbound Services. During that time, she was recognised for her performance and became increasingly involved in sharing what she knew and supporting new staff.
In November 2024, she moved into Learning and Development. Tiffany is now a Facilitator at Telesure Investment Holdings and typically works with groups of around 12 new starters during their first two months. She keeps track of how they are progressing, steps in where additional support is needed, and works with stakeholders involved in their training.
The role has also given Tiffany a clearer sense of where she wants her career to go. Teaching has long interested her, and facilitation has allowed her to turn that interest into work focused on helping other people grow. She now plans to continue her studies and deepen her knowledge of learning and development.
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Entrepreneurs
Valecia Sambo
Founder, Daily Sambo Services & PlumHer Academy
Valecia Sambo turns technical skills into entrepreneurship and empowerment
Before joining the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme, Valecia Sambo had already built a foundation in the trades as a qualified as an assistant plumber. Through hands-on technical work, she developed practical skills, a strong work ethic, and a deep appreciation for quality workmanship.
Sponsored by Cataler South Africa and hosted by Zakhe, Valecia joined as a Plumbing Assistant. The opportunity gave her experience beyond the technical side of plumbing, including dealing with clients, managing expectations, planning work, and understanding how a business operates.
During YES, Valecia took the step into entrepreneurship and registered Daily Sambo Services. “Instead of remaining unemployed or waiting for job opportunities, I chose to take initiative and register my own business,” she says.
Daily Sambo Services focuses on sustainable plumbing solutions, including backup water systems, greywater systems, leak repairs, bathroom renovations, and general maintenance. Valecia says the experience she gained through YES helped her become more confident when dealing with clients and more disciplined about planning and operations.
In 2025, Valecia launched PlumHer Academy for young women who want to enter plumbing but do not yet have formal qualifications or work experience. Through Daily Sambo Services, participants get practical training and time on site, giving them a chance to learn the trade in a real working environment.
Valecia has also taken part in development programmes including Allan Gray Makers, Orange Corners, Visa She’s Next, WOMX, and Graça Machel Women Creating Wealth. Her journey has been featured by SME Entrepreneur Magazine, Lionesses Africa, and Business Beat 24, and she has enrolled at Wits Business School to strengthen her business knowledge.
Daily Sambo Services currently employs between four and seven people. Through the business and PlumHer Academy, Valecia is creating income opportunities, practical experience, and a route into a trade where women are still underrepresented.
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Employees with Side Hustles / Dual Pursuits
Witness Rambani
Senior Programme Advisor, Regenesys Corporate Education
Witness Rambani turns a trainee role into a career in executive education
Witness Rambani began his working life in customer service at one of South Africa’s largest mobile operators. The role taught him how to work with clients and solve problems under pressure. He later moved into B2B sales and programme coordination before YES introduced him to executive education.
Sponsored and hosted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) at the University of Pretoria, Witness joined as a Trainee Administrator. He started with data management and programme logistics before taking on more responsibility within GIBS’s Open Programme Team. By the end of the programme, he had moved from assisting with delivery to managing programmes.
Witness describes YES as “a live testing ground before the stakes were fully real”.
When the programme ended in 2024, Witness remained at GIBS as a Programme Advisor. He spent the next year there before moving to Eduvos in early 2025, where he worked for four months as a Customer Relationship Marketer.
Today, he is a Senior Programme Advisor at Regenesys Corporate Education. His work covers consultative enrolment, client relationship management, corporate learning design, and organisational development consulting. He recently led the design of a nine-month executive team effectiveness intervention for a client’s Exco and also contributes to programme positioning, pricing, and marketing content.
His work in executive education has included programmes for senior professionals across Africa, while tools such as Microsoft Forms and Power Query have helped him streamline administrative processes. The role has also changed how he approaches education, with more emphasis on understanding a client’s development needs and shaping the right learning response.
Outside work, Witness is active in church leadership and community engagement. Music is another part of his life. He DJs and produces Amapiano, which has grown into an additional source of income.
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