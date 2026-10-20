YES Top 35 Under 35

Anele Sibamba turns a first opportunity into a procurement career

When Anele Sibamba received a call about a Youth Employment Service (YES) programme opportunity in 2023, she had a Diploma in Transportation Management and was completing an Advanced Diploma at the University of Johannesburg without financial aid. What she did not have was work experience, as most roles she applied for wanted exactly that.

YES gave her the opening she needed. Anele joined Barron as an Aftersale Clerk, gaining hands-on experience in logistics operations, reverse supply chains, and customer service. It was her first real exposure to the corporate and warehousing environment and helped her see where she wanted to take her career.

“The YES programme did not just give me experience, it gave me direction, confidence, and a foundation to build a purposeful career,” she says.

After YES, Anele moved to McDonald’s South Africa in a supply chain and procurement internship, supporting sourcing and operations across more than 400 restaurants. She worked with suppliers and helped keep stock available across a large network. Her next move took her to Discovery Limited, where she now works as a Commodity Buyer.

At Discovery, Anele supports group procurement across six business units, mainly within the marketing portfolio. She runs sourcing processes, engages suppliers, checks contract compliance, and contributes to cost-saving initiatives. Her work also includes sourcing for corporate social investment projects and supporting the inclusion of SMMEs and B-BBEE suppliers.

Alongside her career progression, Anele completed a BCom Honours in Supply Chain Management and was recognised as a Top Academic Achiever. She was also selected for programmes including the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport International Mentorship Masterclass, Clover Luminary mentorship programme, AWS She Builds, and McKinsey Forward.

Anele now uses her experience to mentor young women at university and guide those entering the workplace. She is also able to support her family and be an example to her younger sister. From struggling to enter the job market, she has built a career in procurement while helping others find their own way in.