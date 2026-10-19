Unilever empowers South Africa’s youth through innovative employment initiatives in collaboration with YES

Unilever South Africa continues its commitment to empowering youth with employment programmes and partnerships. With over 60% youth unemployment, Unilever aims to bridge the gap between education and work through initiatives like the Youth Employment Service (YES) partnership, Future Leaders Programme, and Level Up.

This year, Unilever provided 315 unemployed young people (aged 18–35) twelve months of work experience across manufacturing, digital optimisation, sales, marketing, and the green economy. These opportunities were made possible with YES and other partners for recruitment, onboarding, mentoring, and outcomes tracking.

Unilever Southern Africa CEO, Stefan Cloete highlighted YES as a collaborative effort between government, business, and labour to equip youth with practical skills and employment pathways.

Participant perspectives:

Busiswa Mngadi: “The YES Programme has been a welcoming, collaborative environment offering valuable knowledge and career-shaping experience”.

Kiara Kassie: “Grateful for supportive colleagues and excited for continued learning”.

Mubeen Haroun: “Appreciates the opportunity to learn within Unilever's passionate R&D team in the FMCG sector”.

YES CEO, Ravi Naidoo said, “Our partnership with Unilever is more than just a corporate collaboration; it is a powerful commitment to the next generation of South African leaders. By welcoming these YES inductees into such a world-class environment, we aren't just providing jobs - we are igniting careers and the potential to transform South Africa for the better. I am incredibly proud to see these young people begin their journey at Unilever, where I know their energy and talent will find a true home and a launchpad for the future”.

Unilever equips programme graduates with professional skills, an updated CV, a reference letter, and a completion certificate to boost employability. The company tackles youth unemployment, promotes economic inclusion, and builds a diverse talent pipeline.

Unilever calls on other businesses to partner with YES to empower youth, create sustainable jobs, and support South Africa's development.

Let's help unlock youth potential and drive inclusive growth together. DM