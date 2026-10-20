What came next for the 2025 YES Top 35 Under 35



For some alumni, the year since being named as part of the YES Top 35 under 35 has been nothing short of career progression and greater responsibility. Zanenhlanhla Sithole has moved into private equity as an analyst at Agile Capital. Matlou Mokoena has been promoted to Plant Financial Controller at Saint-Gobain’s flagship plant and has also achieved ACMA/CGMA status.

Thulisile Ntetha has also moved into greater responsibility. Since June, she has been working as Head of Drone Operations, leading her team through a period of change. She credits the YES masterclasses with helping her to sharpen her leadership.

For others, career growth has happened alongside building businesses and creating new opportunities. Nontokozo Hlongwane has settled into her role as a BI Developer while co-founding Tech Hub 4 Her, a community where women in technology work towards cloud certifications and bring technology exposure into schools. She is also building a digital transformation company focused on South Africa’s informal economy.

Senamile Mzobe has progressed from Lab Assistant to Lab Technician while registering Mamalu Crochet and piloting its Wool in School campaign at Eastwood Secondary.

Lebo Monama has expanded Isiphithiphithi Wears beyond local clients to work with organisations including Pizza Hut and the Sibongile Mngoma Foundation. She has hired a personal assistant and is working towards a clothing manufacturing facility in Benoni that could create jobs and practical opportunities for young designers.

Matshepo Thambekwayo took a different lesson from the Top 35 experience. The masterclasses showed her where Thing Or Two still needed work, prompting her to formalise its paperwork and strengthen its records. The business has since grown from 50 to more than 100 creators.

For some alumni, progress has also meant continuing their education and building on their existing skills. Sibusiso Keswa completed his Radio Production studies with NEMISA and is working to establish himself in broadcasting. Seja Makgato is in the final year of an LLB and has applied to pursue a Master’s in Cyber Law. Elsewhere, Matshwene Masemola has resumed her BCom Accounting studies while taking on more responsibility at work, including joining her company’s Management Committee.

The impact of the Top 35 alumni also extends beyond their own careers, with several using their skills and experience to create opportunities for other. Nompumelelo Phangela was a Computer Lab Facilitator when she made the Top 35, and she initially wondered how she fit in among the entrepreneurs in the cohort. The masterclasses and time spent with the other honourees helped her see the value of the work she was already doing. She continues to teach computer skills to young learners while developing a digital company of her own.

Emihle Majeke continues to work as an AWS Authorised Instructor and has delivered learning experiences for YES youth as well as sessions at the AWS Summit. Nakie Djedje says the mentorship and exposure she received through the programmer sharpened her thinking as she grew Lumin Academy into a platform spanning youth development, STEM education, robotics, coding, and community projects.

A year on, the recognition feels like just one point in a much longer story. What stands out is not simply that these alumni were recognised, but what they have continued to build, learn and contribute since then. DM