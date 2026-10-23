YES and the UN partner to accelerate youth employment and sustainable development goals

The partnership will initially provide approximately 20 qualified young South Africans with work placements, training and professional development opportunities across the UN system, while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals through inclusive employment, skills development and economic participation.

Speaking at the signing, Ravi Naidoo, CEO of YES, said: "Every YES work opportunity is intentionally designed to create impact beyond employment. Through this partnership with the United Nations, we are creating pathways for young South Africans to gain meaningful work experience, develop critical skills and build the confidence and networks they need to participate fully in the economy."

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, Nelson Muffuh added: "Youth employment is about more than creating jobs. It is about creating pathways from learning to earning, from potential to contribution, and from exclusion to opportunity. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that no young person is left behind as we work towards inclusive growth and sustainable development in South Africa." DM

