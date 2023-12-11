It feels like we’re at another pivotal moment in South Africa’s history. Our beloved country faces a tonne of challenges, and we can no longer remain passive observers — or worse, critics. The time for definitive action is now.

Corporate South Africa, that means you. It’s time to roll up those sleeves and intervene where you can. Doing good is no longer just a moral imperative — it’s also good for business. In fact, I’d argue it’s become a survival strategy for any company wanting to operate in our country.

The good news is that this movement is already well under way.

You’re probably familiar with the term “active citizenry”. It’s what we refer to when describing how individuals and corporate entities do their part for society. The amazing thing is we’re seeing more and more examples of this, as individuals and organisations make a positive impact in their communities and within the corporate realm.

Take the issue of traffic jams caused by load shedding. In the last few months in Johannesburg, companies like Investec and Standard Bank have taken matters into their own hands, ensuring that traffic lights continue to function in Sandton and Rosebank during power outages. Likewise, Discovery and Dialdirect, industry rivals, joined forces to tackle the scourge of potholes on our roads. These examples showcase how companies are stepping up to make a tangible difference in the lives of South Africans.

Even more encouraging is the news that 115 CEOs from South Africa’s largest companies have pledged their skills to assist the government in alleviating the country’s crises. This agreement includes leaders from FNB, Anglo American, Woolworths and Vodacom. They have committed to working together to address concerns around energy, transport and logistics, crime and corruption — areas critical to our economic recovery.

What inspires me about these examples is that they reflect a profound transformation in our corporate landscape. In the past, “doing good” was often just a box-ticking exercise that fell under the mandate of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Now we refer to corporate social investment (CSI), which better describes how businesses are seeking to build sustainability and long-term impact into their operations.

Here is where I believe another mindset shift is needed. As businesses, it’s up to you to define what constitutes a good investment. While I’m no financial adviser, I want to make the case for a new indicator: return on kindness (ROK).

When it comes to an investment, a business is concerned with its bottom line. Back when it was CSR, maybe this meant receiving a tax benefit. As the definition has expanded to include less direct forms of return, let’s not underestimate the value that comes from doing good.

By uplifting communities, transferring skills, and investing in education, you’re not only cultivating potential clients and employees, you’re also fostering goodwill. It might be hard to measure, but in a country where such a quality is often in short supply, it should not be underestimated.

I define ROK as shifting the emphasis from financial returns to corporate social willingness, where kindness and community-building are the ultimate return on investment.

“Okay, but we also have a business to run,” I hear you say. Sure, and that’s the “bottom line” of ROK, it doesn’t have to cost a lot. Small actions make a difference. They may seem like drops in the ocean, but even a small contribution can lead to significant change.

It's about reminding ourselves that we're not alone and, as our Bokke champions recently reminded us, we really are Stronger Together.