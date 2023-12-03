Defend Truth

Opinionista

Critical that government leads the way in reforming key agriculture sector

mm
By Wandile Sihlobo
03 Dec 2023
0

Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA and author of ‘A Country of Two Agricultures’.

Failure to operationalise the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan will be tragic for the agricultural sector and create a precedent of premature abandonment of yet another well-conceived plan that was never fully implemented.

When structuring growth-enhancing reforms, there is value in crafting a unifying overarching vision where each role-player has a sense of ownership, responsibility and clarity about the possibilities of success. 

When such a vision is implemented, each party should continuously communicate successes and glitches along the way. 

The success stories offer encouragement and a sense of progress while outlining the snags in the process, assisting other stakeholders in knowing that there is work under way, helping them understand the challenges, and even collaborating to resolve them.

When all this is missing, a vital economic reform plan may fail to receive much-needed support and full implementation. 

The responsibility for any collaborative reforms lies on all parties involved to check in with one another and ensure supportive energy and focus from all sides. 

When there is a sense that one party is not applying themselves fully, the challenge should be rectified quickly to maintain momentum in implementation.

This also helps ensure that all stakeholders keep an eye on the broader vision or outcome of the policy or programme reform.

The Aamp

The South African agricultural sector had the opportunity to create an ambitious and unifying vision through the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (Aamp). 

Admittedly, the Aamp is not perfect, and some aspects were contested during its drafting stages. This is to be expected given the breadth of social partners that were involved in crafting it – it would be next to impossible to make everyone happy due to varied and diverse interests. 

Still, most social partners, such as the business community, government and labour, agreed that the Aamp offers a framework to grow the agriculture and agro-processing sector, build competitiveness, attract more investment, improve inclusion and create jobs. 

These bold prospects directly address South Africa’s social challenges, such as rising poverty, low economic growth and high unemployment. Each party involved in the Aamp has a bigger mission of resolving these broad societal challenges through relentless work in their businesses.

Notably, the Aamp was not a fluffy document; it was rooted in evidenced-based research that outlined the possibilities for growth and the current growth-inhibiting factors. 

For example, growth constraints such as biosecurity, infrastructure, widening of export markets, registration of new crop protection chemicals and various commodity-specific and regionalised plans are some of the aspects that the Aamp aimed to address. 

These were to be tackled simultaneously with managing the financial needs in the sector, specifically for new entrant farmers through the blended finance instrument, and the land needs for expansion through the yet-to-be-launched Land Reform and Agricultural Development Agency that was mentioned several times in the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Promise wanes

The promise of these bold reforms in South Africa’s agricultural economy led to estimates that the gross value added to the sector could expand by more than 15% in the following decade. 

Disappointingly, the vision that excited most role-players in the agricultural sector over the past two years is beginning to wane. 

Various challenges took focus away from the implementation of the Aamp, such as persistent load shedding at the start of the year, logistical constraints at ports, protectionism in export markets and the spread of animal disease.

These events meant that the government and various industry stakeholders moved into “crisis” mode, and the attention shifted from the Aamp and its promise for growth in the sector. 

The political economy tensions that often arise between industry role-players and government while resolving these urgent and near-term issues further strain trust and the collaborative vision.

Thus, these headwinds are weighing significantly against the Aamp’s prospects. Additionally, with the general elections ahead of us, the political leadership across the board may also devote more time to aspects outside the Aamp, further slowing the implementation prospects.

Need for leadership

Still, given the importance of this developmental and progressive plan for the sector, there is a need for leadership across all stakeholders to realign and rekindle the Aamp’s vision and outline steps for implementation. 

Implementation and operational planning are therefore critical across various levels of government, particularly provincial and municipal governments, to ensure alignment and coherence in policy implementation. 

Failure to operationalise the Aamp will be tragic for the agricultural sector, and create a precedent of premature abandonment of yet another well-conceived plan that was never fully implemented. 

There are further negative implications that will emerge – a damaging loss of confidence in the government, and questions regarding the credibility, competence and capability of the state to implement government mandates. 

The loss of trust will imply that any other plan in the future will not receive the seriousness and commitment it deserves. 

The first step may not necessarily be deeply technical, but more geared towards the design of implementation and operational modalities where each role-player has a sense of ownership, responsibility and clarity about the steps they must take to see the Aamp through. 

Again, the government will have to be at the centre of this process to lead the way. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Maverick News

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Owen Farrell’s decision to walk away from rugby red-flags social media abuse suffered by players
DM168

Owen Farrell’s decision to walk away from rugby red-flags social media abuse suffered by players
With poor URC start, here are the reasons SA teams need to worry about Champions Cup
Maverick News

With poor URC start, here are the reasons SA teams need to worry about Champions Cup
Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners
Maverick News

Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Maverick News

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Charl Kinnear hit — Zane Kilian slams credibility of Bradley Goldblatt evidence
Maverick News

Charl Kinnear hit — Zane Kilian slams credibility of Bradley Goldblatt evidence
How the Israel-Hamas war is stirring up Western Cape politics
South Africa

How the Israel-Hamas war is stirring up Western Cape politics
Government throws a R47-billion support package to get Transnet back on track
Maverick News

Government throws a R47-billion support package to get Transnet back on track

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb