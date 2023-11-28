The stark choice facing the ANC — renewal or coalition

Omry Makgoale is a rank and file member of the ANC. These are his personal views.

If the ANC loses power in the general election next year, there will be benefits for South Africa, but also minuses. The benefits are that the country will no longer be looted and the corrupt ANC leadership will no longer have free rein. The disadvantages are that even if an ethical ANC leadership comes into being in future, it will not be able to make the substantial reforms needed by the majority of the South African population.

To rescue and renew the ANC will require, as a minimum, the removal from government and state posts of all those implicated by the Zondo Commission and the VBS Great Bank Heist report, and all those involved in the eThekwini solid waste project and Limpopo Giyani water project. All those implicated in fraudulent and scandalous activities must also be removed from ANC general election candidate lists.

The journey of ANC renewal must start with empowering ANC members to directly elect their leaders at all levels on the basis of one member, one vote. Empowerment of ANC members can only start with the right to directly elect their leaders, when the members in their respective constituencies directly elect their candidates for general elections.

Lists of candidates should only be compiled and consolidated after ANC internal elections in the constituencies in the 53 municipal regions.

The next critical step in the renewal of the ANC is lifestyle audits of all those in government and state offices, to be carried out by an independent autonomous body, failing which, unethical and corrupt officials will continue to run the state.

If the ANC fails to renew itself, it will have no option but to form a coalition after the general election. Voters are weary of ANC corruption and incompetence.

Eskom, Transnet and Prasa are poorly run, and unemployment will continue to skyrocket without reliable electricity and railway systems.

Transnet is killing the economy. Trucking queues to Durban harbour are 37km long, with ships waiting 19 days to unload. Failing ports, congested roads and the collapse of Transnet are dealing a death blow to the economy.

Only the reform of the parliamentary electoral laws can partially rescue the country from rampant corruption by ANC politicians.

As it is, the failure of the ANC to follow these renewal steps will lead to a coalition government, and the initiative for developing South Africa will be out of the ANC’s hands.

Next year’s general elections are for the ANC to lose, and there is no credible opposition party to steer the country away from the high seas. DM