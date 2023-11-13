Mokheseng Moema is a livestock farmer with an interest in SA politics and history. He holds an Honours degree in Public Policy and Administration from UCT.

We are in a crisis. That was the general sentiment reached by speakers present at the 2023 Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Inclusive Growth Forum. Delegates gathered for the third time since 2019 (see earlier reports here) not only to discuss the challenges faced by the country, but also to offer an assortment of solutions, ranging from how to correct the education system, root out corruption, re-capacitate the state, and ultimately overcome the high levels of inequality and poverty plaguing the country.

While there was acknowledgement that the government’s credibility is at an all-time low, having brought about slow economic growth and progressively weaker social outcomes in the last decade, delegates pointed out that more could be done by business, labour and civil society in resolving the myriad of challenges the state is gripped with.

Moreover, they stressed that both would have to step up their efforts for the nation to meet even a fraction of the targets set out in the National Development Plan by 2030.

Sitting in the room one could feel a sense of urgency. Too much time had been spent talking, with very little accompanying action.

It was within this context that two key proposals were made.

One, that a ‘Drakensberg Minute’ containing all of the Forum’s resolutions be drafted and published.

Two, that the Forum advocates for the holding of a ‘National Convention’ to map out a way forward.

The need for a national consensus

The motive behind the latter proposal, which was touted by former Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas, is to create a platform wherein a national consensus can be forged amongst political actors and the rest of society on a programme of action, if you will, that should be pursued — quite similar to the social compact often touted by President Ramaphosa. It followed Jonas’ observation that there is currently a crisis of legitimacy affecting all political parties.

I suppose then the question that should be foremost on our minds is whether there was ever a national consensus to begin with?

If there was, when did the first cracks emerge?

Whatever the answer is to either question, there can be no debate on the validity of Jonas’ claim that the country currently lacks a binding vision on where it needs to be and how it intends to get there. There is clear evidence of this, be it the steady decline of voter participation in elections over the years, the proliferation of political parties — some of which mobilise along ethnic lines — and a growing trend of general despondency, with a recent Afrobarometer Survey showing that 73% of people felt that the country was going in the wrong direction.

Jonas did not go into great detail on how exactly this newfound national consensus would look like, but he did suggest that it should be one that seeks to bring about a connection between ordinary citizens and their political leaders.

The political conundrum

For such a convention to have any sort of impact, the build-up towards it would have to focus on gathering the views of the public, as well as receiving a list of demands and proposed solutions that can be canvassed by non-state leaders. These can centre on identifying which areas need targeting and what short to long-term corrective measures can be implemented. Those views would then be captured on a single document which could be used not only to hold political parties accountable going forward but also to guide their actions.

But, even if political parties agree to form part of the convention, resolving their differences will prove to be a challenge. This is primarily due to the electoral decline of the African National Congress over the years, particularly in the metros, which has made contestation between political parties even more fierce, with each one eyeing a seat at the negotiation table. The end result of this has been greater polarisation between the constituencies belonging to the opposition and that of the governing party.

Although these two constituencies share the same fundamental objectives each has a different model, whether it be political, ideological or economic, for how these can be achieved. With all of this in mind, it is difficult to see how those differences would be bridged through a convention because at the end of the day the greatest incentive for political parties to act remains the threat of an electoral loss or the opportunity to gain power.

For instance, faced with that threat the National Executive Committee of the ANC has touted a creative idea to gather society’s demands and place them on a People’s Charter that it will use in any coalition negotiations.

In the same breath, spurred on by the opportunity of electoral success, several opposition parties have gathered under the umbrella of a Multi-Party Charter for South Africa which has agreed upon key priorities and shared governing principles. To this extent, parties are already moving in the direction envisaged by the proposed convention.

This is a welcome development. And this touted national convention could also be used as an opportunity to capitalise on these efforts by applying additional pressure to ensure that they continue.

Whether a national consensus can be forged in this current climate remains to be seen. Even if it can, this will most likely happen over a long period as this process usually takes time. But for society to begin walking in that direction, civil society, labour and business will have to begin working with political parties and the government in order to find solutions to the problems faced.

Enough talk and armchair criticism, as delegates at the KMF Growth Forum put it. Now is the time for action to create a South Africa for us and future generations to come. DM