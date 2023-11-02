Defend Truth

Opinionista

If only I was Superman, I would intercept the shells before they kill the children of Gaza

mm
By Haidar Eid
02 Nov 2023
0

Dr Haidar Eid is an associate professor in the Department of English Literature at Al-Aqsa University in Gaza and completed his PhD at the University of Johannesburg. X/Twitter handle: @haidareid

On Laylat-al-Qadr – the Night of Destiny – my prayer was: ‘Oh God, make me be Superman during these massacres. I ask for nothing else, oh merciful God.’

I am standing on the ruins of a house in Gaza City, peering at the horizon.

Most probably, the body of a martyr lies under the rubble. The body of someone who could not respond to an Israeli “warning”.

Such “warnings” consist of several artillery shells, missiles from a reconnaissance drone, followed by another missile from an F-16, a warplane made in the United States. A gift to the Palestinian people from a superpower.

Israel used to call some warnings a “knock on the roof” – firing at a home to announce a larger attack was imminent. The “knock on the roof” policy seems to have been stopped.

In this house, a woman lived with her husband, three sons and three daughters. They had also provided refuge to relatives from northern Gaza who had been displaced.

Now the house and the families who lived in it are gone forever.

The adjacent house is “luckier”. Its owner inspects it with a sense of astonishment.

His neighbour screams when she sees all that she once owned turned into rubble because the US president believes that “Israel has the right to defend itself”.

Defend itself against who? Terrorists!

If Israel keeps killing at the rate it has been, the official death toll will reach 10,000 very soon. About 40% of the dead are children.

All terrorists.

Human animals.”

Make me be Superman

I imagine my ghost standing beside the ruins of another house in al-Rimal. Al-Rimal used to be a peaceful neighbourhood in Gaza City.

My ghost pats one of my university students – a brilliant student – on the shoulder, offering her a tissue to wipe away her tears. It embraces her father and carries her little sister, who weeps as she searches for their mother under the rubble.

Ghosts do not cry. My ghost is an exception.

This incident must be recorded as that of “the first weeping ghost in history”.

My ghost sings to the pretty woman sitting on a rock in the middle of what was once a home. A home that contained dreams, hopes and desires.

My ghost wipes her tears and weeps along with her.

My ghost reflects on the pain of birth.

My ghost goes to Nuseirat refugee camp.

In Nuseirat, my ghost hears the cooing of a dove coming from the south, from Khan Younis. The dove bears the story of another home.

The home is a lover. A woman who has feelings for you and for whom you have feelings.

She is you and you are her. There are no boundaries. No separation.

When the home is demolished, something within you dies.

“Where is my mom?” a little girl screams.

“Where is my dad?”

The girl is beside the rubble of yet another house. The rubble where the cooing dove had landed.

I try to pull myself together and fail.

My shadow refuses to return to my body. My ghost rebels against its master.

On Laylat-al-Qadr – the Night of Destiny – my prayer was: “Oh God, make me be Superman during these massacres. I ask for nothing else, oh merciful God.”

Make me be Superman and I will not attack any Israeli, either soldier or civilian. I will not be aggressive towards either Benjamin Netanyahu or Itamar Ben-Gvir.

I will not even be aggressive towards Benny Gantz, who has boasted of sending Gaza back to the “Stone Age” with all the slaughter he ordered in 2014.

And I will not be any threat to Joe Biden or Rishi Sunak.

The only thing I will do will be to intercept the shells before they kill the children of Gaza.

My ghost decides to take leave. It is gone forever. DM

First published in The Electronic Intifada.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
The RasNaber Springbok era was defined by many things, but above all else it was defined by courage
South Africa

The RasNaber Springbok era was defined by many things, but above all else it was defined by courage
Medical Day Zero - catastrophic budget cuts endanger Western Cape’s three academic hospitals
Maverick News

Medical Day Zero – catastrophic budget cuts endanger Western Cape’s three academic hospitals
The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Maverick News

The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour

TOP READS IN SECTION

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Maverick News

More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant
Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
Maverick News

Rugby, Rassie, the Springboks, my father and me – a South African parable
Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo