After the video and photos of the Russian missile hitting an apartment building, after the announcement of toddlers killed, after the whole city came to help and stood still in horror beside the body bags that held their relatives, friends and neighbours – the Russian Defence Ministry posted a photo on Telegram showing a missile launch and announcing, “Right on target!”

I’m including some of the heartbreaking photos from this Friday night. I want you to see what “Right on target!” means to the government behind the immediate past head of the UN Security Council.

I do not know what episode of The Twilight Zone we are living through, but this planet better snap out of it soon. Simultaneously listening to Sergey Lavrov at a Security Council podium and digging up bodies of children in Uman he helped murder should be in the realm of impossibility and not happening in our actual lives.

As this is our reality, however, I must state the obvious: terrorism undoubtedly remains a clear and present danger, a most serious threat to world safety and security. Especially when war criminals and terrorists are willingly allowed to be in charge of the world’s top safety and security body.

Ridiculous. Shameful. Unacceptable.

The youngest child murdered by Russian terrorists this Friday was less than two years old. A little boy, murdered for being Ukrainian. Two other boys were 16 and 17. Three murdered girls that were dug up from under the rubble lived to be 8, 11 and 14.

It is the new Russian tactic of terrorising civilians: launching their mass drone and missile strikes at night, blowing up apartment buildings – during the day when people are at work and children are in schools and kindergartens is less effective when you want to murder civilians. Programming a missile to strike a nine-storey building with sleeping families inside is perfect for the modern Russian state.

Overall, we lost a lot of our people on Friday night – 25 Ukrainians were killed – 22 bodies were recovered in Uman. One person was rescued from under the rubble, but died the next day in the hospital. A 31-year-old mom and her three-year-old daughter were murdered in Dnipro by the enforcer who was represented by the then head of the UN Security Council.

After strikes like this, any push for “peace talks” is laughable. Our Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Friday’s bombardment showed the Kremlin wasn’t interested in a peace deal. He tweeted: “Missile strikes killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a 2-year-old child, is Russia’s response to all peace initiatives. The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine.” DM