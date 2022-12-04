Defend Truth

Opinionista

Phala Phala is not a crisis for South Africa; it is a crisis for Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC

mm
By Ivor Chipkin
04 Dec 2022
0

Ivor Chipkin is the director of the New South Institute (formerly GAPP).

Parliament has finally acted to hold the executive accountable. We wish it had exercised its autonomy as a constitutional body earlier, at the time of the arms-deal fiasco, for example, and during Mbeki’s deathly Aids denialism and during the prebendal rule of Jacob Zuma.

Crisis, crisis everywhere. We have become so accustomed to being in crisis that we cannot see when a crisis is not one. Phala Phala is not a crisis for South Africa. It is a crisis for the Cyril Ramaphosa Presidency, for the person of Cyril Ramaphosa and for the ANC as a political party. It is not a crisis for South Africans.

Over the last weeks and months something has shifted symbolically and concretely in South African politics. In fact, three symbolic transformations are taking place.

First, the ANC is not the nation.

The conflation of the ANC or any other party with the people of South Africa is coming to an end. More and more South Africans, especially former ANC voters, are letting the organisation know loudly that the party does not have a natural right to their vote, that it is not somehow their spontaneous voice.

Second, the party is not the state.

More and more South Africans are recognising that no political party has a right to rule. They have a right to contest elections and if they win them, then to occupy offices whose powers and functions are defined in law and in regulation. In other words, they may exercise political power in and through constitutional structures. The Zondo commission helped expose what happens when a ruling party and some of its politicians and officials feel unconstrained by institutional frameworks. They destroy institutions, apart from looting and stealing.

Third, in a democracy, institutions matter more than individuals.

This is an idea with a troubled history in South Africa. Voters, political commentators, journalists, politicians and markets tend to be preoccupied with personalities. The sense of crisis in many quarters arises from the belief that Cyril Ramaphosa, although deeply flawed, is a decent man, committed to constitutionalism and the rule of law. This is almost certainly true.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

With his ouster, the doomsayers anticipate an era of chaos and corruption. This is definitely a possibility. However, many looked to Zuma to save us from Mbeki and to Ramaphosa to save us from Zuma. Now there is panic because there is no messianic figure to save us from the current mess – only “a pack of hyenas”. But such a view distracts us from the fact that something important has just happened to provoke the current “crisis”.

Parliament initiated an investigation into a sitting president on the basis of information in the public domain. This is precisely what Parliament has never done before, in violation of its constitutional duties, as the Zondo Commission found in relation to State Capture.

The report by the Section 89 Panel said that there was a prima facie case for impeaching Ramaphosa. Finally, Parliament acted to hold the executive accountable. This is one of its core constitutional roles. We wish it had exercised its autonomy as a constitutional body earlier, at the time of the arms-deal fiasco, for example, and during Mbeki’s deathly Aids denialism and during the prebendal rule of Jacob Zuma.

It is also ironic that South Africa’s most constitutionally minded president will be felled by a Parliament that is, at last, constitutionally compliant.

The event that provoked the current situation, therefore, comes from an unambiguously positive development for South Africa as a democracy and as a constitutional state. Sure, there are some fantastic risks. They come, however, from those who would stall the democratisation of South Africa’s democracy.

It is a time to appreciate the enormous achievements of South African society over the last decade: we have interrupted a “silent coup” that 1) displaced power from elected bodies, and into shadowy, increasingly criminal networks; that 2) weakened and corrupted key state institutions; and 3) drove the economy further into crisis.

Now there are signs that we are recovering, not because a prophet is showing us the way but because our key institutions are starting to work.

Whoever comes to power now will confront a Parliament beginning to work as it should, a hardened judiciary that has largely retained its independence, a cynical and tough-minded media and many courageous and well organised advocacy organisations.

Halala South Africa, halala. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In the toxic wake of Phala Phala, and too close to Nasrec, ANC will likely play for time and cooler temperatures
Politics

In the toxic wake of Phala Phala, and too close to Nasrec, ANC will likely play for time and cooler temperatures
Markets most concerned about who would replace Ramaphosa - Enoch Godongwana

Markets most concerned about who would replace Ramaphosa – Enoch Godongwana
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
World

SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Archbishop and fellow clergy says S89 report on Ramaphosa farm merely the start of a long process
Politics

Archbishop and fellow clergy says S89 report on Ramaphosa farm merely the start of a long process
Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
Maverick Citizen

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Fight Is On: Ramaphosa intends to challenge the Ngcobo Panel Report

The Fight Is On: Ramaphosa intends to challenge the Ngcobo Panel Report
Summoned and frustrated: ANC NEC's meeting cut short after Ramaphosa's no-show

Summoned and frustrated: ANC NEC's meeting cut short after Ramaphosa's no-show
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Maverick Citizen

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Phala Phala report - no good options for President Ramaphosa or our country

Phala Phala report – no good options for President Ramaphosa or our country
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
World

SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo