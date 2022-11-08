Dr Seelan Naidoo is a research associate of the Centre for Humanities Research at the University of the Western Cape. He served as Interim CEO of the National Arts Council in 2006/07, when he led its restructuring process. He holds a PhD in Organisation Studies and Cultural Theory, and writes in his personal capacity.

Cursory reflection, leaning as it does on crude political categories like “Left” and “Right”, nevertheless reveals a peculiar feature of our time with surprising clarity. A form of double movement wherein the Left is falling apart while the Right consolidates. Unlike Polanyi’s “double movement” (wherein capitalism is both freed and to be constrained at the same time), what I am describing is a global shearing movement rather than a kind of ambivalence.

Although crude, the categories of Left and Right gain credence in the deepening political schism that has been noted everywhere in the world. More and more national elections are tending to 50/50 outcomes which are often decided on less than a 1% difference in votes. Crude categories for crude times!

These 50/50 election outcomes are simplistically misinterpreted as Left/Right outcomes by many commentators. The American Right represented by the Republican Party is a more cohesive and distinct formation than what is found on the American Left which is more dispersed and involved in a more partial relationship with the Democratic Party.

In South Africa, where the voting patterns are very different from those in the US, the fragmentation of the Left tripartite alliance of the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP itself foretold the fragmentation of the ANC as the leading political party of the Left.

Has it always been this way? Has “the Left” always been an insipid contiguity of splintered causes? Has “the Right” always been such a globe-straddling, sharp-edged edifice? My sense is that it is an emphatic “no” to the former and a qualified “yes” to the latter.

I want to put aside the question of the basis of the unity of the Right and rather bring Left dissension into the foreground as the more interesting phenomenon that needs to be understood — as something that was not always the case.

My own limited experience confirms for me that the fragmentation of the Left was not always the case. I grew up in and on the Left in South Africa and have remained there among some of its many contemporary fragments. The 1980s apartheid state of emergency was the crucible in which so many Lefties were made and largely unified. The ANC-aligned United Democratic Front was diverse yet characterised by a deep solidarity that stood the test of a sustained violent onslaught. Once upon a time, we were comrades on the Left. We asked in the Struggle song: “Who Left? Who Right?”. That was all we needed to know back then.

The degree of dissensus that is now characteristic of the Left in South Africa (and seemingly everywhere else in the world) is striking and in stark contrast to the unity of the South African Right. The distances between civic organisations, peoples’ movements, trade unions, and Left political parties like the ANC and the EFF are very wide indeed. The Left has become more indistinct and even illegible through fragmentation.

There is no doubt that the once comradely Lefties turned on each other soon after 1989. The fall of the Berlin Wall foretold the crumbling of the Left in South Africa. Many Lefties that I know have even come to detest each other to varying degrees depending on which little fragments they ended up holding to and where they were located during the shameful State Capture period. Resentment, betrayals, guilt, scapegoating, whispering campaigns and broken promises are all to be found in thick swathes in this tragic saga of people who had once shared a revolutionary trench.

But, tragic as it may be, why erstwhile comrades fell out is not the best question we can ask of this phenomenon. The question here is about the basis of unity on the Left. It is this basis which slowly gave way after 1989, the lack of which produced the symptom of a now-dissolved solidarity.

What was the basis of pre-1989 comradeship? The conventional explanation is that Left unity could be forged more easily in the heat of an intensified struggle against a singular enemy, the apartheid state as the concentrated manifestation of the Right. These battle lines were also clearly drawn globally in that bifurcated Cold War era — it was the USSR and its allies versus the US and its allies. It was a time when everyone knew where they stood.

It was black and white for us back then. Then it became grey. Therefore, the story goes, when Grand Apartheid was vanquished the Left became dissipated — they could now pursue their own freedoms. Undeniable as this is as an experiential account there is something hollow and insufficient about it. It is all about ex-post symptoms and not enough about the causal basis.

We return to the question: What was the basis of the pre-1989 unity of the Left in South Africa? We need to address this question in serious terms if we want to know why the Left has now become so fragmented. More importantly, it is on this path that we may find a more robust principle to sustain a revived solidarity of the Left.

That principle is a unity which in our time ought to be the unity of the Many but will not necessarily be so. The voting patterns of American and European workers provide ample evidence of this. Left solidarity, therefore, cannot have its basis in majoritarianism even if it seeks to represent the Many.

In a neoliberal epoch, something more basic is needed to undergird and hold the Left together as a political formation which may be for the Many but not necessarily of the Many.

This is not mere nostalgic yearning for a long-gone comradeship in a bygone black-and-white world. It is an urgent, existence-relevant search for a principle of Left solidarity in the coming battles for a future in which a more humane and grace-filled kind of being in the world is possible. DM