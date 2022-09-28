Over the past few weeks, I have been on the road, joining some of my Western Cape provincial cabinet colleagues on a “listening tour”. As elected officials, part of a “citizen-obsessed” government, it is essential that we interact with our communities to listen to people, and to hear how we can improve on what we do in a meaningful manner.

We started in the small Karoo town of Prince Albert, visiting the local clinic and hospital. These are unannounced visits, not meant to catch out officials, but rather aimed at witnessing aspects of the everyday experience of our citizens as they make use of public services.

On this occasion, Western Cape Social Development Minister Sharna Fernandez accompanied me to these facilities where it was encouraging to see a well-functioning hospital and clinic. The hospital manager only raised the concern of not being able to fill vacancies for longer periods.

At a Thusong centre in Prince Albert, which houses various government services such as a SA Social Security Agency office, the manager asked for more resources so his staff can expand their reach to far-flung communities. While social grants are a national competency, Minister Fernandez and I have relayed this plea to the national Social Development Department.

There were no startled faces as we paid our surprise visits to these facilities even though they were genuinely not expecting us. Instead, we were met with polite smiles and a quiet determination to do their jobs to the best of their ability with the resources they have at their disposal. A social worker at the centre even thanked us for the visit. She was grateful we had made the effort to come to her to listen.

In nearby Laingsburg, I took my ears to a community meeting of farmers. Having grown up on a farm, and serving as agriculture minister before, I have a special place in my heart for our farmers and farmworkers. Not only do they literally help feed our province and country, but they also have to endure myriad challenges, from droughts to crime.

A frank discussion was held in a church hall. Flanked by two local councillors, I got the sense the relationship with the people of Laingsburg is built on candour, with a must-do approach to their work. After all, in a small “dorpie” there are very few places for politicians to hide from their constituents. You have to face them in the streets or in local shops; you must listen to their grievances and try your best to resolve them. This was my message to these councillors, not that they needed reminding considering how busy they seem at the best of times.

On this leg of our tour, the best was kept for last. Travelling on the desolate N1 in the vicinity of Matjiesfontein, very few would know that just 1km off the highway is a remarkable success story. Pulling up at what seemed to be a farm, we were met by what appeared to be a large warehouse.

Nothing out of the ordinary in that at all; until we went inside. “Welcome to Matjiesfontein Karoo Mineral Water,” said a man over the din of a busy water bottling plant, an entire mineral water extraction and bottling plant in the middle of one of the most arid parts of South Africa to be more exact.

Fitted with state-of-the-art technology and equipment, this operation, just two years old, had all the makings of a sleek, professionally run business. Employing 16 locals, I was astonished at what a local farmer was able to do in what seemed like the middle of nowhere. We heard how the plant had grown over its two years and will continue to thrive due to the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit harnessed by the staff to ensure the business thrives.

We were treated to this Western Cape success story because of us getting on to the road to see for ourselves (and hear) how some communities in the Western Cape are harnessing the enabling business environment the provincial government helps to create.

From the Karoo to the Cape Winelands, our listening tour continued to Ceres. At the local hospital, Health and wellness Minister Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and I were given an update on a quality implementation plan at the facility.

The Western Cape’s population is growing at a rapid rate and this can place pressure on public services, especially healthcare, in every corner of the Cape. The provincial Health Department’s district director for the region told us they are making good progress with the addition of a four-bed mental health unit at Ceres Hospital and the appointment of a community psychiatrist to support staff.

The occasion, however, was a sombre one too. Two EMS officials had just the day before our unannounced visit died in a road tragedy in the area. Meeting their colleagues at Ceres Hospital, I was struck by the close bonds our emergency workers form and how important these are given the difficult work they have dedicated themselves to.

Malmesbury was our next stop. There I was joined by Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister Reagen Allen. The Swartland Municipality’s K9 and Reaction Units gave a presentation on their successes over the past several months.

The Reaction Unit is similar to Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap), which has made impressive strides in beating back violent crime, specifically murder, in areas of the city where officers are deployed. While only a few months old, the K9 Unit is notching up impressive successes of its own.

“We would appreciate more funding,” one official asked us almost shyly, a request which — given how far the unit has come — Minister Allen and myself will have to seriously consider. “Imagine if we had such law enforcement units in all of our municipalities?” I asked the group of municipal officials at the presentation. Leap and the K9 Unit’s progress could be replicated across the province, keeping our communities safe.

Throughout our tour, the hum of generators punctuated almost everywhere we went. In some cases, we had to labour our ears to listen over the noise as a member of the public outlined their issues. Even when we were being complimented, as in the case of a Laingsburg farm owner, a generator echoed in the background — a disconcerting reminder that while the Western Cape is a step ahead of the rest of the country in many respects, we all have to face the reality South Africa is stuck in.

“Difficulties are meant to rouse not discourage,” is a quote I invoke often these days, and while I listen to what citizens tell me, I also try to offer hope: we will eventually get past this crisis, and others, if we work together and continue to speak and listen to one another. DM