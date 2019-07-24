Opinionista Tony Weaver 24 July 2019

Man Friday: Sending in the army is like kissing the Cape Flats better with a Band-Aid strip

Cape Town is at the centre of a perfect storm of drugs, guns, gangs and external connections, and old hierarchies have broken down.

First published in Die Burger

This column is about a different kind of environmental destruction – the environmental destruction of living in gangster hell on the Cape Flats surrounded by gangs.

The gangs have been around for over 200 years. Johnny Steinberg, in his seminal book, The Number, writes that the legend of the Number Gangs goes back to possibly 1812, and two outlaws called Nongoloza and Kilikijan. Nongoloza’s followers become the 28s, Kilikijan’s the 27s. Prison society in the Western Cape today is built on the Numbers.

The gangs became even more entrenched under apartheid, as entire communities were forcibly removed to the bleakness of the Cape Flats.

But the dynamic has changed: crime is now a transnational enterprise, and the ordinary gangsters of the Cape Flats are just foot soldiers of powerful criminal syndicates that deal in drugs, guns, cigarettes, wildlife products like abalone, rhino horn, ivory, pangolins and timber, and every other illicit product under the sun.

As Mark Shaw and Simone Haysom of the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime write, “The current surge in violence owes itself to both factors that arise inside the community and to those pushed upon it by the city’s illicit connections to the global economy. It is this combination of internal and external factors which intersect to drive high levels of violence, giving the situation echoes of Central American carnage.”

Battles for territorial control, and an alienated youth with staggering levels of unemployment, all feed into this, and Cape Town is at the centre of a “perfect storm” of drugs, guns, gangs and external connections, and old hierarchies have broken down.

Corruption and State Capture mean that “after a disastrous decade for the criminal justice system, we have organised criminal networks that are more nationally (and internationally) connected than they have ever been before… The flow of guns and drugs that have enabled the current violence has entered communities from outside, due to corruption.”

So how the hell do we solve this problem? Sending the army in is just kissing it better with a Band-Aid strip.

I have no background in criminology, but it seems a no-brainer to make gun crime very expensive: legislate mandatory life sentences for any crime involving an illegal firearm, whether fired or not, with no parole for 20 years.

Our communities are awash with crystal meth (tik), cocaine, heroin and a variety of other drugs, and mixtures.

So completely decriminalise drug use. Make it legal to smoke tik, shoot heroin, whatever takes your fancy. Drug dealing or trafficking stays a serious criminal offence. But do it in an organised way, like Portugal, where drug crime has been slashed. Make the state the only licensed dealer. Make the drugs dirt cheap – or give them away.

Set up state clinics where only the best quality drugs are available, with clean needles. Remove the stigma around drug use and provide counselling.

Destroy the drug market. Remove the main source of income for the crime syndicates.

That, and removing illegal guns, would be a good first step to rebuilding our communities and bringing peace to the Cape Flats. DM

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Cash cows and computers – Ace Magashule’s laptop deals with Guptas’ Vrede dairy man; Joemat-Pettersson’s Saxonwold meetings

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

CRIME STATS

Drunk driving is a top concern across Joburg city

Bheki C. Simelane
40 mins ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Delivering on SARB’s mandate: Monetary policy, inflation, and balanced and sustainable growth

Lesetja Kganyago
24 mins ago
15 mins

Newsdeck

Boeing sinks to $3 bln loss on MAX groundings

Reuters 10 mins ago

Newsdeck

More misery in the pool for Team SA in Gwangju

News24 32 mins ago

Newsdeck

Dolphins top job ‘a dream come true’ for Khan

News24 33 mins ago

Newsdeck

Was the Krejcir case a stitch up?

News24 35 mins ago

OP-ED

Time’s (literally) up for the Chief Justice and the sexual offences courts
Jeanne Bodenstein and Alison Tilley 13 hours ago
3 mins

It was legal in 1913 America to mail your children. The stamps affixed to said offspring's clothing cost 53 cents.

NEVER-ENDING BAILOUT

Eskom’s extra R59bn: SA running out of money as the SOE paralysis continues

Marianne Merten 13 hours ago
6 mins

25 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY CONFERENCE

Ramaphosa spells out his plan to right the wrongs of 25 years of democracy

Ufrieda Ho
13 hours ago
4 mins

10 D(R)OWNING STREET

Breezy BoJo bicycles into the premier league of the disUnited Kingdom

Andrew Donaldson
14 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The battle for the soul of South Africa: Where power really lies

Ben Turok
13 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Relationships: Betrayal can be an invitation for change

Stefan Blom
13 hours ago
15 mins