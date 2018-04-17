Opinionista Nick Donovan 17 April 2018

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

More than a week ago the former head of Zimbabwe’s feared spying agency, the Central Intelligence Organisation, made the groundbreaking admission that the organisation held a 50% stake in a diamond company. This was closely followed on Tuesday by the announcement that the parliamentary committee to which this revelation was made also plans to call former president Robert Mugabe for questioning. This raises a glimmer of hope that the search for answers about missing diamond money may go right to the top.

This disclosure is a rare act of candour in the murky world of Marange diamonds. However, while the CIO may be coming clean on their role in the diamond industry, there has been notable silence surrounding the role of another branch of the security forces, that of the army.

Global Witness has long probed the relationship between the security forces and diamonds, given the potential impact on Zimbabwe’s human rights record and democratic functioning.

Alongside the CIO connection, we set out in our 2017 investigation extensive evidence that the military were also a major beneficiary of Marange diamonds. The military’s power in Zimbabwe has been made highly visible in recent months through their role in the “soft coup” that saw Mugabe ousted and the installation of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a further sign of the immense political power the defence forces wield, the new cabinet includes Perence Shiri and Sibusiso Moyo both formerly senior security force figures, while new Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, retired as Commander of the Defence Forces to take up his post. While some light is now being shed on the diamond industry through the current parliamentary enquiry, some groups still seem untouchable.

Our investigation revealed strong evidence of a link between Marange diamonds and the CIO through a mining company called Kusena Diamonds, contradicting official statements by the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) that Kusena was their 100% subsidiary. The disclosure in parliament by the CIO’s ex-Director General confirms our allegations. This raises the question of what else this enquiry may unearth about the diamond industry’s secret puppet masters.

The CIO are far from being the only culprits in this story. The ZMDC made false statements about Kusena’s ownership, aiding the CIO in concealing their interest in the diamond industry. The CIO is a notorious instrument of oppression in Zimbabwe. Its vast network of agents and informers have been a driving force in keeping the ruling party in power by monitoring the activities of anyone critical of the government and perpetrating widespread human rights abuses along the way.

ZMDC is the body mandated through an Act of Parliament to represent the Zimbabwean state in the mining sector and, as such, the interests of the Zimbabwean people. For the ZMDC to be used as a shield for the CIO’s economic interests is an alarming indication of how state bodies in Zimbabwe may be misused to hide and protect the powerful. It also raises the question of what additional methods the CIO and other branches of the security forces may use to conceal their economic interests and where they may lie.

Apparently, representatives from the Defence Forces defied a summons to attend the parliamentary hearing earlier this week. Whether they will submit to any questioning at all remains to be seen. President Mnangagwa has been trumpeting anti-corruption and a new era of economic recovery since his inauguration.

A public explanation by the army of their interests in the diamond mining industry would be a sign that these moves are serious and indiscriminate. At the same time, Zimbabwe’s former president Mugabe may have much to share on some of the more mysterious aspects of Zimbabwe’s diamond sector. Given the army’s role in his removal from power he may also be motivated to do so. Only time will tell. DM

Nick Donovan is Campaign Director at Global Witness. He specialises in corruption investigations and has worked extensively on Zimbabwe’s diamond sector, exposing the covert links between Zimbabwe’s diamonds and human rights abuses.

Gallery

Nick Donovan

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
25 mins ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
27 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 10 hours ago

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 3 hours ago
5 mins

"Do you not know my son with what little understanding the world is ruled?" ~ Pope Julius III

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 31 mins ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
8 mins ago
6 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
6 mins ago
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
3 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 19 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 20 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?
Nick Donovan 5 mins ago
3 mins

"There is no escape — we pay for the violence of our ancestors." ~ Frank Herbert

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten 23 hours ago
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
2 hours ago
3 mins

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education

ISS Today
6 hours ago
5 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
1 min ago
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
2 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
3 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 8 hours ago
11 mins

A cat's kidneys are so effective they can process seawater and survive on a diet of meat alone.

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 8 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
23 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
22 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
23 hours ago
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy
Rebecca Redelmeier 9 hours ago
4 mins

"One man’s ‘magic’ is another man’s engineering." ~ Robert Heinlein

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones 23 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
23 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
23 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
22 hours ago
5 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
22 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
23 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest
Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

"Thou almost make me waver in my faith to hold opinion with Pythagoras" ~ Shakespeare, Merchant of Venice

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis 14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

The Russian town of Luchegorsk was besieged by 30 hungry bears in 2005. They were eventually run out by sirens and shots fired in the air. Somewhere in the world, a game developer just found inspiration for the next Angry Birds.

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins
0