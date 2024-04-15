State of the Media

Defend Truth

News industry meltdown — market failure or creative destruction?

The recent tsunami of bad news about the news industry has raised an interesting question. Are we seeing the effects of a market failure play out, or are we seeing the death of an industry that failed to innovate and keep up with the times?

Styli Charalambous 13 February 2024
Fake news

Fake news — The fight for South Africa’s future in the face of mounting disinformation

As the news cycle (already rarely boring at the best of times) begins to feature more politically themed electioneering stories in the lead-up to South Africa’s next general election — notably set to take place in the 30th year of democracy — there’s a pressing threat posing great risk to the constitutional foundations of our nation and its democracy.

Robyn Porteous 25 April 2023
GLENDA DANIELS

OPINIONISTA

How to take a media company from thriving to surviving to dying

When there is no independent journalism, journalism loses credibility, sales plummet and the company crumbles.

 

 

Glenda Daniels • 20 Nov 2023

Dr Ismail Lagardien

OPINIONISTA

The more things stay the same — a reflection on journalism and missed truths

Journalism is of paramount importance during times of significant social change and transformation. It is also important that we understand the places where journalism intersects with culture, emotion, interpretation, contingency, crisis, and with memory, visuality and imagination.

Ismail Lagardien • 26 Nov 2023

Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber.

OPINIONISTA

Forty years after UDF launch, news media in SA faces a very different set of challenges

Our news media, like our community, is now so fragmented and is struggling just to survive. Thankfully we now have the protection of the Constitution and — usually — the courts, but we still have to protect our colleagues from attacks, threats and harassment.

 

 

Anton Harber • 21 Aug 2023

Styli for About DM page

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s ailing news media industry needs to do more than just survive

It’s a well-beaten drum that the news media industry is in trouble. There is consensus that sustainability is our biggest issue, but we’re lacking in actionable steps that we could take to repair and improve our status quo. In a series of articles, I will offer some practical suggestions as to how we can reimagine the environment so that we do more than survive. In this first article, we look at articulating the problems so that we may present some concrete solutions in future articles.

Styli Charalambous • 14 Jan 2021

