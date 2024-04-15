State of the Media

It’s a well-beaten drum that the news media industry is in trouble. There is consensus that sustainability is our biggest issue, but we’re lacking in actionable steps that we could take to repair and improve our status quo. In a series of articles, I will offer some practical suggestions as to how we can reimagine the environment so that we do more than survive. In this first article, we look at articulating the problems so that we may present some concrete solutions in future articles.