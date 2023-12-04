Defend Truth

Ten years after Nelson Mandela

On 5 December 2013, Nelson Mandela, the first President of South Africa to be elected in a fully representative democratic election, died at the age of 95. This year, South Africans commemorate ten years without the legendary statesman.

‘Mandela: The Lost Tapes’ podcast series breathes new life into an icon’s legacy

Mandela, The Lost Tapes

Nelson Mandela’s ghostwriter, Richard Stengel, spent almost 60 hours recording the interviews that would provide material for the book ‘Long Walk to Freedom’. ‘Mandela: The Lost Tapes’ documents Stengel’s discussions and his journey with Mandela. The podcast series can be found on Audible, now available for free.

Soft power and Nelson Mandela

Madiba: South Africa’s loss is the world’s loss too

It didn’t take long for the tributes to start pouring in, from all corners of the globe and from every conceivable source. As South Africans, we sometimes think that Madiba belongs only to us, but this sells his legacy short: Nelson Mandela’s was a life that touched the whole world.

By Simon Allison

Richard Stengel, author and former editor of TIME. (Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty Images for TIME)

‘The air is different in a free country’ – The power of Mandela’s legacy in today’s democratic SA

While not blind to the flaws of a democratic system, the late Nelson Mandela believed in giving people a voice. Addressing The Gathering 2022, Richard Stengel – author and former Time magazine editor – spoke of the power of Mandela’s legacy.

By Tamsin Metelerkamp

Nelson Mandela

The peaceful departure of a soul – Nelson Mandela’s very last day

On the last day of Mandela’s life, 5 December 2013, following a long and painful illness, it was the presence of his grandson, Mandla, by his side that helped to ease his passing. That day, Mandla, who was in Qunu at the time, had a deep conviction that he had to fly to Johannesburg to visit his grandfather.

By Dennis Cruywagen

Reassessing 1994: Why the ANC made mistakes early on and still struggles to correct its course

What would Nelson Mandela think of the state we’re in right now?

Tuesday, 18 July was Mandela Day and as always on this day, the question arose: What would Mandela think of the state we are in now? In both the world and in SA? And also perhaps: What do we think of Mandela and his legacy?

By Tim Cohen

Julius Malema (C), leader of the opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), speaks to supporters outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto as mourners gather, Johannesburg, South Africa 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Challenges to Mandela’s legacy are historically wrong and politically risky

In some ways, a debate around the legacy of Madiba, was inevitable. In our creation myth as a nation, he set the benchmarks, and created the boundaries that limit out current political dispensation.

By Stephen Grootes

Former President of the African National Congress (ANC) Oliver Tambo died April 24 after a long illness at the age of 75, pictured here with his life-long friend and current President of the ANC, Nelson Mandela. Photo taken January 1992 - RTXF0MY

Nelson Mandela’s legacy: The Rorschach Test for South African politicians

Almost every major political party in South Africa – with the notable exception of the Economic Freedom Fighters – has, at some point, claimed that it alone is the best representative of Nelson Mandela’s values in South African politics. There are few global figures, if any, whose legacy has been so exhaustively flogged in the hope of winning over voters. 

By Rebecca Davis

