On 5 December 2013, Nelson Mandela, the first President of South Africa to be elected in a fully representative democratic election, died at the age of 95. This year, South Africans commemorate ten years without the legendary statesman.
Nelson Mandela’s ghostwriter, Richard Stengel, spent almost 60 hours recording the interviews that would provide material for the book ‘Long Walk to Freedom’. ‘Mandela: The Lost Tapes’ documents Stengel’s discussions and his journey with Mandela. The podcast series can be found on Audible, now available for free.
It didn’t take long for the tributes to start pouring in, from all corners of the globe and from every conceivable source. As South Africans, we sometimes think that Madiba belongs only to us, but this sells his legacy short: Nelson Mandela’s was a life that touched the whole world.
By Simon Allison
While not blind to the flaws of a democratic system, the late Nelson Mandela believed in giving people a voice. Addressing The Gathering 2022, Richard Stengel – author and former Time magazine editor – spoke of the power of Mandela’s legacy.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
On the last day of Mandela’s life, 5 December 2013, following a long and painful illness, it was the presence of his grandson, Mandla, by his side that helped to ease his passing. That day, Mandla, who was in Qunu at the time, had a deep conviction that he had to fly to Johannesburg to visit his grandfather.
By Dennis Cruywagen
Tuesday, 18 July was Mandela Day and as always on this day, the question arose: What would Mandela think of the state we are in now? In both the world and in SA? And also perhaps: What do we think of Mandela and his legacy?
By Tim Cohen
In some ways, a debate around the legacy of Madiba, was inevitable. In our creation myth as a nation, he set the benchmarks, and created the boundaries that limit out current political dispensation.
By Stephen Grootes
Almost every major political party in South Africa – with the notable exception of the Economic Freedom Fighters – has, at some point, claimed that it alone is the best representative of Nelson Mandela’s values in South African politics. There are few global figures, if any, whose legacy has been so exhaustively flogged in the hope of winning over voters.
By Rebecca Davis
